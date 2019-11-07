2019 Global Semiconductor Alliance Award Nominees Announced

|By Business Wire
|

|November 7, 2019 03:44 PM EST
The Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) is pleased to announce the 2019 award nominees for the GSA Awards Dinner Celebration. The event features a Master of Ceremonies format hosted by Katie Linendoll, an Emmy Award-winning TV personality, writer, technology expert, global technology consultant, and one of the leading women in the field of technology. The celebration takes place on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, Calif. The program will recognize individuals and companies that have demonstrated excellence through their vision, innovation, execution and future opportunity. These nominees will be honored for their achievements in several categories ranging from outstanding leadership to financial accomplishments, as well as overall respect within the industry.
The 2019 Dr. Morris Chang Exemplary Leadership Award recipient is James C. Morgan, Chairman Emeritus of Applied Materials, Inc.
The evening’s program will recognize leading semiconductor companies that have exhibited market growth through technological innovation and exceptional business management strategies. The award categories and nominees (in alphabetical order) are as follows:
Rising Women of Influence Award
- Amber Huffman, Fellow & Chief Technologist for Data Center IP in the Silicon Engineering Group, Intel Corporation
- Dr. Marta Karczewicz, Vice President of Technology, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
- Suzanne Plummer, Corporate Vice President of Design Engineering, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- Dr. Linda Somerville, Corporate Vice President, Technology Development, Mask and Materials Characterization, Micron Technology, Inc.
Start-Up to Watch Award
- Atmosic Technologies
- Habana Labs
- SambaNova Systems
Most Respected Private Semiconductor Company Award
- Montage Technology Co., Ltd.
- Redpine Signals, Inc.
- SiFive, Inc.
Most Respected Emerging Public Semiconductor Company Award
(Achieving $100 to $500 Million in Annual Sales)
- MagnaChip Semiconductor
- Nordic Semiconductor
- Parade Technologies, Ltd.
Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Award
(Achieving $500 Million to $1 Billion in Annual Sales)
- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS)
- Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co., Ltd.
- Silicon Labs
Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Award
(Achieving $1 Billion to $5 Billion in Annual Sales)
- ams AG
- Dialog Semiconductor
- Xilinx, Inc.
Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Award
(Achieving Greater than $5 Billion in Annual Sales)
- Analog Devices, Inc.
- Broadcom Inc.
- Infineon Technologies AG
Best Financially Managed Semiconductor Company Award
(Achieving Up to $1 Billion in Annual Sales)
- Parade Technologies, Ltd.
- Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co., Ltd.
- Silergy Corp.
Best Financially Managed Semiconductor Company Award
(Achieving Greater than $1 Billion in Annual Sales)
- Dialog Semiconductor
- Mellanox Technologies
- Xilinx, Inc.
Analyst Favorite Semiconductor Company Award
(chosen by managing director Rajvindra Gill of Needham & Company, LLC)
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- NXP Semiconductors
- ON Semiconductor
Analyst Favorite Semiconductor Company Award
(chosen by managing director Mark Lipacis of Jefferies, LLC)
- Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- Inphi Corporation
- Lattice Semiconductor Corporation
Outstanding Asia Pacific Semiconductor Company Award
- MediaTek, Inc.
- Montage Technology Co., Ltd.
- T-Head Semiconductor Co., Ltd.
Outstanding EMEA Semiconductor Company Award
- ams AG
- Graphcore
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Nordic Semiconductor
About the GSA Awards Dinner:
The annual GSA Awards Dinner Celebration is the industry’s premier event. Each year the GSA recognizes companies that have demonstrated excellence through their vision, strategy, execution and future opportunity. The celebration honors the achievements of semiconductor companies in several categories ranging from outstanding leadership to financial accomplishments, as well as overall respect within the industry. The Awards Dinner Celebration will start at 5 p.m. with a networking reception, followed by dinner at 6 p.m. To make reservations for the Awards Dinner, please visit the event website.
About GSA:
GSA is Where Leaders Meet to establish an efficient, profitable and sustainable semiconductor and high technology global ecosystem encompassing semiconductors, software, solutions, systems and services. It is a leading industry organization that provides a unique neutral platform for collaboration, where global executives interface and innovate with peers, partners and customers to accelerate industry growth and maximize return on invested and intellectual capital.
GSA has an impressive global footprint representing more than 30 countries and 350 corporate members comprised of top companies in the semiconductor industry. The global membership ranges from the most exciting emerging companies to industry stalwarts and technology leaders—representing 75 percent of industry revenues. Members value collaboration as a key to the advancement of their companies and industry.
GSA offers the broadest and most efficient thought-leadership platform through curated regional and global executive and technology events, networking forums, dinners, workshops and working groups. These gatherings allow members to engage in thought leading dialogues shaping the industry, expand business opportunities and remain up-to-date on relevant topical issues, share best practices and gain precious visibility opportunities. GSA members also have access to a repository of data and information including financial reports and resources, company data, surveys and technology and market reports. To learn more about GSA, please visit www.gsaglobal.org.
GSA is proud to promote the critical importance of the semiconductor industry through its www.semismatter.com which houses the most comprehensive study of the semiconductor industry, its $7 trillion contribution to the global economy and its value contribution to humanity.
