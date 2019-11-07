ACI Worldwide, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

“We are pleased with our results in Q3. ACI revenue increased 45%, or 9% excluding the Speedpay contribution, and exceeded the high end of our guidance range. Also importantly, we signed one of the large contracts that was delayed due to a capital markets transaction. Not only did this customer re-commit to ACI, but the contract is a major expansion in the relationship. Our On Demand segment continues to see strong margin improvement, with net adjusted EBITDA margin in Q3 of 20% compared to 5% last year,” commented Phil Heasley, President and CEO, ACI Worldwide. “The integration and contribution of Speedpay is on track and we remain well positioned in the electronic payments industry.”

Q3 2019 FINANCIAL SUMMARY

In Q3 2019, revenue was $355 million, up 45% from $246 million in Q3 2018. Adjusting for the Speedpay contribution, Q3 revenue grew 9% from last year. Recurring revenue increased 55% in the quarter to $246 million, or 69% of total revenue, from $159 million, or 65% of total revenue last year.

Net income in the quarter was $32 million, up $17 million from last year. Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 was $99 million, up 66% from Q3 2018, or up 39% excluding the Speedpay contribution.

In Q3 2019, revenue from ACI’s On Demand segment was $193 million, up 85% from $105 million last year. On Demand segment net adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 20% from 5% last year. On Demand segment net adjusted EBITDA margins are adjusted for pass through interchange revenue of $99 million and $39 million, for Q3 2019 and Q3 2018, respectively.

ACI’s On Premise segment revenue was $162 million, up 15% from $141 million last year. On Premise segment adjusted EBITDA margin was 61% in Q3 2019 versus 55% in Q3 2018.

ACI ended Q3 2019 with a 12-month backlog of $1.1 billion and a 60-month backlog of $5.7 billion. After adjusting for foreign currency fluctuations, our 12-month backlog decreased $37 million and our 60-month backlog increased $21 million from Q2 2019.

Cash flows from operating activities in Q3 2019 were $32 million, versus $29 million in Q3 2018. ACI ended Q3 2019 with $122 million in cash on hand and a debt balance of $1.4 billion. The company repurchased 1.2 million shares for $35 million, or an average price of $29.05 per share and has $141 million remaining on its share repurchase authorization.

GUIDANCE

We continue to expect 2019 total revenue to be between $1.315 billion and $1.345 billion and adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $360 million to $380 million. This excludes between $30 million and $35 million in significant transaction related expenses.

We continue to expect our 2020 adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $425 million to $445 million.

CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OUTLOOK

Management will host a conference call at 8:30 am ET today to discuss these results as well as 2019 and 2020 guidance. Interested persons may access a real-time audio broadcast of the teleconference at http://investor.aciworldwide.com/ or use the following numbers for dial-in participation: US/Canada: (866) 914-7436, international: +1 (817) 385-9117. Please provide your name, the conference name ACI Worldwide, Inc. and conference code 8599063. There will be a replay of the call available for two weeks on (855) 859-2056 for US/Canada callers and +1 (404) 537-3406 for international participants

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, the Universal Payments (UP) company, powers electronic payments for more than 5,100 organizations around the world. More than 1,000 of the largest financial institutions and intermediaries, as well as thousands of global merchants, rely on ACI to execute $14 trillion each day in payments and securities. In addition, myriad organizations utilize our electronic bill presentment and payment services. Through our comprehensive suite of software solutions delivered on customers’ premises or through ACI’s private cloud, we provide real-time, immediate payments capabilities and enable the industry’s most complete omni-channel payments experience. To learn more about ACI, please visit www.aciworldwide.com. You can also find us on Twitter @ACI_Worldwide

© Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2019.

ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payment Systems, the ACI logo and all ACI product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties’ trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

To supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis, we use the non-GAAP measures indicated in the tables, which exclude significant transaction-related expenses, as well as other significant non-cash expenses such as depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation, that we believe are helpful in understanding our past financial performance and our future results. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to our GAAP results and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management generally compensates for limitations in the use of non-GAAP financial measures by relying on comparable GAAP financial measures and providing investors with a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures only in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way to view aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. Certain non-GAAP measures include:

Adjusted EBITDA: net income plus income tax expense (benefit), net interest income (expense), net other income (expense), depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation, as well as significant transaction-related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income.

Net Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue net of pass through interchange revenue. Net Adjusted EBITDA Margin should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income.

ACI is also presenting adjusted operating free cash flow, which is defined as net cash provided by operating activities and net after-tax payments associated with significant transaction-related expenses, less capital expenditures. Adjusted operating free cash flow is considered a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by SEC Regulation G. We utilize this non-GAAP financial measure, and believe it is useful to investors, as an indicator of cash flow available for debt repayment and other investing activities, such as capital investments and acquisitions. We utilize adjusted operating free cash flow as a further indicator of operating performance and for planning investment activities. Adjusted operating free cash flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net cash provided by operating activities. A limitation of adjusted operating free cash flow is that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the cash balance for the period. This measure also does not exclude mandatory debt service obligations and, therefore, does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. We believe that adjusted operating free cash flow is useful to investors to provide disclosures of our operating results on the same basis as that used by our management.

ACI backlog includes estimates for SaaS and PaaS, license, maintenance, and services revenue specified in executed contracts but excluded from contracted revenue that will be recognized in future periods, as well as revenue from assumed contract renewals to the extent that we believe recognition of the related revenue will occur within the corresponding backlog period. We have historically included assumed renewals in backlog estimates based upon automatic renewal provisions in the executed contract and our historic experience with customer renewal rates.

Backlog is considered a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by SEC Regulation G. Our 60-month backlog estimates are derived using the following key assumptions:

License arrangements are assumed to renew at the end of their committed term or under the renewal option stated in the contract at a rate consistent with historical experience. If the license arrangement includes extended payment terms, the renewal estimate is adjusted for the effects of a significant financing component.

Maintenance fees are assumed to exist for the duration of the license term for those contracts in which the committed maintenance term is less than the committed license term.

SaaS and PaaS arrangements are assumed to renew at the end of their committed term at a rate consistent with our historical experiences.

Foreign currency exchange rates are assumed to remain constant over the 60-month backlog period for those contracts stated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar.

Our pricing policies and practices are assumed to remain constant over the 60-month backlog period.

Estimates of future financial results are inherently unreliable. Our backlog estimates require substantial judgment and are based on a number of assumptions as described above. These assumptions may turn out to be inaccurate or wrong, including, but not limited to, reasons outside of management’s control. For example, our customers may attempt to renegotiate or terminate their contracts for a number of reasons, including mergers, changes in their financial condition, or general changes in economic conditions in the customer’s industry or geographic location, or we may experience delays in the development or delivery of products or services specified in customer contracts which may cause the actual renewal rates and amounts to differ from historical experiences. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates may also impact the amount of revenue actually recognized in future periods. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that contracts included in backlog estimates will actually generate the specified revenue or that the actual revenue will be generated within the corresponding 60-month period.

Backlog estimates should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, reported revenue and contracted but not recognized revenue (including deferred revenue).

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Generally, forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may include words or phrases such as “believes,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” and words and phrases of similar impact. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: (i) expectations regarding Speedpay integration and contribution; (ii) expectations regarding our positioning in the electronic payments industry; (iii) expectations regarding revenue and adjusted EBITDA in 2019; and (iv) expectations regarding our 2020 adjusted EBITDA target.

