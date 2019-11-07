Nintendo Switch Bundle With Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Highlights Nintendo’s Black Friday Offers

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
November 7, 2019 07:01 AM EST
As the holiday season approaches, families are looking for ways to spend more time together – shared experiences that create long-lasting memories. This Black Friday, Nintendo is offering a bundle that will provide those memories right out of the box! Starting on Nov. 28, select retailers will offer the bundle, which includes a Nintendo Switch system and a download code for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game, at a suggested retail price of only $299.99*. That’s the price of a Nintendo Switch system with a game for no extra cost!
Starting on Nov. 28, select retailers will offer a bundle, which includes a Nintendo Switch system and a download code for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game, at a suggested retail price of only $299.99. (Photo: Business Wire)
With the multiplayer fun of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and two Joy-Con controllers included with the Nintendo Switch system, families can open the bundle and start playing together right away.
In addition to the bundle, several Nintendo Switch games will be available at a suggested retail price of only $39.99 each – that’s $20 off their regular suggested price. This software offer begins on Nov. 27 at participating retailers. Players looking to explore fantastic worlds or engage in some friendly competition with family and friends can take advantage of the $20 discount on games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party, Splatoon 2, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Mario Tennis Aces and Kirby Star Allies, among others.
“With Nintendo Switch, parents are not just giving a gift to their kids – they are providing fun for the whole family who loves to play together,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Families who have been waiting to pick up a Nintendo Switch system have the perfect opportunity on Black Friday to take advantage of one of our many offers and add some Nintendo fun to their holiday plans.”
Additional Black Friday offers include a pair of Joy-Con controllers (Gray or Neon Red & Neon Blue) at a suggested retail price of $59.99 ($20 off), and the Poké Ball Plus accessory to use with the Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! games (sold separately) at a suggested retail price of only $19.99 ($30 off). The Joy-Con offer starts on Nov. 27, with the Poké Ball Plus promotion beginning on Nov. 28 at participating retailers. For a full list of offers and participating retailers, visit https://happyholidays.nintendo.com/deals/.
|
Nintendo Black Friday Offers
|
Product
|
Promotion
|
Promotion
|
Savings**
|
Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle
|
Starts Nov. 28
|
$299.99
|
$59.99
|
Super Mario Odyssey
|
Starts Nov. 27
|
$39.99
|
$20
|
Super Mario Party
|
Starts Nov. 27
|
$39.99
|
$20
|
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|
Starts Nov. 27
|
$39.99
|
$20
|
Splatoon 2
|
Starts Nov. 27
|
$39.99
|
$20
|
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
|
Starts Nov. 27
|
$39.99
|
$20
|
Mario Tennis Aces
|
Starts Nov. 27
|
$39.99
|
$20
|
Kirby Star Allies
|
Starts Nov. 27
|
$39.99
|
$20
|
Starts Nov. 27
|
$39.99
|
$20
|
Starts Nov. 27
|
$39.99
|
$20
|
Pair of Joy-Con controllers
|
Starts Nov. 27
|
$59.99
|
$20
|
Poké Ball Plus accessory
|
Starts Nov. 28
|
$19.99
|
$30
With Nintendo Switch, anyone in the family can find something they are looking for – from traversing the beautiful island and trap-ridden dungeons of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, to embarking on a fantasy adventure that’s powered by real-life movements and exercise in Ring Fit Adventure, to exploring a haunted hotel and solving puzzles in Luigi’s Mansion 3.
And coming soon, Nintendo Switch owners can experience a new generation of Pokémon with the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games, launching on Nov. 15. Families can also fill their holiday season with some family-friendly fun by checking out the colorful adventure New Super Lucky’s Tale, launching on Nov. 8, as well as the ultimate dance game Just Dance 2020 and sports party game Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, both available now.
Nintendo Switch is also home to well-received games like Super Mario Maker 2, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, all of which can be enjoyed together with the entire family. And any game that is compatible with Handheld mode can also be played on the recently released Nintendo Switch Lite system. Nintendo Switch Lite is a dedicated handheld system that’s ideal for people who have lots of opportunities to play on the go. It’s also a great option for families who want a choice of a Nintendo Switch system that fits their play styles.
To see what Nintendo has to offer this holiday season, visit the Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide at https://happyholidays.nintendo.com/deals/.
Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.
*Includes original Nintendo Switch model HAC-001. Battery performance ranges from 2.5 to 6.5 hours. For more information, see support.nintendo.com/switch/battery.
**Savings based on regular suggested retail price (actual savings may vary).
About Nintendo: The worldwide pioneer in the creation of interactive entertainment, Nintendo Co., Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan, manufactures and markets hardware and software for its Nintendo Switch™ system and the Nintendo 3DS™ family of portable systems. Since 1983, when it launched the Nintendo Entertainment System™, Nintendo has sold more than 4.7 billion video games and more than 750 million hardware units globally, including Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, as well as the Game Boy™, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS™ family of systems, Super NES™, Nintendo 64™, Nintendo GameCube™, Wii™ and Wii U™ systems. It has also created industry icons that have become well-known, household names, such as Mario, Donkey Kong, Metroid, Zelda and Pokémon. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com/.
