RealPage Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP), a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

GAAP total revenue of $255.2 million, an increase of 13% year-over-year;

Net income of $11.7 million, or $0.12 in net income per diluted share, a year-over-year increase of 29% and 33%, respectively;

Adjusted EBITDA of $72.1 million, an increase of 22% year-over-year; and

Non-GAAP net income of $42.6 million, or $0.45 in non-GAAP net income per diluted share, a year-over-year increase of 20% and 18%, respectively.

Comments on the News

“Strong financial results for the quarter continue to be driven by our focus on innovation and simplification,” said Steve Winn, Chairman and CEO of RealPage. “Today’s announcement of our agreement to acquire Buildium represents an expanded investment in the SMB market segment, which includes smaller multifamily (under 5,000 units), single-family, Associations (HOA and Condo) and commercial real estate owners and operators. This market segment currently generates $306 million of revenue for RealPage but is far less penetrated than the corporate and enterprise market segments. We believe by coupling “click-on” value-added services from RealPage and Propertyware to Buildium, we can reach much deeper into the market segment and accelerate organic revenue growth.”

“Third quarter financial performance was strong as total revenue grew 13% and adjusted EBITDA grew 22%,” said Tom Ernst, CFO and Treasurer of RealPage. “Buildium brings a best-in-class platform that enables us to offer comprehensive solutions to a greater portion of the 50 million unit SMB market segment. In 2020, we plan to direct cross and upsell revenue synergy growth to fund product innovation and accelerate go-to-market plans.”

2019 Financial Outlook

RealPage management expects to achieve the following results during the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2019:

GAAP total revenue is expected to be in the range of $250 million to $252 million;

GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.13 to $0.16;

Non-GAAP total revenue is expected to be in the range of $250 million to $252 million;

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $74 million to $76 million;

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.47 to $0.49;

Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 94.6 million.

RealPage management expects to achieve the following results during the calendar year ending December 31, 2019:

GAAP total revenue is expected to be in the range of $983 million to $985 million;

GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.52 to $0.55;

Non-GAAP total revenue is expected to be in the range of $984 million to $986 million;

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $280 million to $282 million;

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.74 to $1.76;

Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 94.3 million.

Conference Call Information; Presentation Slides

About RealPage

RealPage provides a technology platform that enables real estate owners and managers to change how people experience and use rental space. Clients use the platform to gain transparency in asset performance, leverage data insights and monetize space to create incremental yields. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves 16.8 million units worldwide (before the acquisition of Buildium) from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about RealPage, please visit https://www.RealPage.com/.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements relating to RealPage, Inc.’s strategy, goals, future focus areas, and expected, possible or assumed future results, including its financial outlook for the fourth quarter and calendar year ending December 31, 2019; its belief that by coupling “click-on” value-added services from RealPage and Propertyware to Buildium, it can reach much deeper into the market segment and accelerate organic revenue growth; and its plan in 2020 to direct cross and upsell revenue synergy growth to fund product innovation and accelerate go-to-market plans. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by terms such as “expects,” “believes,” “plans,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company may be required to revise its results contained herein upon finalizing its review of quarterly and full-year results and completion of the annual audit, which could cause or contribute to such differences. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the following: (a) the possibility that general economic conditions, including leasing velocity or uncertainty, could cause information technology spending, particularly in the rental housing industry, to be reduced or purchasing decisions to be delayed; (b) an increase in insurance claims; (c) an increase in client cancellations; (d) the inability to increase sales to existing clients and to attract new clients; (e) RealPage’s failure to integrate recent or future acquired businesses successfully or to achieve expected synergies, including the transaction with Buildium; (f) the timing and success of new product introductions by RealPage or its competitors; (g) changes in RealPage’s pricing policies or those of its competitors; (h) legal or regulatory proceedings; (i) the inability to achieve revenue growth or to enable margin expansion; (j) changes in RealPage’s estimates with respect to its long-term corporate tax rate or any other impact from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; and (k) such other risks and uncertainties described more fully in documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) by RealPage, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K previously filed with the SEC on February 27, 2019 (as amended on November 5, 2019) and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q previously filed with the SEC on August 9, 2019 (as amended on November 5, 2019). All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof and RealPage undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP. However, the company believes that, in order to properly understand its short-term and long-term financial, operational and strategic trends, it may be helpful for investors to exclude certain non-cash or non-recurring items when used as a supplement to financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. These items result from facts and circumstances that vary in both frequency and impact on continuing operations. The company also uses results of operations excluding such items to evaluate the operating performance of RealPage and compare it against prior periods, make operating decisions, determine executive compensation, and serve as a basis for long-term strategic planning. These non-GAAP financial measures provide the company with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in its ongoing business by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that RealPage believes might otherwise make comparisons of its ongoing business with prior periods more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations, reduce management’s ability to make useful forecasts, or obscure the ability to evaluate the effectiveness of certain business strategies and management incentive structures. In addition, the company also believes that investors and financial analysts find this information to be helpful in analyzing the company’s financial and operational performance and comparing this performance to the company’s peers and competitors.