All of the foregoing forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by the risk factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors include, but are not limited to, increased competition, the success of our Universal Payments strategy, demand for our products, restrictions and other financial covenants in our debt agreements, consolidations and failures in the financial services industry, customer reluctance to switch to a new vendor, the accuracy of management’s backlog estimates, the maturity of certain products, failure to obtain renewals of customer contracts or to obtain such renewals on favorable terms, delay or cancellation of customer projects or inaccurate project completion estimates, volatility and disruption of the capital and credit markets and adverse changes in the global economy, our existing levels of debt, impairment of our goodwill or intangible assets, litigation, future acquisitions, strategic partnerships and investments, integration of and achieving benefits from the Speedpay acquisition, the complexity of our products and services and the risk that they may contain hidden defects or be subjected to security breaches or viruses, compliance of our products with applicable legislation, governmental regulations and industry standards, our ability to protect customer information from security breaches or attacks, our compliance with privacy regulations, our ability to adequately defend our intellectual property, exposure to credit or operating risks arising from certain payment funding methods, the cyclical nature of our revenue and earnings and the accuracy of forecasts due to the concentration of revenue-generating activity during the final weeks of each quarter, business interruptions or failure of our information technology and communication systems, our offshore software development activities, risks from operating internationally, including fluctuations in currency exchange rates, exposure to unknown tax liabilities, volatility in our stock price, and potential claims associated with our sale and transition of our CFS assets and liabilities. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, parties that are relying on the forward-looking statements should review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 121,581 $ 148,502 Receivables, net of allowances 325,333 348,182 Settlement assets 498,101 32,256 Prepaid expenses 28,160 23,277 Other current assets 31,715 14,260 Total current assets 1,004,890 566,477 Noncurrent assets Accrued receivables, net 190,326 189,010 Property and equipment, net 72,747 72,729 Operating lease right-of-use assets 60,280 — Software, net 235,936 137,228 Goodwill 1,278,265 909,691 Intangible assets, net 363,346 168,127 Deferred income taxes, net 62,970 27,048 Other noncurrent assets 71,996 52,145 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,340,756 $ 2,122,455 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 36,002 $ 39,602 Settlement liabilities 477,064 31,605 Employee compensation 41,285 38,115 Current portion of long-term debt 34,119 20,767 Deferred revenue 76,731 104,843 Other current liabilities 69,679 61,688 Total current liabilities 734,880 296,620 Noncurrent liabilities Deferred revenue 60,490 51,292 Long-term debt 1,373,555 650,989 Deferred income taxes, net 24,407 31,715 Operating lease liabilities 48,281 — Other noncurrent liabilities 40,206 43,608 Total liabilities 2,281,819 1,074,224 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock — — Common stock 702 702 Additional paid-in capital 660,653 632,235 Retained earnings 875,344 863,768 Treasury stock (383,126 ) (355,857 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (94,636 ) (92,617 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,058,937 1,048,231 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 3,340,756 $ 2,122,455

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues Software as a service and platform as a service $ 192,952 $ 104,519 $ 474,008 $ 322,399 License 92,058 68,964 165,677 142,565 Maintenance 52,638 54,373 159,671 166,080 Services 17,253 17,669 59,018 58,786 Total revenues 354,901 245,525 858,374 689,830 Operating expenses Cost of revenue (1) 174,168 102,473 444,349 326,070 Research and development 36,543 36,008 111,972 110,661 Selling and marketing 30,417 28,252 92,809 93,305 General and administrative 27,286 29,537 108,122 87,023 Depreciation and amortization 31,169 20,896 79,779 63,274 Total operating expenses 299,583 217,166 837,031 680,333 Operating income 55,318 28,359 21,343 9,497 Other income (expense) Interest expense (18,987 ) (12,573 ) (45,924 ) (31,655 ) Interest income 2,988 2,763 9,018 8,249 Other, net (2,369 ) (1,304 ) (2,879 ) (3,036 ) Total other income (expense) (18,368 ) (11,114 ) (39,785 ) (26,442 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 36,950 17,245 (18,442 ) (16,945 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 5,136 2,012 (30,018 ) 1,824 Net income (loss) $ 31,814 $ 15,233 $ 11,576 $ (18,769 ) Income (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.27 $ 0.13 $ 0.10 $ (0.16 ) Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.13 $ 0.10 $ (0.16 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 116,169 115,889 116,337 115,615 Diluted 118,307 117,492 118,460 115,615

(1) The cost of revenue excludes charges for depreciation but includes amortization of purchased and developed software for resale.

