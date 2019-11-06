SYS-CON MEDIA Authors: Zakia Bouachraoui, Liz McMillan, Carmen Gonzalez, Roger Strukhoff, David Linthicum

News Feed Item

Inseego Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
By Business Wire
Article Rating:
November 6, 2019 04:13 PM EST
 
  

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) (the “Company”), a pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today reported the following results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. The Company reports third quarter revenues of $62.7 million, GAAP operating loss of $3.2 million, GAAP net loss of $8.8 million, or net loss of $0.11 per share, adjusted EBITDA of $4.4 million and non-GAAP net loss of $0.04 per share. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period was $13.9 million.

“Our strong top-line results were driven by significant 5G revenue growth as well as our expanded and diversified 4G customer base,” said Chairman and CEO Dan Mondor. “We’re now extending our early 5G market leadership through a growing number of trials with top-tier service providers worldwide, and we’re rapidly developing more leading-edge products based on next-gen 5G technology. We’re well positioned to deliver 20-25% year-over-year growth in 2020.”

Corporate Highlights

- Revenue of $62.7 million exceeded guidance, up 12.2% sequentially and 23.9% year-over-year

- Expanded senior leadership team by appointing Wendy Caceres as CMO, Dan Picker as CTO, IoT & Mobile Solutions, and Adam Gould as SVP of Product Management, IoT & Mobile Solutions

- Appointment of Christopher Harland to the Board of Directors

IoT & Mobile Solutions

- Q3 2019 revenue of $45.9 million, up 14.9% sequentially and 32.6% year-over-year

- 5G revenues to exceed $10.0 million for the year

- Rapidly progressing development of next-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon X55-based 5G products

- Expanded 5G trials to 16 leading service providers worldwide

- Launched FirstNet-certified 4G LTE USB800 modem with AT&T

- Launching 4G LTE products with Telstra in Australia in the fourth quarter and Bell in Canada early in the first quarter of 2020

Enterprise SaaS Solutions

- Q3 2019 revenue of $16.8 million, up 5.5% sequentially and 5.0% year-over-year

- Ctrack business is poised to accelerate growth in 2020 with solid fleet bookings and a strong backlog in South Africa, Australia and New Zealand

- Continued double-digit recurring revenue growth in Europe and the United Kingdom

- Entered next-stage rollouts with two Tier 1 operators in the Aviation vertical

- Launching a new cloud-based, business intelligence platform, Pegasus, in the fourth quarter to grow revenue beginning in 2020

“Our early 5G revenues show tremendous growth, validating our investment strategy. As part of that strategy, we’re also evaluating non-dilutive options to strengthen our balance sheet. 5G will drive increased growth primarily in the second half of 2020,” said EVP and CFO Steve Smith. “A recent 4G product promotional change at our largest customer, along with seasonality, is impacting our ability to forecast near-term demand. For these reasons, we are choosing to be conservative in our fourth quarter forecast.”

Fourth Quarter Outlook

The following statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Please see the section titled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” at the end of this news release. A more detailed description of risks related to our business is included in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Our guidance for the fourth quarter of 2019 reflects current business indicators and expectations as of the date of this news release, including current exchange rates for foreign currencies.

Inseego Consolidated

Fourth Quarter 2019 Outlook

Revenue

$48.0 million - $55.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA

($3.0 million) - $1.0 million

 

 

IoT & Mobile Solutions

 

Revenue

$33.0 million - $38.0 million

 

 

Enterprise SaaS Solutions

 

Revenue

$15.0 million - $17.0 million

Conference Call Information

Inseego will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors today at 5:00 p.m. ET. A Q&A session with analysts will be held live directly after the prepared remarks. To access the conference call:

  • In the United States, call 1-844-881-0135
  • International parties can access the call at 1-412-317-6727

An audio replay of the conference call will be available beginning one hour after the call, through November 20, 2019. To hear the replay, parties in the United States may call 1-877-344-7529 and enter access code 10129590 followed by the # key. International parties may call 1-412-317-0088. In addition, the Inseego Corp. press release will be accessible from the Company’s website before the conference call begins.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions that enables high performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS Solutions and IoT & Mobile Solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission critical applications with a “zero unscheduled downtime” mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose-built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. www.inseego.com #Making5GReal

