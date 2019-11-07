Impulso de crescimento da Lenovo no segundo trimestre, alavancado pelo 9o trimestre de crescimento consecutivo de lucro bruto e lucro líquido

|By Business Wire
November 7, 2019
O Grupo Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (PINK SHEETS: LNVGY) anunciou hoje que a receita do grupo no segundo trimestre atingiu US$ 13,5 bilhões, o nono trimestre consecutivo de crescimento. A receita antes dos impostos cresceu 45% comparada ao mesmo trimestre do ano anterior, chegando a US$ 310 milhões. A receita líquida também subiu 20% no ano, alcançando US$ 202 milhões. O mix de receitas continua equilibrado nas quatro regiões geográficas da empresa (Américas, Ásia-Pacífico, China e EMEA), cada uma relatando mais de 20% da receita.
Os ganhos básicos por ação no segundo trimestre foram de US$ 1,69 ou HK 13,23 (dólar de Hong Kong). O Conselho de Administração da Lenovo declarou um dividendo provisório de 6.3 centavos de dólar de HK por ação.
“Durante o trimestre, tivemos o prazer de ver nosso impulso de crescimento oferecer um sólido desempenho financeiro contínuo em meio a um ambiente de negociação global complexo e dinâmico. Esse sucesso é a prova de nosso compromisso com a inovação, para nossos clientes em 180 mercados em todo o mundo, e de como o mundo continua adotando a nossa visão de oferecer tecnologia mais inteligente para todos”, declarou Yang Yuanqing, presidente e diretor executivo da Lenovo.
Ambiente comercial global
Embora o comércio global e as incertezas geopolíticas persistam, elas continuam a ter um impacto material insignificante no desempenho financeiro da empresa. Os resultados do trimestre destacam o alto nível de consistência que a Lenovo continua a desempenhar. A pegada global da Lenovo, flexível, a base de fabricação de propriedade majoritária e o forte desempenho financeiro contínuo se afirmam como diferenciais competitivos, impulsionando a posição de líder de mercado da empresa. Daqui para frente, a Lenovo está bem posicionada para gerenciar condições de mercado complexas e dinâmicas, enquanto continua a fornecer resultados sustentáveis a longo prazo.
Visão geral do grupo empresarial
Os fortes resultados são liderados pelo Intelligent Devices Group (IDG). O PC and Smart Devices Group (PCSD), uma das duas unidades de negócios IDG, reportaram US$ 10,7 bilhões em receita e uma margem recorde de PTI de 5,7%. O volume de vendas de computadores desfrutou de crescimento anual de 7,1%, resultando em um crescimento anual na receita do PCSD de 4,1%. A receita anual antes dos impostos foi de US$ 612 milhões, um aumento de US$ 97 milhões em relação ao ano anterior.
Em unidades, o volume novamente cresceu mais do que o mercado, que está continuamente de recuperando. A Lenovo detém 24,4% do mercado global, mantendo sua posição como a número 1 do setor. O crescimento veio das categorias de alto crescimento e premium, inclusive Workstation, Thin e Light, Visuals e computadores para Jogos – todos com crescimento de volume de dois dígitos em relação ao ano anterior. No futuro, o grupo PCSD continuará a impulsionar o crescimento do setor premium do mercado e a lucratividade líder do setor, pois a empresa continua focando nas ideias dos clientes para inovar todo o portfólio.
A segunda unidade de negócios da IDG, o Mobile Business Group (MBG), registrou seu quarto trimestre consecutivo de rentabilidade e PTI positivo, aumentando US$ 57 milhões em relação ao ano anterior. Embora tenha havido um pequeno declínio anual na receita relatado em relação ao ano anterior (5,7% para US$ 1,5 bilhão), o grupo continua focado nos controles de estoque, eficiência do portfólio e controles diligentes de custos para ajudar a expandir as margens. O reduto da empresa na América Latina continua a ver receita, lucro e participação de mercado crescer a cada ano. Na América do Norte, a Lenovo subiu duas posições no ranking da indústria em relação ao trimestre anterior, subindo para a quarta posição. Além disso, a receita continua a superar o mercado, com o lucro continuando a aumentar. Daqui para frente, a Lenovo continuará seu investimento em seus negócios em dispositivos móveis para impulsionar oportunidades de crescimento contínuo e futuro em novos e lucrativos mercados selecionados.