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited and in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 31,814 $ 15,233 $ 11,576 $ (18,769 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation 6,085 6,021 17,916 17,896 Amortization 27,828 17,524 70,627 54,993 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 3,848 — 10,877 — Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 1,226 2,436 2,909 3,881 Deferred income taxes 2,008 (4,095 ) (39,323 ) (7,139 ) Stock-based compensation expense 9,371 6,575 30,328 20,642 Other 898 1,680 2,431 1,432 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions: Receivables (53,906 ) (9,246 ) 34,690 58,443 Accounts payable (9,708 ) (559 ) (8,414 ) (4,217 ) Accrued employee compensation 2,903 5,897 1,740 92 Current income taxes (2,902 ) (3,186 ) (8,536 ) (10,429 ) Deferred revenue 246 (10,189 ) (17,735 ) (47 ) Other current and noncurrent assets and liabilities 12,362 1,260 (20,148 ) (16,316 ) Net cash flows from operating activities 32,073 29,351 88,938 100,462 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (8,824 ) (5,326 ) (18,739 ) (16,434 ) Purchases of software and distribution rights (7,265 ) (5,100 ) (18,565 ) (21,876 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired 1,278 — (757,268 ) — Other (18,474 ) — (18,474 ) (1,467 ) Net cash flows from investing activities (33,285 ) (10,426 ) (813,046 ) (39,777 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 909 762 2,662 2,326 Proceeds from exercises of stock options 861 3,499 6,677 18,405 Repurchase of restricted share awards and restricted share units for tax withholdings (13 ) — (2,822 ) (2,588 ) Repurchases of common stock (34,986 ) — (35,617 ) (54,527 ) Proceeds from senior notes — 400,000 — 400,000 Redemption of senior notes — (300,000 ) — (300,000 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 30,000 24,000 280,000 109,000 Repayment of revolving credit facility — (27,000 ) (15,000 ) (111,000 ) Proceeds from term portion of credit agreement — — 500,000 — Repayment of term portion of credit agreement (9,738 ) (94,957 ) (19,162 ) (105,332 ) Payments for debt issuance costs — (7,253 ) (12,830 ) (7,253 ) Payments on other debt (5,989 ) (782 ) (8,209 ) (2,332 ) Net cash flows from financing activities (18,956 ) (1,731 ) 695,699 (53,301 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash 2,353 115 1,488 (752 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (17,815 ) 17,309 (26,921 ) 6,632 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 139,396 59,033 148,502 69,710 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 121,581 $ 76,342 $ 121,581 $ 76,342

Adjusted EBITDA (millions) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 Net income $ 31.8 $ 15.2 Plus: Income tax expense 5.1 2.0 Net interest expense 16.0 9.8 Net other expense 2.4 1.3 Depreciation expense 6.1 6.0 Amortization expense 27.8 17.5 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 9.3 6.6 Adjusted EBITDA before significant transaction-related expenses $ 98.5 $ 58.4 Significant transaction-related expenses 0.9 1.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 99.4 $ 59.9

Segment Information (millions) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 Revenue ACI On Premise $ 161.9 $ 141.0 ACI On Demand 193.0 104.5 Total $ 354.9 $ 245.5 Segment Adjusted EBITDA ACI On Premise $ 99.6 $ 77.8 ACI On Demand 18.6 3.3

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Free Cash Flow (millions) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 Net cash flows from operating activities $ 32.1 $ 29.4 Net after-tax payments associated with significant transaction-related expenses 2.8 1.1 Less: capital expenditures (16.1 ) (10.4 ) Adjusted Operating Free Cash Flow $ 18.8 $ 20.1

