Inseego Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) (the “Company”), a pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today reported the following results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. The Company reports third quarter revenues of $62.7 million, GAAP operating loss of $3.2 million, GAAP net loss of $8.8 million, or net loss of $0.11 per share, adjusted EBITDA of $4.4 million and non-GAAP net loss of $0.04 per share. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period was $13.9 million.

“Our strong top-line results were driven by significant 5G revenue growth as well as our expanded and diversified 4G customer base,” said Chairman and CEO Dan Mondor. “We’re now extending our early 5G market leadership through a growing number of trials with top-tier service providers worldwide, and we’re rapidly developing more leading-edge products based on next-gen 5G technology. We’re well positioned to deliver 20-25% year-over-year growth in 2020.”

Corporate Highlights

- Revenue of $62.7 million exceeded guidance, up 12.2% sequentially and 23.9% year-over-year

- Expanded senior leadership team by appointing Wendy Caceres as CMO, Dan Picker as CTO, IoT & Mobile Solutions, and Adam Gould as SVP of Product Management, IoT & Mobile Solutions

- Appointment of Christopher Harland to the Board of Directors

IoT & Mobile Solutions

- Q3 2019 revenue of $45.9 million, up 14.9% sequentially and 32.6% year-over-year

- 5G revenues to exceed $10.0 million for the year

- Rapidly progressing development of next-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon X55-based 5G products

- Expanded 5G trials to 16 leading service providers worldwide

- Launched FirstNet-certified 4G LTE USB800 modem with AT&T

- Launching 4G LTE products with Telstra in Australia in the fourth quarter and Bell in Canada early in the first quarter of 2020

Enterprise SaaS Solutions

- Q3 2019 revenue of $16.8 million, up 5.5% sequentially and 5.0% year-over-year

- Ctrack business is poised to accelerate growth in 2020 with solid fleet bookings and a strong backlog in South Africa, Australia and New Zealand

- Continued double-digit recurring revenue growth in Europe and the United Kingdom

- Entered next-stage rollouts with two Tier 1 operators in the Aviation vertical

- Launching a new cloud-based, business intelligence platform, Pegasus, in the fourth quarter to grow revenue beginning in 2020

“Our early 5G revenues show tremendous growth, validating our investment strategy. As part of that strategy, we’re also evaluating non-dilutive options to strengthen our balance sheet. 5G will drive increased growth primarily in the second half of 2020,” said EVP and CFO Steve Smith. “A recent 4G product promotional change at our largest customer, along with seasonality, is impacting our ability to forecast near-term demand. For these reasons, we are choosing to be conservative in our fourth quarter forecast.”

Fourth Quarter Outlook

The following statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Please see the section titled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” at the end of this news release. A more detailed description of risks related to our business is included in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Our guidance for the fourth quarter of 2019 reflects current business indicators and expectations as of the date of this news release, including current exchange rates for foreign currencies.

Inseego Consolidated Fourth Quarter 2019 Outlook Revenue $48.0 million - $55.0 million Adjusted EBITDA ($3.0 million) - $1.0 million IoT & Mobile Solutions Revenue $33.0 million - $38.0 million Enterprise SaaS Solutions Revenue $15.0 million - $17.0 million

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions that enables high performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS Solutions and IoT & Mobile Solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission critical applications with a “zero unscheduled downtime” mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose-built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. www.inseego.com #Making5GReal

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information presented in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and often contain words such as “may,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “will” and similar words and phrases indicating future results. The information presented in this news release related to our outlook for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2019 and our future business outlook, the future demand for our products, as well as other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact, are forward-looking in nature. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. We therefore cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Actual results could differ materially from our expectations.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include: (1) the future demand for wireless broadband access to data and asset management software and services; (2) the growth of wireless wide-area networking and asset management software and services; (3) customer and end-user acceptance of the Company’s current product and service offerings and market demand for the Company’s anticipated new product and service offerings; (4) increased competition and pricing pressure from participants in the markets in which the Company is engaged; (5) dependence on third-party manufacturers and key component suppliers worldwide; (6) the impact that new or adjusted tariffs may have on the cost of components or our products, and our ability to sell products internationally; (7) the impact of fluctuations of foreign currency exchange rates; (8) the impact of geopolitical instability on our ability to source components and manufacture our products; (9) unexpected liabilities or expenses; (10) the Company’s ability to introduce new products and services in a timely manner, including the ability to develop and launch 5G products at the speed and functionality required by our customers; (11) litigation, regulatory and IP developments related to our products or components of our products; (12) dependence on a small number of customers for a significant portion of the Company’s revenues; (13) the Company’s ability to restructure its debt or raise additional financing when the Company requires capital for operations or to satisfy corporate obligations; and (14) the Company’s plans and expectations relating to acquisitions, divestitures, strategic relationships, international expansion, software and hardware developments, personnel matters and cost containment initiatives, including restructuring activities and the timing of their implementation.

These factors, as well as other factors set forth as risk factors or otherwise described in the reports filed by the Company with the SEC (available at www.sec.gov), could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available or other events occur in the future, except as otherwise required pursuant to applicable law and our on-going reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Inseego Corp. has provided financial information in this news release that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA, net loss and net loss per share exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets purchased through acquisitions, amortization of discount and issuance costs related to the Company’s convertible senior notes and term loan, restructuring charges, net of recoveries, and non-recurring legal and other expenses. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (unrelated to acquisitions, the convertible senior notes and the term loans) and foreign currency transaction gains and losses.

Non-GAAP operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA, net loss and net loss per share are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are not intended to be used in isolation or as a substitute for operating expenses, net loss, net loss per share or any other performance measure determined in accordance with GAAP. We present non-GAAP operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA, net loss and net loss per share because we consider each to be an important supplemental measure of our performance.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to make operational decisions, evaluate the Company’s performance, prepare forecasts and determine compensation. Further, management believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company’s performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. Share-based compensation expenses are expected to vary depending on the number of new incentive award grants issued to both current and new employees, the number of such grants forfeited by former employees, and changes in the Company’s stock price, stock market volatility, expected option term and risk-free interest rates, all of which are difficult to estimate. In calculating non-GAAP operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA, net loss and net loss per share, management excludes certain non-cash and one-time items in order to facilitate comparability of the Company’s operating performance on a period-to-period basis because such expenses are not, in management’s view, related to the Company’s ongoing operating performance. Management uses this view of the Company’s operating performance for purposes of comparison with its business plan and individual operating budgets and in the allocation of resources.

The Company further believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in providing greater transparency to the information used by management in its operational decision-making. The Company believes that the use of non-GAAP operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA, net loss and net loss per share also facilitates a comparison of our underlying operating performance with that of other companies in our industry, which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results.

In the future, the Company expects to continue to incur expenses similar to the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and exclusion of these items in the presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Investors and potential investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. The limitations of relying on non-GAAP financial measures include, but are not limited to, the fact that other companies, including other companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as a comparative tool.

Investors and potential investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures contained within this news release with our GAAP financial results.

INSEEGO CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net revenues: IoT & Mobile Solutions $ 45,926 $ 34,636 $ 118,690 $ 95,257 Enterprise SaaS Solutions 16,790 15,994 48,473 51,163 Total net revenues 62,716 50,630 167,163 146,420 Cost of net revenues: IoT & Mobile Solutions 37,873 26,793 99,459 75,168 Enterprise SaaS Solutions 6,218 6,233 18,764 20,093 Impairment of abandoned product line, net of recoveries — — — 355 Total cost of net revenues 44,091 33,026 118,223 95,616 Gross profit 18,625 17,604 48,940 50,804 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 6,655 5,317 15,328 15,261 Sales and marketing 7,149 5,907 20,769 16,957 General and administrative 7,135 5,837 21,036 18,634 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 847 869 2,575 2,764 Extinguishment of acquisition-related liabilities — (17,174 ) — (17,174 ) Restructuring charges, net of recoveries 13 245 50 1,165 Total operating costs and expenses 21,799 1,001 59,758 37,607 Operating income (loss) (3,174 ) 16,603 (10,818 ) 13,197 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (5,119 ) (5,113 ) (15,336 ) (15,360 ) Other expense, net (307 ) (180 ) (66 ) (554 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (8,600 ) 11,310 (26,220 ) (2,717 ) Income tax provision 223 473 793 1,185 Net income (loss) (8,823 ) 10,837 (27,013 ) (3,902 ) Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 17 6 (57 ) 35 Net income (loss) attributable to Inseego Corp. (8,806 ) 10,843 (27,070 ) (3,867 ) Preferred stock dividend (131 ) — (131 ) — Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (8,937 ) $ 10,843 $ (27,201 ) $ (3,867 ) Per share data: Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.11 ) $ 0.16 $ (0.35 ) $ (0.06 ) Diluted $ (0.11 ) $ 0.15 $ (0.35 ) $ (0.06 ) Weighted-average shares used in computation of net income (loss) per common share: Basic 79,550,445 68,480,774 77,606,317 63,585,229 Diluted 79,550,445 71,456,346 77,606,317 63,585,229

