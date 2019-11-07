Merida Dual Lists on NEO and NASDAQ

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 7, 2019 02:35 PM EST
NEO is pleased to announce that Merida Merger Corp. I (“Merida”), a newly formed Special Purpose Acquisition Corporation (“SPAC”), made its Canadian public markets debut today on the NEO Exchange. In doing so, Merida has become the first SPAC to dual list and the first NEO and NASDAQ dual listing. Merida’s units began trading on NASDAQ on Tuesday, November 5 under the symbol MCMJU, and on NEO today under the symbol MMK.UN. Merida is also the first SPAC to be backed by a dedicated private equity firm focused on investing in the cannabis industry.
Merida raised US$120,000,000 in its initial public offering, which closed today prior to the start of trading. Merida’s qualifying transaction and value creation strategy is to identify, acquire and, after completing its qualifying transaction, assist in the growth of a business in the cannabis industry. Merida is not limited to this industry and may consider opportunities outside of the United States.
“We are thrilled to make our public debut on NEO today, a proven and progressive senior Canadian stock exchange that performs like a true business partner. By dual listing on NASDAQ and NEO, we will access the robust North American and international capital markets as we pursue our qualifying transaction. NEO’s relentless focus on enabling investor trust combined with an exemplary sense of service, clearly differentiates them. It allowed us to achieve a global first to the benefit of our investors: a dual listed SPAC.” Said Peter Lee, President and Chief Financial Officer at Merida.
New York-based boutique investment bank, EarlyBirdCapital (“EBC”), is the lead underwriter of this offering. As the global pioneer and leader in SPACs, EBC has been the lead underwriter of 53 US SPACs, of which 43 (81%) have successfully closed a qualifying transaction. This compares to a 66% success rate for other US SPACs. With Merida, EBC has taken its first step into the Canadian capital markets and, together with Echelon Wealth Partners, enabled the listing of the sixth SPAC on NEO, two of which have already led to successful qualifying transactions.
“We are thrilled that, together with NASDAQ, we are enabling access to a global investor base for Merida and quality liquidity for their investors,” said Jos Schmitt, President and Chief Executive Officer at NEO. “Recent transactions on NEO have proven that SPACs can be a successful avenue to access capital when used at the right time, in the right industry, and with the right stock exchange partner. As strong champions of the SPAC vehicle, we are pleased that the global pioneers of this investment vehicle have placed their trust in us, and we look forward to partnering with Merida and EarlyBirdCapital as they execute upon their value creation strategy.”
Investors can trade shares of MMK.UN through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers. The NEO Exchange is now home to over 90 corporate and ETF listings, and consistently facilitates over 10 per cent of all Canadian trading volume. Click here for a complete view of all NEO-listed securities.
About NEO Exchange
Neo Exchange Inc. is a progressive stock market that brings together investors and capital raisers within a fair and transparent environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. The NEO Exchange lists senior companies and investment products who want a stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity and broad awareness, including unfettered access to market data. For more information, please visit: NEOstockexchange.com.
Join us on social media: twitter | linkedin | facebook
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005931/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT