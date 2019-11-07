The Meet Group Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET), a leading provider of interactive livestreaming solutions, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Total revenue of $52.6 million, up 15% from the prior year quarter.

GAAP net income of $3.0 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net income of $1.3 million or $0.02 per diluted share in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA of $11.0 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $8.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Non-GAAP net income of $10.1 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to $7.6 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter.

(See the important discussion about the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures, and reconciliation to the most direct comparable GAAP financial measures, below.)

“We had a strong third quarter and we are off to a good start in the fourth quarter,” said Geoff Cook, Chief Executive Officer of The Meet Group. “Our product strategy and execution contributed to growing revenue and adjusted EBITDA, resulting in record-high free cash flow in the third quarter that we used to repurchase our stock. With the launch of Streamer Levels and one-on-one video chat, we are giving users even more reasons to engage in video. Just last week we further expanded our product portfolio with the launch of NextDate, our new livestreaming dating game. While early, in markets where NextDate is available, we’re seeing an approximately 20% increase in daily video users versus September, the month prior to launch.

“Video revenue for the third quarter grew approximately 85% from the prior year quarter to $20.3 million,” continued Cook. “Global average revenue per daily active video user was $0.27 cents in the quarter, and across our apps we had an average of 829,000 daily video users (20% of our total mobile daily active users where video is available). We expect to grow video revenue in the fourth quarter by 10-16% sequentially as new products and features contribute to increasing user engagement. Video revenue in October exceeded video revenue in every month of the third quarter. Furthermore the Company expects November and December video revenue to continue to increase from October.

“Advertising results for the quarter were also solid. Mobile ad revenue, which comprises approximately 90% of our total advertising revenue, grew year-over-year for the first time since the first quarter of 2017. We believe this progress sets the stage for continued positive momentum in the fourth quarter of 2019 and throughout 2020.

"In the third quarter we repurchased 3.4 million shares of our stock for $12 million, directing 100% of our free cash flow in the quarter toward repurchases. Since authorizing our share repurchase plan in June 2019, the Company has repurchased $17.7 million (4.8 million shares) through November 5, 2019. We expect to continue to repurchase shares pursuant to our share repurchase program.

“Looking to the fourth quarter and longer term, we believe we have compelling products that position us well for future growth. We remain confident that our product pipeline and capital allocation strategy will continue to deliver value to our shareholders.”

Third Quarter Financial Results

For the third quarter of 2019, the Company reported revenue of $52.6 million, an increase of $6.9 million, or 15%, from $45.7 million in the third quarter of 2018. GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $3.0 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $1.3 million or $0.02 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2019 was $11.0 million, compared to $8.7 million in the third quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $10.1 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to $7.6 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018.

The Company ended the quarter with $27.5 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Company Outlook

The Company is providing the following outlook for the fourth quarter and full year 2019.

Fourth quarter 2019:

Revenue in the range of $56.9 million to $58.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $12.6 million to $13.1 million.

Full year 2019:

Revenue in the range of $211.0 million to $212.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $41.5 million to $42.0 million.

THE MEET GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets: Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,488,790 $ 28,365,725 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $600,070 and $383,579 as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 23,922,049 27,148,484 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,177,333 4,911,057 Total current assets 56,588,172 60,425,266 Goodwill 155,307,593 148,132,873 Property and equipment, net 3,832,875 4,633,764 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,995,799 — Intangible assets, net 31,444,141 36,558,439 Deferred taxes 15,380,576 15,648,572 Other assets 1,541,514 2,453,255 Total assets $ 269,090,670 $ 267,852,169 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,672,207 $ 9,071,193 Accrued liabilities 20,070,961 19,112,303 Current portion of long-term debt, net 3,500,000 18,566,584 Current portion of finance lease obligations 12,913 134,067 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,138,029 — Deferred revenue 4,071,239 4,620,690 Total current liabilities 34,465,349 51,504,837 Long-term finance lease obligations 8,323 58,683 Long-term debt, net 31,251,928 18,087,956 Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,900,105 — Long-term derivative liability 636,612 940,216 Other liabilities 871,084 39,651 Total liabilities 70,133,401 70,631,343 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; authorized - 5,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized - 100,000,000 shares; 72,834,032 and 74,697,526 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 72,834 74,700 Additional paid-in capital 428,106,985 419,455,818 Accumulated deficit (226,077,248 ) (220,276,025 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,145,302 ) (2,033,667 ) Total stockholders’ equity 198,957,269 197,220,826 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 269,090,670 $ 267,852,169

THE MEET GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 52,621,250 $ 45,716,053 $ 154,134,591 $ 126,155,591 Operating costs and expenses: Sales and marketing 8,748,021 8,753,156 25,648,417 23,554,635 Product development and content 30,573,574 26,134,682 91,846,746 72,647,507 General and administrative 5,320,424 4,938,844 16,140,643 15,562,125 Depreciation and amortization 3,451,197 3,423,929 10,079,319 10,558,712 Acquisition and restructuring 244,432 416,141 748,881 4,802,694 Total operating costs and expenses 48,337,648 43,666,752 144,464,006 127,125,673 Income (loss) from operations 4,283,602 2,049,301 9,670,585 (970,082 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 28,752 3,823 88,746 13,773 Interest expense (300,319 ) (559,345 ) (1,031,379 ) (1,838,325 ) (Loss) gain on foreign currency transactions (27,051 ) (6,229 ) (94,640 ) 101,030 Gain on disposal of assets 40,376 — 40,376 — Other items of income, net 2,030 6,527 4,792 28,154 Total other expense (256,212 ) (555,224 ) (992,105 ) (1,695,368 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense 4,027,390 1,494,077 8,678,480 (2,665,450 ) Income tax expense (1,036,410 ) (196,146 ) (2,226,075 ) (484,552 ) Net income (loss) $ 2,990,980 $ 1,297,931 $ 6,452,405 $ (3,150,002 ) Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share: Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ 0.09 $ (0.04 ) Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ 0.08 $ (0.04 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 74,674,981 73,362,467 75,056,593 72,704,205 Diluted 76,205,022 79,365,576 77,836,975 72,704,205

THE MEET GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 6,452,405 $ (3,150,002 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,079,319 10,558,712 Amortization of right-of-use assets 1,902,760 — Stock-based compensation expense 8,321,345 7,026,991 Deferred tax expense (benefit) 211,533 (694,951 ) Gain on disposal of assets (40,376 ) — Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions 94,640 (101,030 ) Bad debt expense 1,661,987 408,998 Non-cash interest expense 214,063 261,373 Changes in derivative financial instruments — (18,412 ) Changes in contingent consideration obligations 111,417 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,878,915 1,302,954 Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets 2,355,628 (2,326,004 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (6,080,069 ) 4,414,400 Deferred revenue (510,352 ) 515,743 Net cash provided by operating activities 26,653,215 18,198,772 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,158,070 ) (404,446 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (11,807,925 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (12,965,995 ) (404,446 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 702,717 824,307 Repurchases of common stock (12,257,073 ) — Payments of finance leases (167,378 ) (211,290 ) Proceeds from revolving loan 7,000,000 — Proceeds from term loan, net 34,954,373 — Payments for restricted stock awards withheld for taxes (371,316 ) (306,127 ) Payments of loan origination costs (125,170 ) — Payments of revolving loan (7,000,000 ) — Payments of contingent consideration — (5,000,000 ) Payments of term loan (36,940,158 ) (15,559,842 ) Net cash used in financing activities (14,204,005 ) (20,252,952 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents prior to effect of foreign currency exchange rate (516,785 ) (2,458,626 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate (360,150 ) (271,982 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (876,935 ) (2,730,608 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 28,365,725 25,052,995 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 27,488,790 $ 22,322,387 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 865,260 $ 1,598,781

THE MEET GROUP, INC. DISAGGREGATION OF REVENUES (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 $ % $ % $ % $ % User pay revenue: Video $ 20,333,310 38.6 % $ 10,968,643 24.0 % $ 61,841,899 40.1 % $ 24,093,019 19.1 % Subscription and other in-app products 15,532,335 29.5 % 17,090,200 37.4 % 46,770,156 30.4 % 51,941,907 41.2 % Total user pay revenue 35,865,645 68.1 % 28,058,843 61.4 % 108,612,055 70.5 % 76,034,926 60.3 % Advertising 16,755,605 31.9 % 17,657,210 38.6 % 45,522,536 29.5 % 50,120,665 39.7 % Total revenues $ 52,621,250 100.0 % $ 45,716,053 100.0 % $ 154,134,591 100.0 % $ 126,155,591 100.0 %

THE MEET GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ 2,990,980 $ 1,297,931 $ 6,452,405 $ (3,150,002 ) Interest expense 300,319 559,345 1,031,379 1,838,325 Income tax expense 1,036,410 196,146 2,226,075 484,552 Depreciation and amortization 3,451,197 3,423,929 10,079,319 10,558,712 Stock-based compensation expense 3,031,292 2,767,196 8,321,345 7,026,991 Acquisition and restructuring 244,432 416,141 748,881 4,802,694 Gain on disposal of assets (40,376 ) — (40,376 ) — Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions 27,051 6,229 94,640 (101,030 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,041,305 $ 8,666,917 $ 28,913,668 $ 21,460,242

THE MEET GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP Net income (loss) $ 2,990,980 $ 1,297,931 $ 6,452,405 $ (3,150,002 ) Stock-based compensation expense 3,031,292 2,767,196 8,321,345 7,026,991 Amortization of intangibles 2,791,272 2,904,120 8,130,836 8,915,214 Income tax expense 1,036,410 196,146 2,226,075 484,552 Acquisition and restructuring 244,432 416,141 748,881 4,802,694 Non-GAAP net income $ 10,094,386 $ 7,581,534 $ 25,879,542 $ 18,079,449 GAAP basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ 0.09 $ (0.04 ) GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ 0.08 $ (0.04 ) Basic Non-GAAP net income per share $ 0.14 $ 0.10 $ 0.34 $ 0.25 Diluted Non-GAAP net income per share $ 0.13 $ 0.10 $ 0.33 $ 0.23 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 74,674,981 73,362,467 75,056,593 72,704,205 Diluted 76,205,022 79,365,576 77,836,975 77,831,545

THE MEET GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH FLOW PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 12,686,403 $ 8,600,354 $ 26,653,215 $ 18,198,772 Less: Purchase of property and equipment 470,345 148,055 1,158,070 404,446 Free cash flow $ 12,216,058 $ 8,452,299 $ 25,495,145 $ 17,794,326

Webcast and Conference Call Details

About The Meet Group

The Meet Group (NASDAQ: MEET) is a leading provider of interactive livestreaming solutions designed to meet the universal need for human connection. Our ecosystem of livestreaming apps enables users around the world to interact through one-to-many livestreaming broadcasts and text-based conversations. Our top apps, MeetMe®, LOVOO®, Skout®, Tagged® and Growlr®, deliver live interactions and meaningful connections to millions of users daily. Headquartered in New Hope, PA, we have offices in Philadelphia, San Francisco, Dresden, and Berlin. The Meet Group is committed to safety. You can find a description of current safety practices here: https://www.themeetgroup.com/safety-practices/. For more information, visit themeetgroup.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including whether the start of our fourth quarter will be indicative of the rest of the quarter; the launch of Streamer Levels and one-on-one video chat will give users more reasons to engage in video; whether the increase in daily video users following the release of NextDate will continue; whether we will grow video revenue and daily active video users in the fourth quarter as expected; whether our new products and features will contribute to increasing user engagement as expected; whether November and December video revenue to continue to increase from October; whether video revenue in November and December 2019 will continue to grow as expected; whether we will experience positive ad momentum in the fourth quarter and throughout 2020; whether we will continue our share repurchase program as expected; whether in the fourth quarter and beyond our video products will position us well for future growth; whether our product pipeline and capital allocation strategy will continue to deliver value to our shareholders; whether fourth quarter and full year 2019 revenue will be within our predicted range; and whether fourth quarter and full year 2019 adjusted EBITDA will be within our predicted range. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “project,” “outlook,” “is likely,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the risk that our applications will not function easily or otherwise as anticipated, the risk that we will not launch additional features and upgrades as anticipated, the risk that unanticipated events affect the functionality of our applications with popular mobile operating systems, any changes in such operating systems that degrade our mobile applications’ functionality and other unexpected issues which could adversely affect usage on mobile devices. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the SEC on March 8, 2019 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019 filed with the SEC on May 9, 2019 and July 31, 2019, respectively. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Regulation G – Non-GAAP Measures

The Company defines mobile traffic and engagement metrics (including MAU, DAU, chats per day, and new users per day) to include mobile app traffic for all properties and mobile web traffic for MeetMe, Skout and LOVOO. The Company defines Video Daily Active User (vDAU) as a registered user of one of our platforms who has logged in and visited the Live feature, either as a broadcaster or viewer, on the day of measurement. The Company defines Average Video Revenue per Daily Active User (vARPDAU) as the average daily revenue per vDAU. The Company uses these user metrics for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company presents user metrics because it believes them to be an important supplemental measure of performance that is commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in its industry and because it believes that these metrics provide useful information to investors regarding the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. There is no directly comparable U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measure to vARPDAU provided in the Company’s financial statements and therefore no reconciliation is provided.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Free Cash Flow, which are not calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, in evaluating its financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to period comparison. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes them to be an important supplemental measure of performance that is commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We refer you to the reconciliations below for these historical non-GAAP financial measures to their directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Information reconciling forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP financial measures is unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort. The Company is not able to provide reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP financial measures because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the provision for income taxes. Preparation of such reconciliations would require a forward-looking balance sheet, statement of income and statement of cash flow, prepared in accordance with GAAP, and such forward-looking financial statements are unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort. The Company provides a range for its Adjusted EBITDA outlook that it believes will be achieved, however it cannot accurately predict all the components of the Adjusted EBITDA calculation.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings (or loss) from operations before interest expense, benefit or provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, non-recurring acquisition, restructuring or other expenses, gain or loss on disposal of assets, gain or loss on foreign currency transactions, bad debt expense outside the normal range, and goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges, if any. The Company excludes stock-based compensation because it is non-cash in nature. The Company defines Non-GAAP Net Income as earnings (or loss) before benefit or provision for income taxes, amortization on intangibles, non-recurring acquisition and restructuring costs, goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges and non-cash stock-based compensation. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by or used in its operating activities, minus purchases of property and equipment, as shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, cash flow from operating activities, as a measure of liquidity or any other financial measure. They may not be indicative of the historical operating results of the Company nor is it intended to be predictive of potential future results. Investors should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

