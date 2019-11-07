Rewired.GG Faz o Maior Investimento do Time de e-sports na Europa

|By Business Wire
|
November 7, 2019 02:00 AM EST
A Rewired.GG, o fundo de risco de e-sports de 50 milhões de euros que investe no crescimento global de e-sports, tem o prazer de anunciar que investiu mais 14 milhões de euros na Team Vitality, elevando seu investimento total até 34 milhões de euros. Hoje também marca a abertura da nova sede multimídia da Team Vitality em Paris, chamada V.Hive, que será aberta ao público. Sendo primeira do mundo como um time de e-sports, a V.Hive, com 10.700 pés quadrados, tem mais de 530 pés quadrados de frente de loja no centro movimentado de Paris e oferecerá descobertas e experiências envolventes de e-sports para quem entra.
Este comunicado de imprensa inclui multimédia. Veja o comunicado completo aqui: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005186/pt/
Team Vitality Counter Strike players (from left to right): Alex 'ALEX' McMeekin, Cédric 'RpK' Guipouy, Mathieu 'ZywOo' Herbaut, Dan 'apEX' Madesclaire. (Photo: Business Wire)
A Team Vitality é um dos maiores times de e-sports da Europa e possui alguns dos melhores jogadores e treinadores de e-sports do mundo. É um dos dez times de e-sports na Europa com a franquia da League of Legends European Championship; tendo ganhado recentemente o Campeonato Mundial de 2019 da Rocket League, vencido a 7ª temporada do prestigiado torneio ECS da Counter-Strike: Global Offensive e ficado em 3º lugar no Campeonato Mundial da FIFA de 2019. Também é um dos poucos times de e-sports com patrocinadores 'blue chip' como Orange, Renault, Red Bull e Adidas.
A Rewired.GG prevê que o e-sports rivalize com esportes tradicionais, como futebol e basquete, sendo que será uma importante categoria de investimento para investidores institucionais, fundos e gerentes de investimentos. Até 2020, estima-se que o tamanho do público mundial mensal de e-sports seja de quase 600 milhões*, equivalente ao público mundial atual da English Premier League.
O investimento de hoje, junto com os 20 milhões de euros que a Team Vitality recebeu da Rewired.GG em novembro de 2018, é considerado o maior em um time de e-sports europeu até o momento. O time, fundado em 2013 com 10.000 euros, pretende ser um dos primeiros times de e-sports de US$ 1 bilhão do mundo.
Os fundos serão utilizados para apoiar o crescimento contínuo da Team Vitality, à medida que a equipe busca maior expansão na Índia e na China, onde está adquirindo novos jogadores e lançando uma rede de academias de e-sports. Os fundos também serão utilizados para adquirir novos jogadores e lançar novas linhas de produtos em todo o mundo: além de abrir a V.Hive, o time também lançou hoje sua primeira marca Team Vitality de tênis Adidas com edição limitada.
Como em qualquer esporte importante, o negócio de e-sports está baseado em direitos de mídia, publicidade, prêmios em dinheiro, produtos, patrocínios e parcerias. A receita destes está crescendo exponencialmente.
Em 2017, se estimou que o e-sports gerasse US$ 655 milhões em receita anual, incluindo 38% de patrocínios e 14% de direitos de mídia. Até 2022, é previsto que os direitos de mídia alcancem 40% da receita total de e-sports e que sua monetização mundial total alcance US$ 3 bilhões*.
O Diretor Executivo da Team Vitality, Nicolas Maurer, disse:
"Em 2013, iniciamos a Team Vitality com 10.000 euros. Hoje, a Team Vitality formou times incríveis que vencem regularmente torneios em todo o mundo, sendo uma marca forte apoiada por nossos fãs incríveis e dedicados bem como por nossos patrocinadores 'premium'. Receber mais apoio da Rewired.GG após o investimento inicial de 20 milhões de euros em novembro de 2018 é uma prova de força não apenas do time, mas também de um comentário sobre o crescimento do setor como um todo. Este investimento contribuirá para continuar a transformar a Team Vitality em uma marca global de e-sports e esperamos fornecer mais atualizações sobre nossas futuras conquistas à medida que continuamos a buscar o V de Vitória."
Amit Jain, Diretor na Rewired.GG comentou:
"Qualquer setor com um público-alvo de rápido crescimento em centenas de milhões é extremamente animador e o e-sports não é exceção. Já vimos muitas vezes a atual tendência do e-sports no setor de tecnologia: primeiro o número de visualizações cresce exponencialmente e, a seguir, a monetização completa ocorre mais tarde. Acreditamos que o e-sports é hoje uma das indústrias de mais rápida expansão no mundo, e o sucesso de times como a Team Vitality mostra que há uma oportunidade real de crescimento neste mercado. Estamos no caminho de construir um dos primeiros times de e-sports de bilhões de dólares do mundo."
-Fim-
Notas de Rodapé e Referências
*BBC
Vídeo do campeão mundial de e-sports, o jogador da Rocket League Kyle 'Scrub Killa' Robertson e o super-treinador de e-sports Mike 'Gregan' Ellis, estão disponíveis para incorporar histórias relacionadas a este lançamento, utilizando os seguintes links:
Gregan: https://youtu.be/uLN4S1LFVgI
Scrub Killa: https://youtu.be/LSg-rwTeBHk
Imagens estão disponíveis para baixar aqui, sendo atribuídas a Team Vitality: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Ol4_J_pdo8S7c6W-YZ8tkgTrfOFPd4Xd
Sobre a Rewired.GG
A Rewired.GG é um fundo de risco para e-sports que investe no talento e nas ideias que estão impulsionando o crescimento mundial de e-sports. Em novembro, a Rewired.GG 2018 apoiou o líder europeu de e-sports Team Vitality, com 20 milhões de euros em investimentos para criar uma marca mundial de e-sports. A tese de investimento do fundo de risco em e-sports da Rewired.GG é que o e-sports esteja em um ponto de inflexão que empolgue. A NFL ganha cerca de US$ 50 por fã, mas este número para e-sports é de apenas US$ 3,20*. A Rewired.GG prevê que este crescimento potencial de receita por fã, combinado com o público mundial em rápido crescimento com poder de compra em expansão, irá gerar retornos futuros significativos.
Sobre a Team Vitality
A Team Vitality é uma organização internacional de e-sports que foi fundada por Nicolas Maurer e Fabien Devide em 2013. O time tem jogadores de dez nacionalidades diferentes e possui alguns dos maiores jogadores do mundo, incluindo o jogador nº 1 da Fifa no mundo, o jogador nº 1 de CS:GO e o esquadrão campeão da Rocket League. Os jogadores da Team Vitality competem em um portfólio de 9 jogos com 10 times competitivos. A lista principal da Team Vitality compete na League of Legends European Championship (LEC), ao qual se uniram após a compra da vaga da Gambit Gaming. Eles são patrocinados pela Orange, Red Bull, Renault e Adidas.
