Renesas Electronics Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

|
|November 7, 2019 01:00 AM EST
Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723) today announced consolidated financial results in accordance with IFRS for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
|
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
|
Billion Yen
|
% of Net Sales
|
Billion Yen
|
% of Net Sales
|
Revenue
|
183.4
|
100.0
|
526.2
|
100.0
|
Operating profit
|
7.9
|
4.3
|
(4.2)
|
(0.8)
|
Net profit
|
3.8
|
2.1
|
(7.4)
|
(1.4)
|
Capital expenditures
|
2.9
|
|
7.4
|
|
Depreciation and others
|
39.3
|
|
109.3
|
|
R&D expenses
|
32.7
|
|
93.9
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
Yen
|
|
Exchange rate (USD)
|
108
|
|
110
|
|
Exchange rate (Euro)
|
121
|
|
124
|
|
|
As of September 30, 2019
|
|
Billion Yen
|
Total assets
|
1,666.0
|
Total equity
|
596.6
|
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
|
593.8
|
Equity ratio attributable to owners of the parent (%)
|
35.6
|
Interest-bearing debt
|
828.8
|
Note 1:
|
All figures are rounded to the nearest 100 million yen.
|
Note 2:
|
Capital expenditures refer to the amount of capital for property, plant and equipment (manufacturing equipment) and intangible assets based on the amount of investment decisions made during the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
|
Note 3:
|
Depreciation and others includes depreciation and amortization of intangible assets and long- term prepaid expenses in consolidated statements of cash flows.
|
Note 4:
|
R&D expenses includes a partially capitalized R&D expenses recorded as intangible assets.
|
Note 5:
|
The allocation of the acquisition costs for the business combinations with Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (hereinafter “IDT”), which the Group acquired on March 30, 2019, has been revised at the end of the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The revised allocation of the acquisition costs are reflected in the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements of the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2019
English translation from the original Japanese-language document
November 7, 2019
|
Company name
|
:Renesas Electronics Corporation
|
Stock exchanges on which the shares are listed
|
:Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section
|
Code number
|
:6723
|
URL
|
Representative
|
:Hidetoshi Shibata, Representative Director,
|
Contact person
|
:Yoichi Kobayashi, Director
|
Filing date of Shihanki Hokokusho (scheduled)
|
:November 7, 2019
(Amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2019
|
1.1 Consolidated financial results
|
(% of change from corresponding period of the previous year)
|
|
Revenue
|
Operating
|
Profit before
|
Net Profit
|
Net profit
|
Total
|
|
Million
|
%
|
Million
|
%
|
Million
|
%
|
Million
|
%
|
Million
|
%
|
Million
|
%
|
Nine months
|
526,241
|
(7.5)
|
(4,245)
|
---
|
(6,679)
|
---
|
(7,409)
|
---
|
(7,411)
|
---
|
(44,766)
|
---
|
Nine months
|
568,767
|
---
|
69,262
|
---
|
69,381
|
---
|
61,976
|
---
|
61,961
|
---
|
55,169
|
---
|
|
Basic
|
Diluted
|
|
Yen
|
Yen
|
Nine months ended
|
|
|
September 30, 2019
|
(4.39)
|
(4.39)
|
|
|
|
Nine months ended
|
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
37.16
|
37.07
|
1.2 Consolidated financial position
|
|
Total assets
|
Total equity
|
Equity attributable
|
Ratio of equity
|
|
Million yen
|
Million yen
|
Million yen
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2019
|
1,666,000
|
596,565
|
593,779
|
35.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
1,055,235
|
600,968
|
598,100
|
56.7
2. Cash dividends
|
|
Cash dividends per share
|
|
At the end
|
At the end
|
At the end
|
At the
|
Total
|
|
Yen
|
Yen
|
Yen
|
Yen
|
Yen
|
Year ended
|
---
|
0.00
|
---
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
Year ending
|
---
|
0.00
|
---
|
|
|
Year ending
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
(Note): Change in forecast of cash dividends since the most recently announced forecast: Yes
3. Forecast of consolidated results for the full year ending December 31, 2019
|
|
Non-GAAP
|
Non-GAAP
|
Non－GAAP
|
Full year
|
Million yen
|
%
|
%
|
%pts
|
%
|
%pts
|
Note 1:
|
|
Change in forecast of consolidated results since the most recently announced forecast: Yes
|
Note 2:
|
|
The Group reports its consolidated forecast in a range format. For details, please refer to Appendix 1.3. “Consolidated Forecasts” page 6.
|
Note 3:
|
|
Non-GAAP figures are calculated by removing or adjusting non-recurring items and other adjustments from GAAP figures following a certain set of rules. The Group believes non-GAAP measures provide useful information in understanding and evaluating the Group’s constant business results, and therefore forecasts are provided in non-GAAP base.
4. Others
4.1 Changes in significant subsidiaries for the nine months ended September 30, 2019: Yes
(Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation)
4.2 Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Corrections of Prior Period Errors
- Changes in accounting policies with revision of accounting standard: Yes
- Changes in accounting policies except for 4.2.1: No
- Changes in accounting estimates: No
4.3 Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)
-
Number of shares issued and outstanding (including treasury stock)
As of September 30, 2019: 1,706,408,990 shares
As of December 31, 2018: 1,668,385,390 shares
-
Number of treasury stock
As of September 30, 2019: 2,581 shares
As of December 31, 2018: 2,581 shares
-
Average number of shares issued and outstanding
Nine months ended September 30, 2019: 1,689,257,809 shares
Nine months ended September 30, 2018: 1,667,523,753 shares
(Note): Information regarding the implementation of audit procedures
These financial results are not subject to audit review procedures.
|
Cautionary Statement
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements in this press release with respect to the plans, strategies and financial outlook of Renesas Electronics Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively “we”) are forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties. We caution you in advance that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements due to several important factors including, but not limited to, general economic conditions in our markets, which are primarily Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe; demand for, and competitive pricing pressure on, products and services in the marketplace; ability to continue to win acceptance of products and services in these highly competitive markets; and fluctuations in currency exchange rates, particularly between the yen and the U.S. dollar. Among other factors, downturn of the world economy; deteriorating financial conditions in world markets, or deterioration in domestic and overseas stock markets, may cause actual results to differ from the projected results forecast.
About Renesas Electronics Corporation
Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) delivers trusted embedded design innovation with complete semiconductor solutions that enable billions of connected, intelligent devices to enhance the way people work and live—securely and safely. A global leader in microcontrollers, analog, power, and SoC products and integrated platforms, Renesas provides the expertise, quality, and comprehensive solutions for a broad range of Automotive, Industrial, Home Electronics, Office Automation and Information Communication Technology applications to help shape a limitless future. Learn more at renesas.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106006191/en/
