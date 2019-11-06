Innovid ernennt Wolfgang Kirschner zum Leiter der Expansionsbemühungen in Europa

|By Business Wire
|
|November 6, 2019 07:57 PM EST
Innovid, die einzige unabhängige Werbe- und Analyseplattform für das Fernsehen, hat heute die Ernennung von Regionalleiter Wolfgang Kirschner als Führungskraft für die Expansionsbemühungen in Deutschland, Österreich und der Schweiz bekannt gegeben. In seiner neuen Funktion wird sich Kirschner von München aus darauf konzentrieren, die regionalen Teams von Innovid auszubauen, um das schnelle Wachstum globaler Werbemarken auf dem Markt zu unterstützen.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106006156/de/
Innovid Appoints Wolfgang Kirschner to Lead Expansion Efforts in Europe (Photo: Business Wire)
„Innovid setzt die strategische globale Expansion fort und hat in der DACH-Region eine erhebliche Nachfrage verzeichnet“, sagte Zvika Netter, CEO und Mitbegründer von Innovid. „Die Ernennung von Wolfgang Kirschner, der starke regionale Beziehungen und lokales Wissen mitbringt, wird es uns ermöglichen, die Unterstützung der globalen Marken in diesem Bereich zu verstärken.“
Kirschner ist ein erfahrener Marketingleiter mit mehr als 15 Jahren Erfahrung in der digitalen Marketingbranche. Vor seinem Eintritt bei Innovid war er Managing Director bei IgnitionOne und leitete dort das Account-Management-Team. In seiner Karriere war er bereits in verschiedenen Unternehmen für digitales Marketing tätig, darunter FantasticZero, Adconion Media Group und AdJug.
„Die DACH-Region ist nach wie vor eine der bedeutendsten europäischen Regionen im Bereich Marketing, in der viele globale Marken vertreten sind“, sagte Kirschner. „Die Omni-Channel-Werbung und die dynamisch-kreativen Lösungen von Innovid, insbesondere für Connected TV (CTV), also internetfähige Fernsehgeräte, bieten regionalen Werbetreibenden nicht nur mehr Wert aus ihren Investitionen, sondern bringen auch dem Publikum aussagekräftige Erlebnisse. Ich freue mich darauf, die Strategie für das Markenwachstum in der gesamten Region voranzutreiben.“
Darüber hinaus gab Innovid die Ernennung von Jeremy Straight zum Senior Vice President für die Geschäftsfeldentwicklung von New York aus bekannt. Straights jahrzehntelange Erfahrung im Bereich Werbetechnologie mit Schwerpunkt auf Video wird Innovid dabei unterstützen, weiterhin innovative Lösungen mit seinen Partnern zu entwickeln und die CTV-Landschaft voranzutreiben sowie neue und bestehende Kundenbeziehungen zu entwickeln und auszubauen.
„Da sich unser CTV-Geschäft auf noch nie dagewesene Weise weiter beschleunigt, ist dies der perfekte Zeitpunkt, um Jeremy Straight für die Weiterentwicklung der Partnerbeziehungen, die gemeinsame Entwicklung kundenspezifischer Produkte und wichtige Integrationen in der gesamten CTV-Branche zu gewinnen“, fügte Netter hinzu.
Während die CTV-Branche weiter wächst und reift, suchen Marken nach unabhängigen technischen Lösungen, um ihre Medienpläne umzusetzen. Das Engagement von Innovid für seine Kunden umfasst die Zusammenarbeit mit Partnerunternehmen, um einzigartige Produkte zu entwickeln, mit denen die Probleme gelöst werden, die Publisher und Marken in der heutigen fragmentierten Medienlandschaft verzeichnen. Straight, der zuvor Senior Vice President für strategische Partnerschaften bei SpotX war, wird die Organisation für Geschäftsfeldentwicklung bei Innovid leiten, um diese besonderen Lösungen mit Partnerunternehmen im CTV-Bereich zu identifizieren und zu strukturieren.
„Ich freue mich sehr, dem Innovid-Team beizutreten und mit unseren Kunden und Partnern zusammenzuarbeiten, um die Ad-Tech-Landschaft voranzutreiben“, sagte Straight. „Innovid ist führend bei der Schließung der Lücke bei einigen der fehlenden Teile, wodurch CTV sein volles Potenzial entfalten kann. Mein Fokus wird auf Unternehmen liegen, die ein Teil der Zukunft des Fernsehens sein wollen.“
Über Innovid
Innovid ist die einzige für das Fernsehen erstellte unabhängige Omni-Channel-Plattform für Werbung und Analytik. Wir nutzen Daten für die Personalisierung und Freischaltung sowie Bemessung von Anzeigen innerhalb des breitesten auf dem Markt verfügbaren Angebots digitaler Kanäle wie Fernsehen, Video, Display-Werbung, soziale Medien und Außenwerbung. Innovid betreut mit über zwölf Niederlassungen in Nord- und Südamerika, Europa und im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum einen globalen Kundenstamm mit Marken, Werbeagenturen und Publishern.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106006156/de/