The company defines “Non-GAAP Total Revenue” as total revenue plus acquisition-related deferred revenue. The company believes it is useful to include deferred revenue written down for GAAP purposes under purchase accounting rules in order to appropriately measure the underlying performance of its business operations in the period of activity and associated expense. Further, the company believes this measure is useful to investors as a way to evaluate the company’s ongoing performance because it provides a more accurate depiction of on demand revenue arising from our strategic acquisitions.

The company defines “Adjusted Gross Profit” as gross profit, plus (1) acquisition-related deferred revenue, (2) depreciation, (3) amortization of product technologies, (4) organizational realignment costs and (5) stock-based expense. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful in analyzing the company’s financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company’s peers and competitors, and understanding the company’s ability to generate income from ongoing business operations.

The company defines “Adjusted EBITDA” as net income, plus (1) acquisition-related deferred revenue, (2) depreciation, asset impairment, and the loss on disposal of assets, (3) amortization of product technologies and intangible assets, (4) change in fair value of equity investment, (5) acquisition-related expense, (6) organizational realignment costs, (7) regulatory and legal matters, (8) stock-based expense, (9) interest expense, net, and (10) income tax expense. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful in analyzing the company’s financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company’s peers and competitors, and understanding the company’s ability to generate income from ongoing business operations.

The company defines “Non-GAAP Product Development Expense” as product development expense, excluding organizational realignment costs and stock-based expense. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful in analyzing the company’s financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company’s peers and competitors, and understanding the company’s ongoing expenditures related to product innovation.

The company defines “Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense” as sales and marketing expense, excluding organizational realignment costs and stock-based expense. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful in analyzing the company’s financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company’s peers and competitors, and understanding the company’s ongoing expenditures related to its sales and marketing strategies.

The company defines “Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense” as general and administrative expense, excluding (1) asset impairment and (gain) loss on disposal of assets, (2) acquisition-related expense, (3) organizational realignment costs, (4) regulatory and legal matters, and (5) stock-based expense. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful in analyzing the company’s financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company’s peers and competitors, and understanding the company’s underlying expense structure to support corporate activities and processes.

The company defines “Non-GAAP Operating Expense” as operating expense, excluding (1) asset impairment and (gain) loss on disposal of assets, (2) amortization of intangible assets, (3) acquisition-related expense, (4) organizational realignment costs, (5) regulatory and legal matters, and (6) stock-based expense. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful in analyzing the company’s financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company’s peers and competitors, and understanding the company’s underlying expense structure to support ongoing operations.

The company defines “Non-GAAP Operating Income” as operating income, plus (1) acquisition-related deferred revenue, (2) asset impairment and (gain) loss on disposal of assets, (3) amortization of product technologies and intangible assets, (4) acquisition-related expense, (5) organizational realignment costs, (6) regulatory and legal matters, and (7) stock-based expense. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful in analyzing the company’s financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company’s peers and competitors, and understanding the company’s ability to generate income from ongoing business operations.

The company defines “Non-GAAP Net Income” as net income, plus (1) income tax expense, (2) acquisition-related deferred revenue, (3) asset impairment and (gain) loss on disposal of assets, (4) amortization of product technologies and intangible assets, (5) change in fair value of equity investment, (6) acquisition-related expense, (7) organizational realignment costs, (8) regulatory and legal matters, (9) amortization of convertible note discount, and (10) stock-based expense, less (10) provision for income tax expense based on an assumed rate in order to approximate the company’s long-term effective corporate tax rate.

The company defines “Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share” as Non-GAAP Net Income divided by Non-GAAP Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful in analyzing the company’s financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company’s peers and competitors, and understanding the company’s ability to generate income from ongoing business operations.

The company defines "Non-GAAP Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding" as diluted weighted average shares outstanding excluding the impact of shares that are issuable upon conversions of our convertible notes. It is the current intent of the company to settle conversions of the convertible notes through combination settlement, which involves repayment of the principal portion in cash and any excess of the conversion value over the principal amount in shares of our common stock. We exclude these shares that are issuable upon conversions of our convertible notes because we expect that the dilution from such shares will be offset by the convertible note hedge transactions entered into in May 2017 in connection with the issuance of the convertible notes.

The company defines “Non-GAAP On Demand Revenue” as total on demand revenue plus acquisition-related deferred revenue. The company believes it is useful to include deferred revenue written down for GAAP purposes under purchase accounting rules in order to appropriately measure the underlying performance of the company’s business operations in the period of activity and associated expense. Further, the company believes that investors and financial analysts find this measure to be useful in evaluating the company’s ongoing performance because it provides a more accurate depiction of on demand revenue arising from our strategic acquisitions.

The company defines “Ending On Demand Units” as the number of rental housing units managed by our clients with one or more of our on demand software solutions at the end of the period. We use ending on demand units to measure the success of our strategy of increasing the number of rental housing units managed with our on demand software solutions. Property unit counts are provided to us by our customers as new sales orders are processed. Property unit counts may be adjusted periodically as information related to our clients’ properties is updated or supplemented, which could result in adjustments to the number of units previously reported.

The company defines “Average On Demand Units” as the average of the beginning and ending on demand units for each quarter in the period presented. The company’s management monitors this metric to measure its success in increasing the number of on demand software solutions utilized by our clients to manage their rental housing units, our overall revenue, and profitability.

The company defines “ACV,” or Annual Client Value, as management’s estimate of the annual value of the company’s on demand revenue contracts at a point in time. The company’s management monitors this metric to measure its success in increasing the number of on demand units, and the amount of software solutions utilized by its clients to manage their rental housing units.

The company defines “RPU,” or Revenue Per Unit, as ACV divided by ending on demand units. The company monitors this metric to measure its success in increasing the penetration of on demand software solutions utilized by its clients to manage their rental housing units.

The company excludes or adjusts each of the items identified below from the applicable non-GAAP financial measure referenced above for the reasons set forth with respect to each excluded item:

Non-GAAP tax rate – The GAAP tax rate includes certain tax items which may include, but are not limited to: income tax expenses or benefits that are not related to ongoing business operations in the current year; unusual or infrequently occurring items; benefits from stock compensation deductions for tax purposes that exceed the stock compensation expense recognized for GAAP; tax adjustments associated with fluctuations in foreign currency re-measurement; certain changes in estimates of tax matters related to prior fiscal years; certain changes in the realizability of deferred tax assets and liabilities; and changes in tax law. In 2018 and 2019, the company uses a Non-GAAP tax rate of approximately 26% to approximate the company’s long-term effective corporate tax rate. We believe excluding these items assists investors and analysts in understanding the tax provision and the effective tax rate related to ongoing operations.

– The GAAP tax rate includes certain tax items which may include, but are not limited to: income tax expenses or benefits that are not related to ongoing business operations in the current year; unusual or infrequently occurring items; benefits from stock compensation deductions for tax purposes that exceed the stock compensation expense recognized for GAAP; tax adjustments associated with fluctuations in foreign currency re-measurement; certain changes in estimates of tax matters related to prior fiscal years; certain changes in the realizability of deferred tax assets and liabilities; and changes in tax law. In 2018 and 2019, the company uses a Non-GAAP tax rate of approximately 26% to approximate the company’s long-term effective corporate tax rate. We believe excluding these items assists investors and analysts in understanding the tax provision and the effective tax rate related to ongoing operations. Acquisition-related deferred revenue – These items are included to reflect deferred revenue written down for GAAP purposes under purchase accounting in order to appropriately measure the underlying performance of the company’s business operations in the period of activity and associated expense.