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information presented in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and often contain words such as “may,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “will” and similar words and phrases indicating future results. The information presented in this news release related to our outlook for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2019 and our future business outlook, the future demand for our products, as well as other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact, are forward-looking in nature. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. We therefore cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Actual results could differ materially from our expectations.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include: (1) the future demand for wireless broadband access to data and asset management software and services; (2) the growth of wireless wide-area networking and asset management software and services; (3) customer and end-user acceptance of the Company’s current product and service offerings and market demand for the Company’s anticipated new product and service offerings; (4) increased competition and pricing pressure from participants in the markets in which the Company is engaged; (5) dependence on third-party manufacturers and key component suppliers worldwide; (6) the impact that new or adjusted tariffs may have on the cost of components or our products, and our ability to sell products internationally; (7) the impact of fluctuations of foreign currency exchange rates; (8) the impact of geopolitical instability on our ability to source components and manufacture our products; (9) unexpected liabilities or expenses; (10) the Company’s ability to introduce new products and services in a timely manner, including the ability to develop and launch 5G products at the speed and functionality required by our customers; (11) litigation, regulatory and IP developments related to our products or components of our products; (12) dependence on a small number of customers for a significant portion of the Company’s revenues; (13) the Company’s ability to restructure its debt or raise additional financing when the Company requires capital for operations or to satisfy corporate obligations; and (14) the Company’s plans and expectations relating to acquisitions, divestitures, strategic relationships, international expansion, software and hardware developments, personnel matters and cost containment initiatives, including restructuring activities and the timing of their implementation.

These factors, as well as other factors set forth as risk factors or otherwise described in the reports filed by the Company with the SEC (available at www.sec.gov), could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available or other events occur in the future, except as otherwise required pursuant to applicable law and our on-going reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Inseego Corp. has provided financial information in this news release that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA, net loss and net loss per share exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets purchased through acquisitions, amortization of discount and issuance costs related to the Company’s convertible senior notes and term loan, restructuring charges, net of recoveries, and non-recurring legal and other expenses. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (unrelated to acquisitions, the convertible senior notes and the term loans) and foreign currency transaction gains and losses.

Non-GAAP operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA, net loss and net loss per share are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are not intended to be used in isolation or as a substitute for operating expenses, net loss, net loss per share or any other performance measure determined in accordance with GAAP. We present non-GAAP operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA, net loss and net loss per share because we consider each to be an important supplemental measure of our performance.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to make operational decisions, evaluate the Company’s performance, prepare forecasts and determine compensation. Further, management believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company’s performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. Share-based compensation expenses are expected to vary depending on the number of new incentive award grants issued to both current and new employees, the number of such grants forfeited by former employees, and changes in the Company’s stock price, stock market volatility, expected option term and risk-free interest rates, all of which are difficult to estimate. In calculating non-GAAP operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA, net loss and net loss per share, management excludes certain non-cash and one-time items in order to facilitate comparability of the Company’s operating performance on a period-to-period basis because such expenses are not, in management’s view, related to the Company’s ongoing operating performance. Management uses this view of the Company’s operating performance for purposes of comparison with its business plan and individual operating budgets and in the allocation of resources.

The Company further believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in providing greater transparency to the information used by management in its operational decision-making. The Company believes that the use of non-GAAP operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA, net loss and net loss per share also facilitates a comparison of our underlying operating performance with that of other companies in our industry, which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results.

In the future, the Company expects to continue to incur expenses similar to the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and exclusion of these items in the presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Investors and potential investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. The limitations of relying on non-GAAP financial measures include, but are not limited to, the fact that other companies, including other companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as a comparative tool.

Investors and potential investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures contained within this news release with our GAAP financial results.

 

INSEEGO CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

Net revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IoT & Mobile Solutions

$

 

45,926

 

 

$

 

34,636

 

 

$

 

118,690

 

 

$

 

95,257

 

Enterprise SaaS Solutions

 

16,790

 

 

 

15,994

 

 

 

48,473

 

 

 

51,163

 

Total net revenues

 

62,716

 

 

 

50,630

 

 

 

167,163

 

 

 

146,420

 

Cost of net revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IoT & Mobile Solutions

 

37,873

 

 

 

26,793

 

 

 

99,459

 

 

 

75,168

 

Enterprise SaaS Solutions

 

6,218

 

 

 

6,233

 

 

 

18,764

 

 

 

20,093

 

Impairment of abandoned product line, net of recoveries

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

355

 

Total cost of net revenues

 

44,091

 

 

 

33,026

 

 

 

118,223

 

 

 

95,616

 

Gross profit

 

18,625

 

 

 

17,604

 

 

 

48,940

 

 

 

50,804

 

Operating costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

6,655

 

 

 

5,317

 

 

 

15,328

 

 

 

15,261

 

Sales and marketing

 

7,149

 

 

 

5,907

 

 

 

20,769

 

 

 

