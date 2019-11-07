El Impulso del 2.º Trimestre de Lenovo Está Alimentado por el Crecimiento Interanual de los Ingresos por 9.º Trimestre Consecutivo, Ingresos antes de Impuestos Fuertes y Positivos, y el Crecimiento de los Ingresos Netos

|By Business Wire
|
November 7, 2019 12:25 PM EST
Lenovo Group (HKSE: 992) (PINK SHEETS [ACCIONES EXTRABURSÁTILES]: LNVGY) anunció hoy que los ingresos del Grupo en el segundo trimestre alcanzaron los 13 500 millones de USD, el noveno trimestre consecutivo de crecimiento interanual. Los ingresos antes de impuestos aumentaron un 45 %, en comparación con el mismo trimestre el año pasado, y alcanzaron los 310 millones de USD. Los ingresos netos también aumentaron un 20 % interanual y alcanzaron los 202 millones de USD. La mezcla de ingresos sigue siendo equilibrada en las cuatro regiones geográficas de la empresa (América, Asia Pacífico, China, EMEA), que informaron una participación en los ingresos de más del 20 % cada una.
Las ganancias básicas por acción correspondientes al segundo trimestre fueron de 1,69 centavos de USD o 13,23 centavos de HKD. La Junta Directiva de Lenovo declaró un dividendo provisorio de 6,3 centavos de HKD por acción.
“Durante el trimestre tuvimos el agrado de ver que nuestro impulso de crecimiento lograba un rendimiento financiero sólido y constante en un ambiente complejo y dinámico de comercio mundial. Este éxito es testimonio de nuestro compromiso con la innovación y con nuestros clientes en 180 mercados en todo el mundo y del modo en que el mundo sigue adoptando nuestra visión para brindar tecnología más inteligente para todos”, comentó Yang Yuanqing, Presidente y Director Ejecutivo de Lenovo.
El entorno comercial mundial
Aunque la incertidumbre en torno al comercio mundial y la geopolítica continúa, sigue sin tener un impacto material considerable en el rendimiento financiero de la empresa. Los resultados de este trimestre destacan el alto nivel constante en que Lenovo sigue desempeñándose. La presencia global de Lenovo, su base industrial flexible en la que tiene participación mayoritaria y su constante rendimiento financiero fuerte siguen siendo los diferenciadores competitivos que impulsan la posición líder de la empresa en el mercado. De cara al futuro, Lenovo se encuentra en una buena posición para manejar condiciones de mercado complejas y dinámicas, y lograr, a la vez, resultados sostenibles a largo plazo.
Resumen del Grupo Comercial
Los resultados sólidos están liderados por el Grupo de dispositivos inteligentes (Intelligent Devices Group, IDG). El Grupo de PC y dispositivos inteligentes (PC and Smart Devices Group, PCSD), una de las dos unidades de negocios del IDG, informó ingresos por 10 700 millones de USD y un margen récord de PTI del 5,7 %. El volumen de ventas de PC tuvo un fuerte crecimiento interanual del 7,1 %, lo que dio como resultado un crecimiento general de los ingresos de PCSD del 4,1 % interanual. Los ingresos antes de impuestos fueron de 612 millones de USD, un aumento interanual de 97 millones de USD.
En PC, el volumen volvió a sobrepasar al mercado, que continúa recuperándose. Lenovo posee el 24,4 % del mercado mundial de PC y mantiene así su posición como número uno del mundo en PC. El crecimiento provino de las categorías de primera calidad y de alto crecimiento, como estación de trabajo, delgado y liviano, visuales y PC para videojuegos, todas las cuales tuvieron un volumen de crecimiento interanual de dos dígitos. En el futuro, el grupo de PCSD seguirá impulsando el crecimiento de primera calidad en el mercado y una rentabilidad líder en la industria mientras continúa enfocándose en el conocimiento del cliente para innovar toda su cartera.
La segunda unidad de negocios del IDG, el Grupo de negocios móviles (Mobile Business Group, MBG), publicó su cuarto trimestre consecutivo de rentabilidad y PTI positivos, y mejoró 57 millones de USD interanuales. Si bien se informó una pequeña disminución interanual de ingresos (5,7 % a 1500 millones de USD), el grupo sigue enfocándose en el control de inventario y en la eficacia de la cartera y de los controles de costos diligentes para ayudar a expandir los márgenes. El bastión de la empresa en América Latina sigue observando el crecimiento interanual de los ingresos, las ganancias y la participación en el mercado. En Norteamérica, Lenovo escaló dos posiciones en los rankings de la industria del trimestre anterior y alcanzó el cuarto puesto. Además, los ingresos siguen sobrepasando al mercado, y las ganancias continúan mejorando. De cara al futuro, Lenovo seguirá invirtiendo en su negocio de móviles para impulsar oportunidades actuales y futuras de crecimiento en algunos mercados nuevos y rentables.