INSEEGO CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,945 $ 31,015 Restricted cash — 61 Accounts receivable, net 21,533 20,633 Inventories, net 25,960 26,431 Prepaid expenses and other 10,358 6,212 Total current assets 71,796 84,352 Property, plant and equipment, net 7,469 6,698 Rental assets, net 5,033 5,769 Intangible assets, net 39,852 31,985 Goodwill 31,477 32,942 Right-of-use assets, net 2,323 — Other assets 743 510 Total assets $ 158,693 $ 162,256 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 28,845 $ 39,245 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 16,596 13,024 Convertible senior notes, net 99,264 — Term loan, net 46,165 — DigiCore bank facilities 197 1,412 Total current liabilities 191,067 53,681 Long-term liabilities: Convertible senior notes, net — 93,054 Term loan, net — 45,046 Deferred tax liabilities, net 4,208 4,457 Other long-term liabilities 1,738 2,543 Total liabilities 197,013 198,781 Stockholders’ deficit: Preferred stock — — Common stock 80 74 Additional paid-in capital 574,485 546,230 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,789 ) (4,877 ) Accumulated deficit (605,018 ) (577,817 ) Total stockholders’ deficit attributable to Inseego Corp. (38,242 ) (36,390 ) Noncontrolling interests (78 ) (135 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (38,320 ) (36,525 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 158,693 $ 162,256

INSEEGO CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (8,823 ) $ 10,837 $ (27,013 ) $ (3,902 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,562 3,245 12,770 10,564 Provision for bad debts, net of recoveries 306 222 691 536 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory, net of recoveries 53 143 389 1,219 Share-based compensation expense 1,253 1,734 5,955 3,678 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 2,443 2,442 7,329 7,328 Deferred income taxes 4 2 (13 ) (4 ) Non-cash gain on extinguishment of acquisition-related liabilities — (17,174 ) — (17,174 ) Other 669 262 1,349 1,227 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,600 ) (4,362 ) (1,912 ) (13,038 ) Inventories 2,083 (1,724 ) (2,525 ) 1,779 Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,327 ) (458 ) (4,535 ) 2,423 Accounts payable (5,026 ) (25 ) (8,887 ) 879 Accrued expenses, income taxes, and other 2,460 84 1,404 616 Net cash used in operating activities (4,943 ) (4,772 ) (14,998 ) (3,869 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (1,196 ) (283 ) (4,169 ) (936 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment — 79 454 109 Additions to capitalized software development costs and purchases of intangible assets (7,999 ) (428 ) (16,800 ) (1,527 ) Net cash used in investing activities (9,195 ) (632 ) (20,515 ) (2,354 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Gross proceeds received from issuance of Series E preferred stock 10,000 — 10,000 — Gross proceeds received from private placement — 19,661 — 19,661 Principal payments on term loans — (500 ) — (500 ) Proceeds from the exercise of warrant to purchase common stock — — 10,639 — Net repayment of DigiCore bank and overdraft facilities (765 ) (995 ) (1,159 ) (1,203 ) Principal payments under finance lease obligations (263 ) (128 ) (795 ) (487 ) Principal payments on mortgage bond — (75 ) — (241 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises and employee stock purchase plan, net of taxes paid on vested restricted stock units (341 ) 464 257 1,022 Net cash provided by financing activities 8,631 18,427 18,942 18,252 Effect of exchange rates on cash (877 ) (312 ) (560 ) (1,680 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (6,384 ) 12,711 (17,131 ) 10,349 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 20,329 18,897 31,076 21,259 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 13,945 $ 31,608 $ 13,945 $ 31,608