– These items are included to reflect deferred revenue written down for GAAP purposes under purchase accounting in order to appropriately measure the underlying performance of the company’s business operations in the period of activity and associated expense. Asset impairment and (gain) loss on disposal of assets – These items comprise gains and/or losses on the disposal and impairment of long-lived assets, and impairment of indefinite-lived intangible assets, which are not reflective of the company’s ongoing operations. We believe exclusion of these items facilitates a more accurate comparison of the company’s results of operations between periods.

– These items comprise gains and/or losses on the disposal and impairment of long-lived assets, and impairment of indefinite-lived intangible assets, which are not reflective of the company’s ongoing operations. We believe exclusion of these items facilitates a more accurate comparison of the company’s results of operations between periods. Depreciation of long-lived assets – Long-lived assets are depreciated over their estimated useful lives in a manner reflecting the pattern in which the economic benefit is consumed. Management is limited in its ability to change or influence these charges after the asset has been acquired and placed in service. We do not believe that depreciation expense accurately reflects the performance of our ongoing operations for the period in which the charges are incurred, and are therefore not considered by management in making operating decisions.

– Long-lived assets are depreciated over their estimated useful lives in a manner reflecting the pattern in which the economic benefit is consumed. Management is limited in its ability to change or influence these charges after the asset has been acquired and placed in service. We do not believe that depreciation expense accurately reflects the performance of our ongoing operations for the period in which the charges are incurred, and are therefore not considered by management in making operating decisions. Amortization of product technologies and intangible assets – These items are amortized over their estimated useful lives and generally cannot be changed or influenced by the company after initial capitalization. Accordingly, these items are not considered by the company in making operating decisions. The company does not believe such charges accurately reflect the performance of its ongoing operations for the period in which such charges are incurred.

– These items are amortized over their estimated useful lives and generally cannot be changed or influenced by the company after initial capitalization. Accordingly, these items are not considered by the company in making operating decisions. The company does not believe such charges accurately reflect the performance of its ongoing operations for the period in which such charges are incurred. Change in fair value of equity investment – This represents changes in fair value of our equity investment based on observable price changes in orderly transactions for an identical or similar investment of the same issuer. We believe exclusion of these items facilitates a more accurate comparison of our results of operations between periods as these items are not reflective of our ongoing operations.

– This represents changes in fair value of our equity investment based on observable price changes in orderly transactions for an identical or similar investment of the same issuer. We believe exclusion of these items facilitates a more accurate comparison of our results of operations between periods as these items are not reflective of our ongoing operations. Acquisition-related expense – These items consist of direct costs incurred in our business acquisition transactions and expenses related to integration activities, and the impact of changes in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration obligations. Examples of these direct costs include transaction fees, due diligence costs, acquisition retention bonuses and severance, and third-party consultants to assist with integration. We believe exclusion of these items facilitates a more accurate comparison of the results of the company’s ongoing operations across periods and eliminates volatility related to changes in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration obligations.

These items consist of direct costs incurred in our business acquisition transactions and expenses related to integration activities, and the impact of changes in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration obligations. Examples of these direct costs include transaction fees, due diligence costs, acquisition retention bonuses and severance, and third-party consultants to assist with integration. We believe exclusion of these items facilitates a more accurate comparison of the results of the company’s ongoing operations across periods and eliminates volatility related to changes in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration obligations. Amortization of the convertible note discount – This item consists of non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of the discount recognized on the convertible notes issued in May 2017. Management excludes this item, as it is not indicative of the company’s ongoing operating performance.

– This item consists of non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of the discount recognized on the convertible notes issued in May 2017. Management excludes this item, as it is not indicative of the company’s ongoing operating performance. Organizational realignment – These items consist of direct costs associated with the alignment of our business strategies. In connection with these actions, we recognize costs related to termination benefits, exit costs associated with closure of facilities, certain asset impairments, cancellation of certain contracts, and other professional and consulting fees associated with these initiatives. We believe exclusion of these items facilitates a more accurate comparison of our ongoing results of operations between periods.

These items consist of direct costs associated with the alignment of our business strategies. In connection with these actions, we recognize costs related to termination benefits, exit costs associated with closure of facilities, certain asset impairments, cancellation of certain contracts, and other professional and consulting fees associated with these initiatives. We believe exclusion of these items facilitates a more accurate comparison of our ongoing results of operations between periods. Regulatory and legal matters – These items are comprised of certain regulatory and similar costs and certain legal settlement costs, such as costs related to the company’s Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act review process incurred in connection with our acquisitions or the settlement of certain legal matters. These items are excluded as they are irregular in timing and scope, and may not be indicative of our past and future performance. We believe exclusion of these items facilitates a more accurate comparison of the company’s results of operations between periods.

– These items are comprised of certain regulatory and similar costs and certain legal settlement costs, such as costs related to the company’s Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act review process incurred in connection with our acquisitions or the settlement of certain legal matters. These items are excluded as they are irregular in timing and scope, and may not be indicative of our past and future performance. We believe exclusion of these items facilitates a more accurate comparison of the company’s results of operations between periods. Stock-based expense – This item is excluded because these are non-cash expenditures that the company does not consider part of ongoing operating results when assessing the performance of our business, and also because the total amount of the expenditure is partially outside of its control because it is based on factors such as stock price, volatility, and interest rates, which may be unrelated to the company’s performance during the period in which the expenses are incurred.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 270,154 $ 228,159 Restricted cash 158,865 154,599 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $8,552 and $8,850 at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 131,392 123,596 Prepaid expenses 21,304 19,214 Other current assets 17,699 15,185 Total current assets 599,414 540,753 Property, equipment, and software, net 159,605 153,528 Right-of-use assets 106,942 - Goodwill 1,104,006 1,053,119 Intangible assets, net 260,680 287,378 Deferred tax assets, net 35,482 42,602 Other assets 25,781 20,393 Total assets $ 2,291,910 $ 2,097,773 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 35,677 $ 25,312 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 79,598 95,482 Current portion of deferred revenue 123,062 120,704 Current portion of term loans 7,500 16,133 Convertible notes, net 302,032 - Customer deposits held in restricted accounts 158,870 154,601 Total current liabilities 706,739 412,232 Deferred revenue 4,861 4,902 Term loans, net 291,064 287,582 Convertible notes, net - 292,843 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 120,527 - Other long-term liabilities 19,407 37,190 Total liabilities 1,142,598 1,034,749 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value: 250,000,000 shares authorized, 96,252,041 and 95,991,162 shares issued and 94,944,850 and 93,650,127 shares outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 96 96 Additional paid-in capital 1,209,299 1,187,683 Treasury stock, at cost: 1,307,191 and 2,341,035 shares at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively (36,224 ) (65,470 ) Accumulated deficit (21,371 ) (58,793 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,488 ) (492 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,149,312 1,063,024 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,291,910 $ 2,097,773

Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: On demand $ 245,637 $ 215,413 $ 707,341 $ 615,658 Professional and other 9,565 9,540 26,028 26,848 Total revenue 255,202 224,953 733,369 642,506 Cost of revenue(1) 98,783 85,540 284,685 240,319 Amortization of product technologies 10,315 8,946 29,729 26,368 Gross profit 146,104 130,467 418,955 375,819 Operating expenses: Product development(1) 27,866 28,942 85,914 88,753 Sales and marketing(1) 51,906 43,179 145,849 121,523 General and administrative(1) 31,249 30,036 87,702 85,570 Amortization of intangible assets 10,444 9,738 30,682 26,323 Total operating expenses 121,465 111,895 350,147 322,169 Operating income 24,639 18,572 68,808 53,650 Interest expense and other, net (8,764 ) (8,816 ) (22,773 ) (25,004 ) Income before income taxes 15,875 9,756 46,035 28,646 Income tax expense 4,171 683 7,996 193 Net income $ 11,704 $ 9,073 $ 38,039 $ 28,453 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.10 $ 0.41 $ 0.33 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.09 $ 0.39 $ 0.31 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 92,239 91,222 91,884 85,874 Diluted 97,114 96,590 96,392 90,451 (1) Includes stock-based expense as follows: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cost of revenue $ 1,425 $ 1,146 $ 4,203 $ 3,149 Product development 1,948 2,520 6,444 7,328 Sales and marketing 6,358 4,242 18,091 12,253 General and administrative 6,767 5,571 18,538 14,762 $ 16,498 $ 13,479 $ 47,276 $ 37,492