El Grupo del centro de datos (Data Center Group, DCG) atravesó satisfactoriamente las circunstancias difíciles del trimestre e informó que por 9.º trimestre consecutivo han disminuido las pérdidas. Los ingresos generales del DCG cayeron un 13,8 % como resultado de precios más bajos de componentes clave y de una demanda débil de algunos de los más grandes clientes a hiperescala. Los ingresos —sin incluir hiperescala— crecieron casi un 13 % interanual, y China informó un aumento de más del 47 % en ingresos, excluida hiperescala en comparación con el mismo trimestre el año pasado. Además, hubo un fuerte crecimiento de dos dígitos en almacenamiento, infraestructura definida por software y computación de alto rendimiento como resultado de la expansión de la cartera de almacenamiento, fuertes ofertas de ThinkAgile y nuevas adjudicaciones de proyectos de computación de alto rendimiento. De cara al futuro, el grupo de centro de datos seguirá creciendo con la excepción de hiperescala, en segmentos de alto crecimiento como estructura definida por software y almacenamiento, a la vez que invertirá en nuevas oportunidades de Edge, telecomunicaciones e inteligencia artificial. Se espera que la base de clientes de hiperescala se expanda y vuelva a crecer en la segunda mitad de este año fiscal.
Software y servicios se dirige a un negocio de 1000 millones de USD
Los ingresos de software y servicios* crecieron un 35 % interanual y alcanzaron casi 900 millones de USD. Los dispositivos como servicio (Device as a Service, DaaS), el soporte de primera calidad y los servicios gestionados crecieron considerablemente para contribuir con este rendimiento y con la continua diversificación de los flujos de ingresos de la empresa. Se espera que este negocio supere los 1000 millones de USD por trimestre muy pronto.
* ingresos facturados
Acerca de Lenovo
Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) es una compañía Fortune Global 500 de 50 000 millones de USD, con 57 000 empleados y que opera en 180 mercados de todo el mundo. Centrados en la intrépida visión de llevarle a todo el mundo tecnología más inteligente, estamos desarrollando tecnología revolucionaria con la capacidad de crear una sociedad digital sostenible, confiable e integral. A través del diseño, la ingeniería y la creación de la gama más completa de dispositivos inteligentes y de su infraestructura, también nos ponemos al frente de la “Transformación inteligente”: para crear mejores experiencias y oportunidades para millones de clientes alrededor del mundo. Para conocer más, visite https://www.lenovo.com, síganos en LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Weibo y lea sobre las últimas noticias en StoryHub.
|
GRUPO LENOVO
RESUMEN FINANCIERO
Para el segundo trimestre que finalizó el 30 de setiembre de 2019
(en millones de USD, salvo para los datos por acción)
|
|
|
|
T2 18/19
|
|
Ingresos
|
|
13 522
|
13 380
|
1 %
|
Utilidad bruta
|
|
2183
|
1794
|
22 %
|
Margen de utilidad bruta
|
|
16,1 %
|
13,4 %
|
2,7 puntos
|
Gastos operativos
|
|
(1741)
|
(1504)
|
16 %
|
Relación entre gastos e ingresos
|
|
12,9 %
|
11,2 %
|
1,7 puntos
|
Utilidades operativas
|
|
442
|
290
|
53 %
|
Otros gastos no operativos: netos
|
|
(132)
|
(77)
|
73 %
|
Resultado antes de impuestos
|
|
310
|
213
|
45 %
|
Cargas fiscales
|
|
(66)
|
(40)
|
67 %
|
Utilidades del período
|
|
244
|
173
|
40 %
|
Participaciones minoritarias
|
|
(42)
|
(5)
|
716 %
|
Utilidades atribuibles a los accionistas de capital
|
|
202
|
168
|
20 %
|
Ganancias por acción (centavos de USD)
|
|
|
|
|
Básicas
|
1,69
|
1,41
|
0,28
|
Diluidas
|
1,62
|
1,40
|
0,22
