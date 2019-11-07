ManageEngine RecoveryManager Plus Adds Point-in-Time Restoration Capabilities for SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 7, 2019 09:15 AM EST
ManageEngine, the IT management division of Zoho Corporation, today announced that RecoveryManager Plus, its Active Directory and Exchange backup and restoration solution, can now back up and restore contents in SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business. Available immediately, the latest version of RecoveryManager Plus lets administrators store SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business backups locally and perform point-in-time restoration for any site.
Despite the popularity of SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business, these two Microsoft services fall short for enterprises that want to be able to restore sensitive data and content for long periods of time. Currently, Microsoft's Recycle Bin offers a recovery window of just 93 days, plus an additional 14 days with Microsoft's intervention. Organizations that require a longer recovery window need a better disaster recovery solution.
"The ever-increasing threat to data posed by ransomware, Trojans and even unintended actions like accidental deletion of contents in SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business can impact business continuity and seriously reduce the trust customers place in an organization," said Subramanyan Balakrishnan, product manager at ManageEngine. "RecoveryManager Plus provides enterprises a way to keep the trust of their customers by enabling them to restore any file to a backed up state, no matter how long ago it was deleted."
Highlights
The latest version of RecoveryManager Plus has several new capabilities:
- Back up and restore all SharePoint Online site collections, sites, lists and document libraries.
- Back up and restore all OneDrive for Business files and folders.
- Back up metadata such as last modified time and share permissions.
- Restore entire SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business sites to any backed up version.
- Granularly restore individual SharePoint Online or OneDrive for Business documents or lists to any of their previous versions.
The new RecoveryManager Plus features complement its existing capabilities to back up and restore Active Directory, on-premises Exchange and Office 365 (Exchange Online, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business). Moving forward, ManageEngine plans to extend RecoveryManager Plus’ backup and restoration features to cover Google’s cloud-based collaboration service, G Suite.
Pricing and Availability
RecoveryManager Plus is available immediately at www.manageengine.com/ad-recovery-manager/download.html. Pricing for SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business backup and restoration is based on the number of sites backed up using the product, starting at $145 a year for 5 SharePoint Online sites and $95 a year for 25 OneDrive for Business sites. A fully functional, 30-day trial version is also available.
About RecoveryManager Plus
ManageEngine RecoveryManager Plus is a comprehensive backup and recovery solution that empowers administrators to back up and restore their Active Directory, on-premises Exchange, and Office 365 environments. With its ability to perform incremental backups, define flexible retention policies for its backups, and multiple modes of restoration, RecoveryManager Plus performs as a holistic solution to back up data that is critical for enterprises to function. For more information, visit www.manageengine.com/ad-recovery-manager.
About ManageEngine
ManageEngine is the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation. Established and emerging enterprises—including 9 of every 10 Fortune 100 organizations—rely on our real-time IT management tools to ensure optimal performance of their IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, applications, desktops, and more. We have offices worldwide, including the United States, the Netherlands, India, Singapore, Japan, China, and Australia, as well as a network of 200+ global partners to help organizations tightly align their businesses and IT. For more information, please visit www.manageengine.com; follow the company blog at blogs.manageengine.com and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/manageengine, Facebook at www.facebook.com/ManageEngine and Twitter @ManageEngine.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005623/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT