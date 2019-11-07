Onapsis Ranked Number 310 Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Onapsis, the leader in business application protection, today announced it was named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now in its 25th year. Onapsis ranked 310 based on 331% revenue growth between 2015 and 2018.

The company’s strong growth is a result of exceptional demand for The Onapsis Platform, which assures integrity, performance and protection of business-critical applications. This demand has been fueled by the acceleration of cloud initiatives among enterprise organizations and the increasing volume of critical threats against ERP and other business-critical application platforms.

"We’re proud of being one of the fastest-growing tech companies in the U.S. for the third year in a row, which is a testament to our team's ability to consistently deliver hypergrowth,” said Mariano Nunez, CEO of Onapsis. “Over the past year, we further accelerated our hypergrowth with the acquisition of Virtual Forge, strategic partnerships with industry leaders like IBM and Verizon, plus the growth of our executive team with world-class talent. We’ve never been in a better position to help our customers transform and secure their business applications.”

During the first three fiscal quarters of 2019, Onapsis achieved 141%+ in new annual recurring revenue, fueled by triple-digit customer and employee growth.

“This year marks the 25th anniversary of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, so we are especially pleased to announce and congratulate the 2019 winners,” said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. “Once again, we saw innovation across the board, with software companies continuing their dominance of the top ten. It’s always inspiring to see how the Fast 500 companies are transforming business and the world we live and work in.”

“As technology innovation trends towards ‘everything as a service,’ it’s no surprise that software companies dominate the winners list yet again this year,” said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “What’s exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners.”

Onapsis previously ranked at 218 as a Technology Fast 500™ award winner for 2018 and at 243 in 2017.

About Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Onapsis

Onapsis protects the applications that run the global economy. Only Onapsis delivers a next-generation business application platform that provides the actionable insight, change assurance, automated governance and continuous monitoring capabilities required by cross-functional teams to discover risk, optimize workflows, control change and automate reporting. Onapsis’s holistic approach empowers enterprise organizations to embrace and accelerate SAP and Oracle E-Business Suite modernization, cloud and mobility initiatives, while keeping their ERP, CRM, PLM, HCM, SCM, BI and cloud-based business-critical applications protected and compliant.

In 2019 Onapsis acquired Virtual Forge, the leading provider of solutions to automatically prevent, detect and remediate cybersecurity and compliance risks in customizations and extensions of SAP® applications. Together, Onapsis delivers the cybersecurity industry’s first and only comprehensive business-critical application cybersecurity and compliance platform.

Headquartered in Boston, MA, and with regional offices in Heidelberg, Germany and Buenos Aires, Argentina, Onapsis proudly serves more than 300 of the world’s leading brands and organizations, including many of the Global 2000. Through our unique strategic alliances with leading consulting and audit firms such as Accenture, Deloitte, IBM, Infosys, PwC and Verizon, Onapsis solutions have become the de-facto standard in helping organizations protect what matters most. For more information, connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn, or visit us at https://www.onapsis.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005586/en/