16,957

 

General and administrative

 

7,135

 

 

 

5,837

 

 

 

21,036

 

 

 

18,634

 

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

 

847

 

 

 

869

 

 

 

2,575

 

 

 

2,764

 

Extinguishment of acquisition-related liabilities

 

 

 

(17,174

)

 

 

 

 

(17,174

)

Restructuring charges, net of recoveries

 

13

 

 

 

245

 

 

 

50

 

 

 

1,165

 

Total operating costs and expenses

 

21,799

 

 

 

1,001

 

 

 

59,758

 

 

 

37,607

 

Operating income (loss)

 

(3,174

)

 

 

16,603

 

 

 

(10,818

)

 

 

13,197

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

(5,119

)

 

 

(5,113

)

 

 

(15,336

)

 

 

(15,360

)

Other expense, net

 

(307

)

 

 

(180

)

 

 

(66

)

 

 

(554

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

(8,600

)

 

 

11,310

 

 

 

(26,220

)

 

 

(2,717

)

Income tax provision

 

223

 

 

 

473

 

 

 

793

 

 

 

1,185

 

Net income (loss)

 

(8,823

)

 

 

10,837

 

 

 

(27,013

)

 

 

(3,902

)

Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

17

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

(57

)

 

 

35

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Inseego Corp.

 

(8,806

)

 

 

10,843

 

 

 

(27,070

)

 

 

(3,867

)

Preferred stock dividend

 

(131

)

 

 

 

 

(131

)

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$

 

(8,937

)

 

$

 

10,843

 

 

$

 

(27,201

)

 

$

 

(3,867

)

Per share data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

 

(0.11

)

 

$

 

0.16

 

 

$

 

(0.35

)

 

$

 

(0.06

)

Diluted

$

 

(0.11

)

 

$

 

0.15

 

 

$

 

(0.35

)

 

$

 

(0.06

)

Weighted-average shares used in computation of net income (loss) per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

79,550,445

 

 

 

68,480,774

 

 

 

77,606,317

 

 

 

63,585,229

 

Diluted

 

79,550,445

 

 

 

71,456,346

 

 

 

77,606,317

 

 

 

63,585,229

 

INSEEGO CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

 

 

 

September 30,
2019

 

December 31,
2018

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

 

13,945

 

 

$

 

31,015

 

Restricted cash

 

 

 

61

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

21,533

 

 

 

20,633

 

Inventories, net

 

25,960

 

 

 

26,431

 

Prepaid expenses and other

 

10,358

 

 

 

6,212

 

Total current assets

 

71,796

 

 

 

84,352

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

7,469

 

 

 

6,698

 

Rental assets, net

 

5,033

 

 

 

5,769

 

Intangible assets, net

 

39,852

 

 

 

31,985

 

Goodwill

 

31,477

 

 

 

32,942

 

Right-of-use assets, net

 

2,323

 

 

 

Other assets

 

743

 

 

 

510

 

Total assets

$

 

158,693

 

 

$

 

162,256

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

 

28,845

 

 

$

 

39,245

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

16,596

 

 

 

13,024

 

Convertible senior notes, net

 

99,264

 

 

 

Term loan, net

 

46,165

 

 

 

DigiCore bank facilities

 

197

 

 

 

1,412

 

Total current liabilities

 

191,067

 

 

 

53,681

 

Long-term liabilities:

 

 

 

Convertible senior notes, net

 

 

 

93,054

 

Term loan, net

 

 

 

45,046

 

Deferred tax liabilities, net

 

4,208

 

 

 

4,457

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

1,738

 

 

 

2,543

 

Total liabilities

 

197,013

 

 

 

198,781

 

Stockholders’ deficit:

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

Common stock

 

80

 

 

 

74

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

574,485

 

 

 

546,230

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(7,789

)

 

 

(4,877

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(605,018

)

 

 

(577,817

)

Total stockholders’ deficit attributable to Inseego Corp.

 

(38,242

)

 

 

(36,390

)

Noncontrolling interests

 

(78

)

 

 

(135

)

Total stockholders’ deficit

 

(38,320

)

 

 

(36,525

)

Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit

$

 

158,693

 

 

$

 

162,256

 

INSEEGO CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

 

(8,823

)

 

$

 

10,837

 

 

$

 

(27,013

)

 

$

 

(3,902

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

5,562

 

 

 

3,245

 

 

 

12,770

 

 

 

10,564

 

Provision for bad debts, net of recoveries

 

306

 

 

 

222

 

 

 

691

 

 

 

536

 

Provision for excess and obsolete inventory, net of recoveries

 

53

 

 

 

143

 

