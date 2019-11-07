Tommy Hilfiger zet zich in voor 3D-ontwerp om ambitieus digitaliseringstraject te realiseren

|By Business Wire
Tommy Hilfiger, dat eigendom is van PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], kondigt aan dat 3D-ontwerptechnologie wordt opgenomen in alle wereldwijde kledingontwerpteams op het hoofdkantoor in Amsterdam, Nederland. De kledingcollecties voor het voorjaar van 2022 zullen de eerste zijn die volledig zijn ontworpen met behulp van het innovatieve 3D-ontwerpplatform van Tommy Hilfiger. Deze verbintenis bouwt voort op het ambitieuze doel van het bedrijf om de volledige waardeketen te digitaliseren.
TOMMY HILFIGER Fall 2020 men’s dress shirts will be 100% 3D designed (Photo: Business Wire)
"Het potentieel van 3D-ontwerp is onbeperkt, waardoor we sneller en op duurzamere manier aan de behoeften van de consument kunnen voldoen," aldus Daniel Grieder, CEO, Tommy Hilfiger Global en PVH Europe. "De technologie is een fundamenteel hulpmiddel geworden in ons collectieontwerp en heeft het potentieel om onze snelheid om op de markt te brengen aanzienlijk te verhogen en de traditionele productfotografie volledig te vervangen. Voor ons najaarsseizoen van 2020 zullen onze herenoverhemden 100% 3D-ontworpen zijn en zullen ze geen monsterproductie vereisen; het verschil zal bijna niet te onderscheiden zijn van stijlen die van oudsher werden ontworpen en gepresenteerd. Dit is de toekomst."
Om het 3D-ontwerpdoel te realiseren heeft Tommy Hilfiger een techincubator opgericht genaamd STITCH, die zich toelegt op het digitaliseren van de ontwerppraktijken van het bedrijf. Sinds het begin van het 3D-ontwerptraject van Tommy Hilfiger in 2017 hebben teams van software-ingenieurs, 3D-ontwerpexperts en transformatiespecialisten een ecosysteem van eigen tools ontwikkeld die een volledig digitale ontwerpworkflow mogelijk maken. Dit omvat een digitale bibliotheek met stoffen, patronen en kleuren; digitale 3D-presentatiehulpmiddelen en renderingtechnologie. Het transformeren van traditionele ontwerp- en monsterproductiestappen in virtuele processen zorgt voor snellere tijdlijnen en naadloze integratie in Digital Showrooms.
Het schalen van 3D-ontwerptechnologie in TOMMY HILFIGER-kledingcollecties volgt op twee jaar gerichte tests die het 3D-ontwerpplatform met succes hebben verbonden met de ultramoderne Digital Showroom van Tommy Hilfiger. Terwijl de Digital Showroom-technologie voor een revolutie heeft gezorgd in de verkoopmethoden van het bedrijf, zal de bottom-up benadering van de continue 3D-ontwerptransformatie de digitalisering van de volledige waardeketen van Tommy Hilfiger verder uitbreiden. In het najaar van 2020 zal Tommy Hilfiger een capsulecollectie lanceren die digitaal wordt ontworpen, ontwikkeld en verkocht, inclusief producten die zijn gemodelleerd naar virtuele avatars. Het initiatief is de volgende stap in het ontdekken van het volledige potentieel van monsterreductie, tijdsbesparing, kostenbesparingen en duurzaamheid door gebruik te maken van 3D-ontwerp.
Medewerkers in meer dan 50% van de kledingafdelingen op het wereldwijde hoofdkantoor van Tommy Hilfiger zijn getraind en opgeleid in 3D-ontwerp via de STITCH Academy, terwijl de technologie actief is in 20 productgroepen en het gebruik ervan nog steeds toeneemt. In de toekomst zullen alle Tommy Hilfiger-productteams standaard 3D-ontwerptraining en -bijscholing krijgen, inclusief ontwerpers, patroonmakers, pasvormtechnici, productontwikkelaars en merchandisers.
Over Tommy Hilfiger
Met een merkenportfolio met onder meer TOMMY HILFIGER en TOMMY JEANS is Tommy Hilfiger een van 's werelds meest erkende premium designer lifestyle-groepen. De focus ligt op het ontwerpen en verkopen van hoogwaardige op maat gesneden kleding en sportkleding voor heren, collectiekleding en sportkleding voor dames, kinderkleding, denimcollecties, ondergoed (inclusief badjassen, nachtkleding en loungewear), schoenen en accessoires. Via geselecteerde licentiehouders biedt Tommy Hilfiger aanvullende lifestyleproducten zoals brillen, horloges, parfum, zwemkleding, sokken, kleine lederwaren, huisartikelen en bagage. De TOMMY JEANS -productlijn bestaat uit spijkergoed en schoenen voor heren en dames, accessoires en parfum. Merchandise onder de merken TOMMY HILFIGER en TOMMY JEANS is wereldwijd verkrijgbaar voor consumenten via een uitgebreid netwerk van winkels van TOMMY HILFIGER en TOMMY JEANS, toonaangevende speciaalzaken en warenhuizen, geselecteerde online winkels en op tommy.com.
Over PVH Corp.
PVH stelt de norm voor stijl als een van de meest bewonderde mode- en lifestylebedrijven ter wereld. Wij geven merken kracht die de mode vooruit helpen - voor altijd. Ons merkportfolio omvat de iconische merken TOMMY HILFIGER, CALVIN KLEIN, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Speedo*, Warner’s, Olga en Geoffrey Beene, alsook het digitaal gerichte merk voor intieme kledingstukken True & Co. Wij verkopen een verscheidenheid van goederen onder deze en andere nationaal en internationaal bekende merken die we in beheer of gelicentieerd hebben. PVH heeft dan 38.000 medewerkers die actief zijn in meer dan 40 landen en een jaarlijkse omzet van bijna $ 9,7 miljard. Dat is de Kracht van PVH.
*Het merk Speedo is tot in het oneindige gelicentieerd voor Noord-Amerika en het Caribisch gebied van Speedo International, Limited.