O Data Center Group (DCG) navegou com sucesso em circunstâncias desafiadoras durante o trimestre e relata seu 9o trimestre consecutivo de diminuição das perdas. A receita geral no DCG caiu 13,8% como resultado de preços mais baixos para componentes-chave e queda na procura por parte de alguns dos maiores clientes de hiperescala. A receita - excluindo a hiperescala – cresceu quase 13% em relação ao ano anterior, com a China registrando um aumento de mais de 47% na receita não hiperescala em comparação ao mesmo trimestre do ano anterior. Além disso, houve forte crescimento de dois dígitos em armazenamento, infraestrutura definida por software e computação de alto desempenho como resultado de um portfólio de armazenamento expandido, forte oferta do ThinkAgile e novos ganhos de projeto de supercomputadores. Olhando para o futuro, o grupo de datacenters continuará crescendo em não hiperescala, inclusive os segmentos de rápido crescimento como SDI e armazenamento, enquanto também investindo em novas oportunidades de Edge, Telco e infraestrutura de IA. A base de clientes de hiperescala tem expectativa de expansão e retorno ao crescimento no segundo semestre deste ano fiscal.
Software e Serviços estão indo na direção de US$ 1 bilhão em negócios
A receita* de Software e Serviços cresceu 35% em relação ao ano anterior, alcançando quase US$ 900 milhões. O dispositivo como serviço (Device as Services, DaaS), os principais serviços de suporte e serviços gerenciados cresceram significativamente para contribuir com esse desempenho e a diversificação contínua dos fluxos de receita da empresa. Espera-se que esse negócio ultrapasse US$ 1 bilhão por trimestre muito em breve.
* receita faturada
Sobre a Lenovo
A Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) é uma empresa de US$ 50 bilhões do Fortune Global 500, com 57.000 funcionários e operando em 180 mercados ao redor do mundo. Focada em uma visão audaciosa para oferecer tecnologia mais inteligente para todos, estamos desenvolvendo tecnologias que vão mudar o mundo, que criam uma sociedade digital mais inclusiva, confiável e sustentável. Ao desenhar, fabricar e construir o portfólio mais completo de dispositivos e infraestruturas inteligentes, também estamos liderando uma transformação inteligente, para criar melhores experiências e oportunidades para milhões de clientes ao redor do mundo. Para saber mais, acesse o site https://www.lenovo.com, siga-nos no LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Weibo e leia as notícias mais recentes no nosso Storyhub.
GRUPO LENOVO
RESUMO FINANCEIRO
Segundo trimestre encerrado em 30 de setembro de 2019
(em milhões de US$, exceto dados de ações)
2º trimestre 2018/2019
Receita
13.522
13.380
1%
Lucro bruto
2.183
1.794
22%
Margem de lucro bruto
16,1%
13,4%
2,7 pontos
Despesas operacionais
(1.741)
(1.504)
16%
Relação Despesas/receita
12,9%
11,2%
1,7 ponto
Lucro operacional
442
290
53%
Outras despesas não operacionais - líquido
(132)
(77)
73%
Lucro bruto
310
213
45%
Tributação
(66)
(40)
67%
Lucro no período
244
173
40%
Participação minoritária
(42)
(5)
716%
Lucro atribuível aos acionistas
202
168
20%
Lucro por ação (centavos de US$)
Básico
1,69
1,41
0,28
Diluído
1,62
1,40
0,22