 

 

389

 

 

 

1,219

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

1,253

 

 

 

1,734

 

 

 

5,955

 

 

 

3,678

 

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs

 

2,443

 

 

 

2,442

 

 

 

7,329

 

 

 

7,328

 

Deferred income taxes

 

4

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

(13

)

 

 

(4

)

Non-cash gain on extinguishment of acquisition-related liabilities

 

 

 

(17,174

)

 

 

 

 

(17,174

)

Other

 

669

 

 

 

262

 

 

 

1,349

 

 

 

1,227

 

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(2,600

)

 

 

(4,362

)

 

 

(1,912

)

 

 

(13,038

)

Inventories

 

2,083

 

 

 

(1,724

)

 

 

(2,525

)

 

 

1,779

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(3,327

)

 

 

(458

)

 

 

(4,535

)

 

 

2,423

 

Accounts payable

 

(5,026

)

 

 

(25

)

 

 

(8,887

)

 

 

879

 

Accrued expenses, income taxes, and other

 

2,460

 

 

 

84

 

 

 

1,404

 

 

 

616

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(4,943

)

 

 

(4,772

)

 

 

(14,998

)

 

 

(3,869

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

(1,196

)

 

 

(283

)

 

 

(4,169

)

 

 

(936

)

Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment

 

 

 

79

 

 

 

454

 

 

 

109

 

Additions to capitalized software development costs and purchases of intangible assets

 

(7,999

)

 

 

(428

)

 

 

(16,800

)

 

 

(1,527

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(9,195

)

 

 

(632

)

 

 

(20,515

)

 

 

(2,354

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross proceeds received from issuance of Series E preferred stock

 

10,000

 

 

 

 

 

10,000

 

 

 

Gross proceeds received from private placement

 

 

 

19,661

 

 

 

 

 

19,661

 

Principal payments on term loans

 

 

 

(500

)

 

 

 

 

(500

)

Proceeds from the exercise of warrant to purchase common stock

 

 

 

 

 

10,639

 

 

 

Net repayment of DigiCore bank and overdraft facilities

 

(765

)

 

 

(995

)

 

 

(1,159

)

 

 

(1,203

)

Principal payments under finance lease obligations

 

(263

)

 

 

(128

)

 

 

(795

)

 

 

(487

)

Principal payments on mortgage bond

 

 

 

(75

)

 

 

 

 

(241

)

Proceeds from stock option exercises and employee stock purchase plan, net of taxes paid on vested restricted stock units

 

(341

)

 

 

464

 

 

 

257

 

 

 

1,022

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

8,631

 

 

 

18,427

 

 

 

18,942

 

 

 

18,252

 

Effect of exchange rates on cash

 

(877

)

 

 

(312

)

 

 

(560

)

 

 

(1,680

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(6,384

)

 

 

12,711

 

 

 

(17,131

)

 

 

10,349

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

20,329

 

 

 

18,897

 

 

 

31,076

 

 

 

21,259

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

 

13,945

 

 

$

 

31,608

 

 

$

 

13,945

 

 

$

 

31,608

 

INSEEGO CORP.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2019

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2019

 

Net Income
(Loss)

 

Income (Loss)
Per Share

 

Net Income
(Loss)

 

Income (Loss)
Per Share

GAAP net loss

$

 

(8,823

)

 

$

 

(0.11

)

 

$

 

(27,013

)

 

$

 

(0.35

)

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expense(a)

 

1,253

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

5,955

 

 

 

0.08

 

Purchased intangibles amortization(b)

 

1,339

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

4,079

 

 

 

0.06

 

Debt discount and issuance costs amortization

 

2,443

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

7,329

 

 

 

0.09

 

Restructuring charges, net of recoveries

 

13

 

 

 

 

 

50

 

 

 

Non-recurring legal and other expenses

 

700

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

1,470

 

 

 

0.02

 

Non-GAAP net loss

$

 

(3,075

)

 

$

 

(0.04

)

 

$

 

(8,130

)

 

$

 

(0.10

)

(a) Includes share-based compensation expense recorded under ASC Topic 718.

(b) Includes amortization of intangible assets purchased through acquisitions.

See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.

INSEEGO CORP.

