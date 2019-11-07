Dynatrace Doubles the Scalability of Its Software Intelligence Platform to Meet Growing Web-Scale, Multi-Cloud Requirements

|By Business Wire
|
November 7, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Software intelligence company, Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE: DT), today announced that it has once again doubled the capacity of a Dynatrace® cluster, now scaling to 50k hosts while maintaining system performance. In addition, Dynatrace now supports the clustering of clusters, including cross-cluster distributed tracing, analytics and management to deliver AI-powered observability, automation and intelligence for customers operating even the largest multi-cloud environments.
Web-scale environments, a rarity a few years ago, are becoming commonplace as enterprises shift from static, on-premises data centers to dynamic, multi-cloud architectures with highly distributed microservices workloads. Companies in industries from financial services, healthcare, eCommerce, technology and more are rapidly growing their environments beyond their current monitoring systems’ ability to keep up. In addition, growth in complexity is outpacing their teams’ ability to identify and understand anomalies and correct performance and availability issues in a timely fashion.
“As we expand our digital footprint, our enterprise cloud environment is continually growing more dynamic and complex. We have multiple Dynatrace clusters around the globe to manage more than 1,000 Kubernetes clusters and 3,500 individual environments across private and public clouds,” said Reinhard Weber, Senior Product Manager, SAP CX. “Dynatrace scales perfectly and provides a unique combination of observability with automation and intelligence, making it easy to get precise answers about anomalies affecting user experience, application performance and cloud infrastructure to deliver the optimal business outcomes across our global organization.”
Traditional monitoring tools and “build it yourself” solutions do not scale to meet the needs of web-scale multi-cloud environments. Dynatrace® is the only solution that has the automation, intelligence and scale-out architecture needed to deliver the observability and precise answers that today’s enterprise clouds require, drawing on key capabilities that include:
- Automated discovery and instrumentation: Single agent instrumentation automatically and continuously discovers all microservices, components and processes across the full cloud stack – networks, infrastructure, applications and users – and continuously maps dependencies in real-time.
- Scale-out cloud native architecture: Dynatrace scales to 50k hosts in a single cluster while maintaining a common view across clusters of traceability, analytics and governance to provide intelligent observability for the world’s largest enterprise cloud environments.
- High fidelity distributed tracing and cross-cluster analytics: Dynatrace delivers high fidelity distributed tracing in the context of all transactions across clusters and a single management dashboard regardless of cluster location.
- AI-powered answers: The Dynatrace® explainable AI engine, Davis™ processes billions of dependencies in real-time, delivering the ability to go beyond metrics, logs and traces to provide instant and precise answers to issues at scale, 24/7.
- Role-based governance for global teams: With Management Zones, Dynatrace enables fine-grained access across applications and zones for secure, distributed management of shared cloud environments by multiple teams.
“We are seeing a growing number of our customers across industries evolving rapidly to web-scale clouds,” said Steve Tack, SVP of Product Management at Dynatrace. “Driven by the shift of their data centers to the cloud and growing cloud-native workloads, it’s not hard to imagine hundreds, even thousands of web-scale enterprise clouds in the not too distant future. These environments require a transformational approach, which is why we reinvented our platform several years ago to stay a step ahead of the market and provide our customers with the high-fidelity observability, smart automation and real-time intelligence they need without compromise. We continue to push the boundaries on scalability and robustness as we continuously enhance our platform.”
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify enterprise cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With AI and complete automation, our All-in-one platform provides answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying infrastructure and the experience of all users. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace to modernize and automate enterprise cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivalled digital experiences.