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 11,704 $ 9,073 $ 38,039 $ 28,453 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 29,266 25,629 86,106 74,018 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 3,676 3,151 10,189 9,272 Amortization of right-of-use assets 2,759 - 8,684 - Deferred taxes 3,795 253 8,031 (2,720 ) Stock-based expense 16,498 13,479 47,276 37,492 Loss on disposal and impairment of other long-lived assets (10 ) 2,341 259 3,439 Change in fair value of equity investment - - (2,600 ) - Acquisition-related consideration 394 (318 ) 1,093 806 Change in customer deposits 45,512 (11,503 ) (1,034 ) (6,361 ) Other changes in assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in business combinations (826 ) (9,363 ) (9,898 ) (9,437 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 112,768 32,742 186,145 134,962 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, equipment, and software (15,045 ) (14,794 ) (38,511 ) (37,287 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash and restricted cash acquired (32,531 ) (92,999 ) (50,059 ) (230,474 ) Purchase of other investment - - (1,750 ) (1,800 ) Net cash used in investing activities (47,576 ) (107,793 ) (90,320 ) (269,561 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on and proceeds from debt, net (235 ) (4,030 ) (8,302 ) (61,218 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (752 ) (8 ) (2,879 ) (219 ) Payments of acquisition-related consideration (6,096 ) (20,739 ) (26,343 ) (28,110 ) Proceeds from public offering, net of underwriters’ discount and offering costs - (5 ) - 441,794 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,385 2,214 4,454 9,953 Purchase of treasury stock related to stock-based compensation (5,663 ) (7,362 ) (16,771 ) (22,122 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (11,361 ) (29,930 ) (49,841 ) 340,078 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 53,831 (104,981 ) 45,984 205,479 Effect of exchange rate on cash 258 80 277 (33 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Beginning of period 374,930 475,692 382,758 165,345 End of period $ 429,019 $ 370,791 $ 429,019 $ 370,791

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO

COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

The following is a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used by RealPage to describe its financial results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). An explanation of these measures is also included under the heading “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

While the company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding the underlying performance of our business operations, investors are reminded to consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, it should be noted that these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, and the company may utilize other measures to illustrate performance in the future. Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP Total Revenue Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s “Non-GAAP Total Revenue.” Please reference the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue (GAAP) $ 255,202 $ 224,953 $ 733,369 $ 642,506 Acquisition-related deferred revenue 38 418 419 834 Non-GAAP Total Revenue $ 255,240 $ 225,371 $ 733,788 $ 643,340

Adjusted Gross Profit Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s “Adjusted Gross Profit.” Please reference the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Gross profit (GAAP) $ 146,104 $ 130,467 $ 418,955 $ 375,819 Acquisition-related deferred revenue 38 418 419 834 Depreciation 4,007 2,991 11,695 9,024 Amortization of product technologies 10,315 8,946 29,729 26,368 Organizational realignment 125 - 125 - Stock-based expense 1,425 1,146 4,203 3,149 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 162,014 $ 143,968 $ 465,126 $ 415,194

Adjusted EBITDA Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s "Adjusted EBITDA." Please reference the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (GAAP) $ 11,704 $ 9,073 $ 38,039 $ 28,453 Acquisition-related deferred revenue 38 418 419 834 Depreciation, asset impairment, and loss on disposal of assets 8,498 9,286 25,955 24,766 Amortization of product technologies and intangible assets 20,759 18,684 60,411 52,691 Change in fair value of equity investment - - (2,600 ) - Acquisition-related expense 755 519 1,160 2,694 Organizational realignment 684 - 684 - Regulatory and legal matters 215 78 567 78 Stock-based expense 16,498 13,479 47,276 37,492 Interest expense, net 8,791 6,874 25,613 23,179 Income tax expense 4,171 683 7,996 193 Adjusted EBITDA $ 72,113 $ 59,094 $ 205,520 $ 170,380

Non-GAAP Product Development Expense Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s "Non-GAAP Product Development Expense." Please reference the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Product development expense (GAAP) $ 27,866 $ 28,942 $ 85,914 $ 88,753 Less: Organizational realignment 316 - 316 - Stock-based expense 1,948 2,520 6,444 7,328 Non-GAAP Product Development Expense $ 25,602 $ 26,422 $ 79,154 $ 81,425

Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s "Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense." Please reference the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Sales and marketing expense (GAAP) $ 51,906 $ 43,179 $ 145,849 $ 121,523 Less: Organizational realignment 108 - 108 - Stock-based expense 6,358 4,242 18,091 12,253 Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense $ 45,440 $ 38,937 $ 127,650 $ 109,270

Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s "Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense." Please reference the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 General and administrative expense (GAAP) $ 31,249 $ 30,036 $ 87,702 $ 85,570 Less: Asset impairment and (gain) loss on disposal of assets (10 ) 341 259 1,439 Acquisition-related expense 755 519 1,160 2,694 Organizational realignment 135 - 135 - Regulatory and legal matters 215 78 567 78 Stock-based expense 6,767 5,571 18,538 14,762 Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense $ 23,387 $ 23,527 $ 67,043 $ 66,597

Non-GAAP Operating Expense Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s "Non-GAAP Operating Expense." Please reference the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating expense (GAAP) $ 121,465 $ 111,895 $ 350,147 $ 322,169 Less: Asset impairment and (gain) loss on disposal of assets (10 ) 341 259 1,439 Amortization of intangible assets 10,444 9,738 30,682 26,323 Acquisition-related expense 755 519 1,160 2,694 Organizational realignment 559 - 559 - Regulatory and legal matters 215 78 567 78 Stock-based expense 15,073 12,333 43,073 34,343 Non-GAAP Operating Expense $ 94,429 $ 88,886 $ 273,847 $ 257,292

Non-GAAP Operating Income Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s "Non-GAAP Operating Income." Please reference the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating income (GAAP) $ 24,639 $ 18,572 $ 68,808 $ 53,650 Acquisition-related deferred revenue 38 418 419 834 Asset impairment and (gain) loss on disposal of assets (10 ) 341 259 1,439 Amortization of product technologies and intangible assets 20,759 18,684 60,411 52,691 Acquisition-related expense 755 519 1,160 2,694 Organizational realignment 684 - 684 - Regulatory and legal matters 215 78 567 78 Stock-based expense 16,498 13,479 47,276 37,492 Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 63,578 $ 52,091 $ 179,584 $ 148,878

Non-GAAP Net Income Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s "Non-GAAP Net Income" and "Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share." Please reference the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (GAAP) $ 11,704 $ 9,073 $ 38,039 $ 28,453 Income tax expense 4,171 683 7,996 193 Income before income taxes 15,875 9,756 46,035 28,646 Acquisition-related deferred revenue 38 418 419 834 Asset impairment and (gain) loss on disposal of assets (10 ) 2,341 259 3,439 Amortization of product technologies and intangible assets 20,759 18,684 60,411 52,691 Change in fair value of equity investment - - (2,600 ) - Acquisition-related expense 755 519 1,160 2,694 Organizational realignment 684 - 684 - Regulatory and legal matters 215 78 567 78 Amortization of convertible note discount 2,756 2,599 8,149 7,685 Stock-based expense 16,498 13,479 47,276 37,492 Non-GAAP income before income taxes 57,570 47,874 162,360 133,559 Assumed rate for income tax expense (1) 26.0 % 26.0 % 26.0 % 26.0 % Assumed provision for non-GAAP income tax expense 14,968 12,447 42,214 34,725 Non-GAAP net income $ 42,602 $ 35,427 $ 120,146 $ 98,834 Weighted average outstanding shares - diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.09 $ 0.39 $ 0.31 Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share $ 0.45 $ 0.38 $ 1.28 $ 1.12 Weighted average outstanding shares - basic 92,239 91,222 91,884 85,874 Non-GAAP adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding: Weighted average outstanding shares - diluted 97,114 96,590 96,392 90,451 Dilution offset from convertible note hedge transactions (2,716 ) (2,440 ) (2,485 ) (1,963 ) Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding (2) 94,398 94,150 93,907 88,488

Non-GAAP On Demand Revenue Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s "Non-GAAP On Demand Revenue." Please reference the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 On demand revenue (GAAP) $ 245,637 $ 215,413 $ 707,341 $ 615,658 Acquisition-related deferred revenue 38 418 419 834 Non-GAAP On Demand Revenue $ 245,675 $ 215,831 $ 707,760 $ 616,492

