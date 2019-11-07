The Trade Desk Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD), a provider of a global technology platform for buyers of advertising, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

“We again delivered outstanding performance in the third quarter. Revenue growth of 38% significantly outpaced worldwide programmatic advertising growth. The world’s leading brands and agencies are increasingly using our platform to apply data-driven strategies to drive precision and value across their campaigns,” said Jeff Green, founder and CEO of The Trade Desk. “More data-driven choices by advertisers led to record revenue of $164.2 million and net income of $19.4 million in Q3. Connected TV, audio and mobile led our channel growth. TV advertising is the largest campaign segment for many leading brands, and the digitization of TV is driving advertisers to apply data to TV ad campaigns for the first time. As more broadcasters make their content available via streaming services, we are better positioned than anyone to take advantage of this significant shift.”

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights:

The following table summarizes our consolidated financial results for the periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 ($ in millions, except per share amounts):

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP Results Revenue $ 164.2 $ 118.8 $ 445.1 $ 316.8 Increase in revenue year over year 38 % 50 % 40 % 54 % Net Income $ 19.4 $ 20.3 $ 57.4 $ 48.7 Diluted EPS $ 0.40 $ 0.44 $ 1.20 $ 1.07 Non-GAAP Results Adjusted EBITDA $ 47.8 $ 36.6 $ 130.4 $ 92.4 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 29 % 31 % 29 % 29 % Non-GAAP Net Income $ 36.1 $ 30.2 $ 104.8 $ 72.7 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.75 $ 0.65 $ 2.19 $ 1.60

Third Quarter and Recent Business Highlights Include:

Continued Omnichannel Spend Growth: Omnichannel solutions remain a strategic focus for The Trade Desk as the industry continues shifting toward transparency and programmatic buying. Specific channel highlights include: Total Mobile (in-app, video, and web) was 48% of gross spend for the quarter highlighting the growing scale and importance of this channel to advertisers Mobile Video spend grew 50% from Q3 2018 to Q3 2019 Mobile In-App spend grew 58% from Q3 2018 to Q3 2019

Omnichannel solutions remain a strategic focus for The Trade Desk as the industry continues shifting toward transparency and programmatic buying. Specific channel highlights include: Newer Channels Delivering Strong Spend Growth: Two of our newest and most promising channels, Connected TV and audio grew multiples faster than The Trade Desk’s larger and more mature channels: Connected TV spend grew 145% from Q3 2018 to Q3 2019 Audio spend grew over 160% from Q3 2018 to Q3 2019

Two of our newest and most promising channels, Connected TV and audio grew multiples faster than The Trade Desk’s larger and more mature channels: Strong Customer Retention: Customer retention remained over 95% during the quarter, as it has for the previous 23 quarters.

Customer retention remained over 95% during the quarter, as it has for the previous 23 quarters. Industry Awards: The Trade Desk was named Best Medium Workplace by Great Place to Work™ and Fortune for the third year in a row.

Fourth Quarter and Revised Full Year 2019 Outlook:

Mr. Green added: “The biggest brands in the world continue to shift their advertising spending to programmatic on our platform. As a result, we are raising our 2019 revenue guidance to at least $658 million. At the same time, we continue to generate profitability and make large investments in areas critical to our future. We now expect our adjusted EBITDA to be $209 million for 2019. The secular tailwind of programmatic is strong. Our focus is on gaining share and revenue growth as this will ultimately maximize profitability over the long-term.”

The Trade Desk is providing its financial targets for the fourth quarter of 2019 and revised targets for its fiscal year 2019. The Company’s financial targets are as follows:

Fourth Quarter 2019:

Revenue of $213 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $78.5 million

Full Year 2019

Revenue of at least $658 million, revised up from $653 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $209 million or about 31.8% of revenue, revised up from $201 million

Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA guidance to the closest corresponding U.S. GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the variability and complexity with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of our stock-based compensation expense that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our share price. We expect the variability of the above charges could have a significant and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future U.S. GAAP financial results.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Included within this press release are the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP diluted EPS that supplement the Consolidated Statements of Income of The Trade Desk, Inc. (the Company) prepared under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, interest expense (income), net and provision for income taxes. Non-GAAP net income excludes charges and the related income tax effects for stock-based compensation. Tax rates on the tax-deductible portions of the stock-based compensation expense approximating 30% have been used in the computation of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP amounts for the periods presented herein are provided in schedules accompanying this release and should be considered together with the Consolidated Statements of Income. These non-GAAP measures are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but are included solely for informational and comparative purposes. The Company's management believes that this information can assist investors in evaluating the Company's operational trends, financial performance, and cash generating capacity. Management believes these non-GAAP measures allow investors to evaluate the Company’s financial performance using some of the same measures as management. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be regarded as a replacement for or superior to corresponding, similarly captioned, GAAP measures and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

Third Quarter Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call Details

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to expectations concerning matters that (a) are not historical facts, (b) predict or forecast future events or results, or (c) embody assumptions that may prove to have been inaccurate, including statements relating to the industry and market trends, and the Company’s financial targets such as revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. When words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “will”, “outlook” or similar expressions are used, the Company is making forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot give readers any assurance that such expectations will prove correct. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those related to the Company’s limited operating history, which makes it difficult to evaluate the Company’s business and prospects, the market for programmatic advertising developing slower or differently than the Company’s expectations, the demands and expectations of clients and the ability to attract and retain clients. The actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These are disclosed in the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Form 10-K and any subsequent filings on Forms 10-Q or 8-K, available at www.sec.gov. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not intend to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date hereof.

THE TRADE DESK, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 164,203 $ 118,825 $ 445,114 $ 316,826 Operating expenses (1): Platform operations 39,932 29,344 108,913 78,842 Sales and marketing 36,142 23,287 89,951 60,007 Technology and development 29,185 22,621 83,949 59,806 General and administrative 37,017 21,310 102,755 59,816 Total operating expenses 142,276 96,562 385,568 258,471 Income from operations 21,927 22,263 59,546 58,355 Total other expense (income), net (1,892 ) 158 (2,979 ) 1,922 Income before income taxes 23,819 22,105 62,525 56,433 Provision for income taxes 4,397 1,813 5,152 7,728 Net income $ 19,422 $ 20,292 $ 57,373 $ 48,705 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.43 $ 0.47 $ 1.29 $ 1.15 Diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.44 $ 1.20 $ 1.07 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 44,771 42,721 44,363 42,178 Diluted 48,037 46,576 47,728 45,460 _______________________ (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Platform operations $ 1,507 $ 1,234 $ 3,894 $ 3,137 Sales and marketing 5,036 3,033 13,094 7,757 Technology and development 7,146 4,013 18,579 8,905 General and administrative 5,753 3,137 20,801 8,159 Total $ 19,442 $ 11,417 $ 56,368 $ 27,958

THE TRADE DESK, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) As of As of September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 173,446 $ 207,232 Short-term investments 123,082 — Accounts receivable, net 835,958 834,764 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,641 14,527 Total current assets 1,159,127 1,056,523 Property and equipment, net 47,734 33,046 Operating lease assets 177,276 — Deferred income taxes 8,460 8,460 Other assets, non-current 22,442 19,843 Total assets $ 1,415,039 $ 1,117,872 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 647,547 $ 669,147 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 40,553 44,844 Operating lease liabilities 15,938 — Total current liabilities 704,038 713,991 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 167,668 — Other liabilities, non-current 7,941 9,314 Total liabilities 879,647 723,305 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock — — Additional paid-in capital 353,899 270,447 Retained earnings 181,493 124,120 Total stockholders' equity 535,392 394,567 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,415,039 $ 1,117,872

THE TRADE DESK, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 57,373 $ 48,705 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 15,246 8,107 Stock-based compensation 56,368 27,958 Bad debt expense 1,647 1,727 Noncash lease expense 15,394 — Other (2,945 ) 2,396 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,739 ) (44,736 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (19,024 ) (10,597 ) Accounts payable (21,401 ) (2,804 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (3,178 ) 7,789 Operating lease liabilities (8,468 ) — Net cash provided by operating activities 88,273 38,545 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (21,659 ) (10,383 ) Capitalized software development costs (3,849 ) (4,340 ) Purchases of investments (178,179 ) — Maturities of investments 55,819 — Net cash used in investing activities (147,868 ) (14,723 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayment on line of credit — (27,000 ) Payment of debt financing costs (6 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 21,911 7,165 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 8,648 7,014 Taxes paid related to net settlement of restricted stock awards (4,744 ) (602 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 25,809 (13,423 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (33,786 ) 10,399 Cash and cash equivalents—Beginning of period 207,232 155,950 Cash and cash equivalents—End of period $ 173,446 $ 166,349

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

The following tables show the Company’s non-GAAP financial metrics reconciled to the comparable GAAP financial metrics included in this release.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 19,422 $ 20,292 $ 57,373 $ 48,705 Add back: Depreciation and amortization expense 5,969 3,277 15,246 8,107 Stock-based compensation expense 19,442 11,417 56,368 27,958 Interest expense (income), net (1,480 ) (237 ) (3,763 ) (113 ) Provision for income taxes 4,397 1,813 5,152 7,728 Adjusted EBITDA $ 47,750 $ 36,562 $ 130,376 $ 92,385

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP net income $ 19,422 $ 20,292 $ 57,373 $ 48,705 Add back (deduct): Stock-based compensation expense 19,442 11,417 56,368 27,958 Adjustment for income taxes (2,777 ) (1,528 ) (8,985 ) (3,918 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 36,087 $ 30,181 $ 104,756 $ 72,745 GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.40 $ 0.44 $ 1.20 $ 1.07 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.75 $ 0.65 $ 2.19 $ 1.60 Weighted average shares outstanding—diluted 48,037 46,576 47,728 45,460