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Costs and Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Costs and Expenses

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

GAAP

 

Share-based
compensation
expense
(a)

 

Purchased
intangibles
amortization
(b)

 

Restructuring
charges, net of
recoveries

 

Non-recurring
legal and
other
expenses

 

Non-GAAP

Cost of net revenues

$

 

44,091

 

 

$

 

202

 

 

$

 

492

 

 

$

 

 

 

$

 

 

 

$

 

43,397

 

Operating costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

6,655

 

 

 

183

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,472

 

Sales and marketing

 

7,149

 

 

 

307

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,842

 

General and administrative

 

7,135

 

 

 

561

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

700

 

 

 

5,874

 

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

 

847

 

 

 

 

 

847

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring charges, net of recoveries

 

13

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating costs and expenses

$

 

21,799

 

 

 

1,051

 

 

 

847

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

700

 

 

$

 

19,188

 

Total

 

 

$

 

1,253

 

 

$

 

1,339

 

 

$

 

13

 

 

$

 

700

 

 

 

(a) Includes share-based compensation expense recorded under ASC Topic 718.

(b) Includes amortization of intangible assets purchased through acquisitions.

See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.

INSEEGO CORP.

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Costs and Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Costs and Expenses

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

GAAP

 

Share-based
compensation
expense
(a)

 

Purchased
intangibles
amortization
(b)

 

Restructuring
charges, net
of recoveries

 

Non-recurring
legal and
other
expenses

 

Non-GAAP

Cost of net revenues

$

 

118,223

 

 

$

 

899

 

 

$

 

1,504

 

 

$

 

 

 

$

 

 

 

$

 

115,820

 

Operating costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

15,328

 

 

 

1,315

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,013

 

Sales and marketing

 

20,769

 

 

 

1,339

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

19,430

 

General and administrative

 

21,036

 

 

 

2,402

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,470

 

 

 

17,164

 

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

 

2,575

 

 

 

 

 

2,575

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring charges, net of recoveries

 

50

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

50

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating costs and expenses

$

 

59,758

 

 

 

5,056

 

 

 

2,575

 

 

 

50

 

 

 

1,470

 

 

$

 

50,607

 

Total

 

 

$

 

5,955

 

 

$

 

4,079

 

 

$

 

50

 

 

$

 

1,470

 

 

 

(a) Includes share-based compensation expense recorded under ASC Topic 718.

(b) Includes amortization of intangible assets purchased through acquisitions.

See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.

INSEEGO CORP.

Reconciliation of GAAP Loss before Income Taxes to Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2019

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2019

Loss before income taxes

$

 

(8,600

)

 

$

 

(26,220

)

Depreciation and amortization(a)

 

5,562

 

 

 

12,770

 

Share-based compensation expense(b)

 

1,253

 

 

 

5,955

 

Restructuring charges, net of recoveries

 

13

 

 

 

50

 

Non-recurring legal and other expenses

 

700

 

 

 

1,470

 

Interest expense, net(c)

 

5,119

 

 

 

15,336

 

Other expense, net(d)

 

307

 

 

 

66

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

 

4,354

 

 

$

 

9,427

 

(a) Includes depreciation and amortization charges, including amortization of intangible assets purchased through acquisitions.

(b) Includes share-based compensation expense recorded under ASC Topic 718.

(c) Includes the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs related to the convertible senior notes and term loan.

(d) Includes foreign currency transaction gains and losses, net of the gain on the sale of certain fixed assets.

See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.

INSEEGO CORP.

Quarterly Net Revenues by Product Grouping

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

September 30,
2019

 

June 30,
2019

 

March 31,
2019

 

December 31,
2018

 

September 30,
2018

IoT & Mobile Solutions

$

 

45,926

 

 

$

 

39,983

 

 

$

 

32,781

 

 

$

 

40,092

 

 

$

 

34,636

 

Enterprise SaaS Solutions

 

16,790

 

 

 

15,908

 

 

 

15,775

 

 

 

15,951

 

 

 

15,994

 

Total net revenues

$

 

62,716

 

 

$

 

55,891

 

 

$

 

48,556

 

 

$

 

56,043

 

 

$

 

50,630

 

 

Published November 6, 2019
Copyright © 2019 SYS-CON Media, Inc. — All Rights Reserved.
Syndicated stories and blog feeds, all rights reserved by the author.

More Stories By Business Wire

Copyright © 2009 Business Wire. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Business Wire content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Business Wire. Business Wire shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

Latest Stories
By Zakia Bouachraoui
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
By Zakia Bouachraoui
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
By Zakia Bouachraoui
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
By Zakia Bouachraoui
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT  Reads: 311
By Zakia Bouachraoui
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
By Zakia Bouachraoui
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
By Elizabeth White
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
By Zakia Bouachraoui
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
By Liz McMillan
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
By Liz McMillan
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
By Pat Romanski
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
By Roger Strukhoff
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
By Liz McMillan
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
By Zakia Bouachraoui
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
By Liz McMillan
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
MORE »
 