Ending On Demand Units, Average On Demand Units, ACV, and RPU Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s "Ending On Demand Units," "Average On Demand Units," "ACV," and "RPU." Please reference the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Ending on demand units 16,779 16,073 16,779 16,073 Average on demand units 16,642 15,802 16,468 14,414 ACV $ 990,800 $ 886,747 RPU $ 59.05 $ 55.17 Non-GAAP Total Revenue Guidance Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s "Non-GAAP Total Revenue" guidance for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2019. Please reference the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section. Guidance Range for the Three

Months Ending Guidance Range for the Twelve

Months Ending December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 Low (3) High (3) Low (3) High (3) Revenue (GAAP) $ 249,891 $ 251,891 $ 983,260 $ 985,260 Acquisition-related deferred revenue 21 21 440 440 Non-GAAP Total Revenue $ 249,912 $ 251,912 $ 983,700 $ 985,700 Non-GAAP Net Income Guidance Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s "Non-GAAP Net Income" and "Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share" guidance for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2019. Please reference the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section. Guidance Range for the Three

Months Ending Guidance Range for the Twelve

Months Ending December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 Low (3) High (3) Low (3) High (3) Non-GAAP net income: Net income (GAAP) $ 12,746 $ 15,165 $ 50,785 $ 53,204 Income tax expense 2,908 3,789 10,905 11,786 Income before income taxes 15,654 18,954 61,690 64,990 Acquisition-related deferred revenue 21 21 440 440 Asset impairment and loss on disposal of assets (1 ) (1 ) 260 260 Amortization of product technologies and intangible assets 20,089 19,889 80,500 80,300 Change in fair value of equity investment - - (2,600 ) (2,600 ) Acquisition-related expense 3,600 3,300 4,760 4,460 Organizational realignment 766 666 1,450 1,350 Regulatory and legal matters 433 333 1,000 900 Amortization of convertible note discount 2,801 2,801 10,950 10,950 Stock-based expense 16,225 16,025 63,500 63,300 Non-GAAP income before income taxes 59,588 61,988 221,950 224,350 Expected effective tax rate (1) 26.0 % 26.0 % 26.0 % 26.0 % Assumed provision for income tax expense 15,493 16,117 57,707 58,331 Non-GAAP Net Income $ 44,095 $ 45,871 $ 164,243 $ 166,019 Net income per diluted share $ 0.13 $ 0.16 $ 0.52 $ 0.55 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.47 $ 0.49 $ 1.74 $ 1.76 Non-GAAP adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding: Weighted average outstanding shares - diluted 97,320 97,320 96,860 96,860 Dilution offset from convertible note hedge transactions (2,750 ) (2,750 ) (2,550 ) (2,550 ) Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding (2) 94,570 94,570 94,310 94,310

Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s "Adjusted EBITDA" guidance for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2019. Please reference the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section. Guidance Range for the

Three Months Ending Guidance Range for the

Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 Low (3) High (3) Low (3) High (3) Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (GAAP) $ 12,746 $ 15,165 $ 50,785 $ 53,204 Acquisition-related deferred revenue 21 21 440 440 Depreciation, asset impairment, and loss on disposal of assets 8,805 8,605 34,760 34,560 Amortization of product technologies and intangible assets 20,089 19,889 80,500 80,300 Change in fair value of equity investment - - (2,600 ) (2,600 ) Acquisition-related income 3,600 3,300 4,760 4,460 Organizational realignment 766 666 1,450 1,350 Regulatory and legal matters 433 333 1,000 900 Stock-based expense 16,225 16,025 63,500 63,300 Interest expense, net 8,387 8,187 34,000 33,800 Income tax expense 2,908 3,789 10,905 11,786 Adjusted EBITDA $ 73,980 $ 75,980 $ 279,500 $ 281,500 (1 ) A 26.0% tax rate is assumed in order to approximate the Company's long-term effective corporate tax rate. Please reference the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section. (2 ) It is the current intent of the Company to settle conversions of the Convertible Notes through combination settlement, which involves repayment of the principal portion in cash and any excess of the conversion value over the principal amount in shares of our common stock. We exclude these shares that are issuable upon conversions of our convertible notes because we expect that the dilution from such shares will be offset by the convertible note hedge transactions entered into in May 2017 in connection with the issuance of the convertible notes. (3 ) Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The company may be required to revise its results upon finalizing its review of quarterly and full year results, which could cause or contribute to such differences. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof and RealPage, Inc. undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law. See additional discussion under "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" above.

