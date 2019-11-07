Domio Appoints Former Blackstone Executive David Hirsh to its Advisory Board

|By Business Wire
|
November 7, 2019 10:06 AM EST
Domio, the New York-based technology-powered apartment-hotel startup, has appointed David Hirsh to its Advisory Board, joining the ranks of Eli Elefant (CEO of Property & Building Corp) and Richard Lieb (Chairman of Real Estate Investment Banking at Greenhill). In addition to being an advisor, Hirsh is also a personal investor in Domio and will provide strategic counsel to help the company focus on property-level asset management, drive operational efficiencies, and margin improvement.
Hirsh brings more than 30 years of real estate investment experience to the Domio team, and joins from Blackstone, where he spent 16 years working for its Real Estate Asset Management Group, and completed in excess of $30 billion in transactions. In addition to this, he also completed over $700 million in major hotel asset repositioning across a $2.5 billion hotel and resort portfolio at the company as well as repositioned office buildings. During this time he developed a broad set of skills from portfolio management, to lending and restructuring. Prior to working at Blackstone he worked at Citigroup for 15 years including six years in real estate management and investment banking.
"David brings over three decades of real estate expertise to the table and we’re ecstatic to have him on our team," said Jay Roberts, CEO and Co-Founder of Domio. "In the rapidly evolving industry we operate in - at the intersection of technology, real estate and hospitality - we are looking for the best people in the world to advise us in our global expansion. David will provide valuable insight into the dynamic real estate market and aid in expanding Domio’s growing footprint.”
With the addition of Hirsh, as well as Eli Elefant and Richard Lieb, Domio continues deepening its bench of experts from diverse backgrounds and plans to add specialists from other verticals such as hospitality, technology, and marketing to comprise a diverse portfolio of experts in their respective fields.
“I’m excited to join Domio as a strategic advisor and expand my involvement with the company,” said Hirsh. “Domio stands out in the apartment hotel space by focusing on larger unit sizes, building a strong brand through design and operating properties 100% dedicated to the Domio environment. By working together I believe we can truly revolutionize the short-term rental space and elevate the business to the next stage in its evolution.”
Hirsh holds a BBA in Accounting from Pace University and an MS in Real Estate Development and Investment from New York University. He is also a Trustee at New York University, Vice-Chair of the New York University & Schack Institute of Real Estate’s Advisory Board, Adjunct Professor and Member of Executive Advisory Board of the NYU Entrepreneurial Institute, Board Chair of the Thyroid Head and Neck Cancer Foundation and the Board Chair of Caring Kind, formerly the New York Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association of America.
About Domio
Domio is elevating the way people travel with a curated end-to-end experience. Our upscale apartment-hotels and vacation rentals provide plenty of space for groups at an affordable price. Driven by technology and data, our mission is to connect the world through travel and craft the most delightful stays for all of our guests. To book or for more information on Domio, visit staydomio.com, or follow the brand on Instagram (@Domio), Facebook (@staydomio) and Twitter (@staydomio).
