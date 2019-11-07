Best Buy's Black Friday Ad Is Here! Hundreds of Deals, Including Apple Doorbusters, Available Now

|By Business Wire
November 7, 2019
Yule love this – Black Friday starts now. Best Buy’s Black Friday ad is here, full of thousands of deals on the hottest tech, and this year there are even more opportunities than ever to get your hands on these deals and doorbusters before Thanksgiving Day.
Hundreds of deals from the ad – including Apple doorbusters – are available now through Sunday, Nov. 10.
And the savings don’t freeze there. Starting Monday, Nov. 11, Best Buy will kick off Daily Doorbusters, where shoppers can get access to 10 of the ad’s “doorbusters” (the very best deals in the ad) early. Each day between Nov. 11 and Nov. 20, a new doorbuster from the ad will be unveiled. The first Daily Doorbuster, which will go live on Nov. 11 is an LG 55-inch 4K Smart TV with HDR for just $299.99.
Worried about being left out in the cold? Sign up on BestBuy.com for daily text alerts to remind you of each doorbuster. 1
Some of Best Buy’s hottest Black Friday deals – and available now! – include:
- Save $350 on 75-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR (sale price: $749.99)
- Save $70 on 65-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR (sale price: $479.99)
- Save up to $500 on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro (with qualified activation and Trade-In)
- Save up to $300 on select models of MacBook Pro
- Save up to $300 on Apple Watch Series 4
- Save $200 on latest models of iMac or MacBook Air
- Save $360 on Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover (sale price: $599)
- Save $100 on Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook (sale price: $89)
- Save $250 on Dell 15.6-inch Laptop (sale price: $349.99)
- Save $200 on Dyson Cyclone V10 models (Only available at Best Buy)
- Save $270 on KitchenAid Professional 500 Series Stand Mixer (sale price: $229.99)
- Save $70 on Sony Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones with Google Assistant (sale price: $279.99)
Even more Black Friday deals available on Thanksgiving:
- 58-inch Insignia 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR Fire TV Edition with free Amazon Echo Dot for $199.99 (save $280)
- Save $350 on 70-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR (sale price: $549.99)
- Save up to $250 on iPad Pro
- Save up to $100 on iPad 10.2”
- Save $400-$500 on the Note 10 Series (with qualified activation)
- 20% off haircare for My Best Buy® members
- Save $80 on Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell (sale price: $149.99)
- Save $1,000 on Hydrow Connected Rower (sale price: $1199)
Best Buy store hours
Best Buy stores will once again open their doors at 5 p.m. local time on Nov. 28. 2 Nearly all stores will remain open until 1 a.m. local time on Friday, Nov. 29 and will re-open at 8 a.m. local time.3
- Thursday, Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving): 5 p.m. – 1 a.m.
- Friday, Nov. 29 (Black Friday): 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 30: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 1: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Free Next-Day Delivery, Store Pickup, Same-Day Delivery
- Free Next-Day Delivery: Best Buy customers will get Free Next-Day Delivery on thousands of items on BestBuy.com. And through Christmas Day, customers also get free standard shipping on everything at Best Buy—all season long—with no minimum purchase or membership required.
- Store Pickup: the fastest, free, secure and convenient option for people who shop online and want to pick up at a nearby Best Buy store. Orders placed with Store Pickup are ready within an hour.
-
Same-Day Delivery: Best Buy offers same-day delivery in nearly 40 U.S. metro cities for orders completed online before 3 p.m. local time (2 p.m. on Sundays).
1 Texts are automated and consent is optional, not a condition of purchase. Message and data rates may apply. Get a message for each day you select. Terms and Privacy Policy at www.BestBuy.com/mobilefaqs apply. For help, text HELP to 22891. To opt out, text STOP to 22891. If you opt in again after replying STOP to 22891, you’ll receive the new days you select plus the days you selected in previous opt-ins.
2 All product offers are available while supplies last. For complete details, visit BestBuy.com/BlackFriday. Customers can check their local store listings on BestBuy.com for store opening hours
3 Because of laws in Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, stores in those states will not open until Black Friday. The three Best Buy stores in Maine will open at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 29, and 24 stores in Massachusetts and the Rhode Island store will open at 1 a.m. on Nov. 29. A small number of additional locations across the country may have varied hours because of county or municipal laws. Best Buy stores located in shopping malls might have their hours adjusted based on the operating hours of the mall. Best Buy will use a ticketing process for doorbusters to help ensure the safety of Best Buy customers and employees. For more information, visit BestBuy.com/BlackFriday.