INSEEGO CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Net Income

(Loss) Income (Loss)

Per Share Net Income

(Loss) Income (Loss)

Per Share GAAP net loss $ (8,823 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (27,013 ) $ (0.35 ) Adjustments: Share-based compensation expense(a) 1,253 0.02 5,955 0.08 Purchased intangibles amortization(b) 1,339 0.01 4,079 0.06 Debt discount and issuance costs amortization 2,443 0.03 7,329 0.09 Restructuring charges, net of recoveries 13 — 50 — Non-recurring legal and other expenses 700 0.01 1,470 0.02 Non-GAAP net loss $ (3,075 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (8,130 ) $ (0.10 )

(a) Includes share-based compensation expense recorded under ASC Topic 718.

(b) Includes amortization of intangible assets purchased through acquisitions.

See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.

INSEEGO CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Costs and Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Costs and Expenses Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 (In thousands) (Unaudited) GAAP Share-based

compensation

expense

(a) Purchased

intangibles

amortization

(b) Restructuring

charges, net of

recoveries Non-recurring

legal and

other

expenses Non-GAAP Cost of net revenues $ 44,091 $ 202 $ 492 $ — $ — $ 43,397 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 6,655 183 — — — 6,472 Sales and marketing 7,149 307 — — — 6,842 General and administrative 7,135 561 — — 700 5,874 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 847 — 847 — — — Restructuring charges, net of recoveries 13 — — 13 — — Total operating costs and expenses $ 21,799 1,051 847 13 700 $ 19,188 Total $ 1,253 $ 1,339 $ 13 $ 700

(a) Includes share-based compensation expense recorded under ASC Topic 718.

(b) Includes amortization of intangible assets purchased through acquisitions.

See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.

INSEEGO CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Costs and Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Costs and Expenses Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 (In thousands) (Unaudited) GAAP Share-based

compensation

expense

(a) Purchased

intangibles

amortization

(b) Restructuring

charges, net

of recoveries Non-recurring

legal and

other

expenses Non-GAAP Cost of net revenues $ 118,223 $ 899 $ 1,504 $ — $ — $ 115,820 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 15,328 1,315 — — — 14,013 Sales and marketing 20,769 1,339 — — — 19,430 General and administrative 21,036 2,402 — — 1,470 17,164 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 2,575 — 2,575 — — — Restructuring charges, net of recoveries 50 — — 50 — — Total operating costs and expenses $ 59,758 5,056 2,575 50 1,470 $ 50,607 Total $ 5,955 $ 4,079 $ 50 $ 1,470

(a) Includes share-based compensation expense recorded under ASC Topic 718.

(b) Includes amortization of intangible assets purchased through acquisitions.

See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.

INSEEGO CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP Loss before Income Taxes to Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Loss before income taxes $ (8,600 ) $ (26,220 ) Depreciation and amortization(a) 5,562 12,770 Share-based compensation expense(b) 1,253 5,955 Restructuring charges, net of recoveries 13 50 Non-recurring legal and other expenses 700 1,470 Interest expense, net(c) 5,119 15,336 Other expense, net(d) 307 66 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,354 $ 9,427

(a) Includes depreciation and amortization charges, including amortization of intangible assets purchased through acquisitions.

(b) Includes share-based compensation expense recorded under ASC Topic 718.

(c) Includes the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs related to the convertible senior notes and term loan.

(d) Includes foreign currency transaction gains and losses, net of the gain on the sale of certain fixed assets.

See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.

INSEEGO CORP. Quarterly Net Revenues by Product Grouping (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 IoT & Mobile Solutions $ 45,926 $ 39,983 $ 32,781 $ 40,092 $ 34,636 Enterprise SaaS Solutions 16,790 15,908 15,775 15,951 15,994 Total net revenues $ 62,716 $ 55,891 $ 48,556 $ 56,043 $ 50,630

