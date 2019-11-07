Upland Software Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 7, 2019 04:02 PM EST
Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq:UPLD), a leader in cloud-based enterprise work management software, today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2019 and provided guidance for its fourth quarter and full year of 2019.
Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights
- Total revenue was $55.1 million, an increase of 48% from $37.1 million in the third quarter of 2018.
- Subscription and support revenue was $51.1 million, an increase of 51% from $33.9 million in the third quarter of 2018.
- GAAP net loss was $12.3 million, or a loss of $0.50 cents per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $4.3 million, or a loss of $0.21 cents per share, in the third quarter of 2018.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $20.7 million, or 38% of total revenue, an increase of 58% from $13.1 million, or 35% of total revenue, in the third quarter of 2018.
- Cash on hand as of the end of the third quarter was $113.3 million.
- Closed a $410 million credit agreement to provide additional capital for growth.
“Q3 was a record quarter with strong revenue growth, record Adjusted EBITDA, and a host of innovative product releases,” said Jack McDonald, chairman and CEO of Upland Software. “In addition, since the end of Q2, we have closed three strategic and accretive acquisitions that have taken Upland to a $259 million revenue run-rate and a $99 million Adjusted EBITDA run-rate. Our M&A pipeline is robust, we are actively pursuing additional strategic acquisition opportunities, and as our strong Q4 and full year guidance reflects, we are looking forward to a strong end to the year.”
Third Quarter Business Highlights
- Since the beginning of Q3, closed three strategic and accretive acquisitions that together added $41 million in total revenue and $18 million in Adjusted EBITDA, including CIMPL, which added telecom expense management to our Project & IT Management cloud; InGenius, which added computer telephony integration to our Contact Center Productivity solution suite; and Altify, which added a robust customer revenue optimization capability, forming the core of our new Sales Optimization solution suite (InGenius and Altify closed just after the end of the third quarter).
- Expanded 204 existing customer relationships, including 24 major expansions, and added 95 new customer relationships, including 22 major accounts.
- Delivered 4 major releases and 30 feature packs, including launch of fully-integrated Upland Professional Services Automation solution, integration between our RFP and Workflow Automation solutions, and enhancement of data security compliance capabilities with secure document capture and cloud fax platform for Legal, Financial, and Healthcare sectors.
- Earned listing on U.K. Government's G-Cloud Framework for eight key Upland products, which enables U.K. public sector customers to easily purchase without having to run a full tender or competition procurement process.
Business Outlook
For the quarter ending December 31, 2019, Upland expects reported total revenue to be between $61.2 and $64.2 million, including subscription and support revenue between $57.6 and $60.0 million, for growth in recurring revenue of 41% at the mid-point over the quarter-ended December 31, 2018. Fourth quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $23.4 and $24.8 million, for an Adjusted EBITDA margin of roughly 38% at the mid-point, representing growth of 44% at the mid-point over the quarter-ended December 31, 2018.
For the full year ending December 31, 2019, Upland expects reported total revenue to be between $217.8 and $220.8 million, including subscription and support revenue between $202.4 and $204.8 million, for growth in recurring revenue of 49% at the mid-point over the year ended December 31, 2018. Full year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $81.0 and $82.4 million, for an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 37% at the mid-point, representing growth of 54% at the mid-point over the year ended December 31, 2018.
Conference Call Details
Upland's executive team will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:00 p.m. Central Time, 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, today to review Upland’s financial results and outlook for the business. The conference call may be accessed within North America by dialing 1.888.684.7501 and outside of North America by dialing 1.925.418.7884, referencing conference code 1378274. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast on Upland’s investor relations website, which can be accessed at investor.uplandsoftware.com. This webcast will contain forward-looking statements and other material information regarding Upland’s financial and operating results.
Following completion of the live call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available on Upland's website at investor.uplandsoftware.com for twelve months.
About Upland Software
Upland Software (Nasdaq:UPLD) is a leader in cloud-based enterprise work management software. Upland provides seven enterprise cloud solution suites that enable more than one million users at over 9,000 accounts to win and engage customers, automate business operations, manage projects and IT costs, and share knowledge throughout the enterprise. All of Upland’s solutions are backed by a 100 percent customer success commitment and the UplandOne platform, which puts customers at the center of everything we do. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share.
We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results, such as our revenues excluding the impact for foreign currency fluctuations or our operating performance excluding not only non-cash charges, but also discrete cash charges that are infrequent in nature. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, see the tables provided below in this release.
We are unable to reconcile any forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their directly comparable GAAP financial measures because the information which is needed to complete a reconciliation is unavailable at this time without unreasonable effort.
Upland defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), calculated in accordance with GAAP, plus net income (loss) from discontinued operations, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, net, other expense (income), net, provision for income taxes, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses, non-recurring litigation costs, and purchase accounting adjustments for deferred revenue.
Upland defines non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss), calculated in accordance with GAAP, plus, amortization of purchased intangible assets, amortization of debt discount, loss on debt extinguishment, stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition-related expenses, non-recurring litigation expenses, purchase accounting adjustments for deferred revenue, non-recurring provision for income tax, and the related tax effect of the adjustments above.
Upland defines annual net dollar retention rate (NDRR) as of December 31 as the aggregate annualized recurring revenue value at December 31 from those customers that were also customers as of December 31 of the prior fiscal year, divided by the aggregate annualized recurring revenue value from all customers as of December 31 of the prior fiscal year. This measure excludes the revenue value of uncontracted overage fees and on-demand service fees.
Upland defines major accounts as accounts with greater than or equal to $25,000 in annual recurring revenue.
Upland defines major expansions as existing customers who expanded the amount of annual recurring revenue under their contract by at least $25,000.
Forward-looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance, including our guidance related to future performance, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments we may make. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact and often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "seek," "will," "may," "hope," "predict," "could," "should," "would," "project," or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but are not limited to: our financial performance and our ability to achieve, sustain or increase profitability or predict future results; our ability to attract and retain customers; our ability to deliver high-quality customer service; the growth of demand for enterprise work management applications; our plans regarding, and our ability to effectively manage, our growth; our plans regarding future acquisitions and our ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions; maintaining our senior management and key personnel; our ability to maintain and expand our direct sales organization; our ability to obtain financing in the future on acceptable terms or at all; the performance of our resellers; our ability to adapt to changing market conditions and competition; our ability to successfully enter new markets and manage our international expansion; the operation and reliability of our third-party data centers and other service providers; our ability to adapt to technological change and continue to innovate; our ability to integrate our applications with other software applications; our ability to comply with privacy laws and regulations; and factors that could affect our business and financial results identified in Upland's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Upland's most recent 10-K and our recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. Additional information will also be set forth in Upland's future quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K and other filings that Upland makes with the SEC. The forward-looking statements herein represent Upland's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while Upland may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Upland specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the views of Upland as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.
|
Upland Software, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(in thousands, unaudited, except per share data)
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription and support
|
$
|
51,059
|
|
|
$
|
33,919
|
|
|
$
|
144,757
|
|
|
$
|
94,802
|
|
Perpetual license
|
|
975
|
|
|
|
915
|
|
|
|
2,207
|
|
|
|
3,224
|
|
Total product revenue
|
|
52,034
|
|
|
|
34,834
|
|
|
|
146,964
|
|
|
|
98,026
|
|
Professional services
|
|
3,031
|
|
|
|
2,310
|
|
|
|
9,607
|
|
|
|
6,679
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
55,065
|
|
|
|
37,144
|
|
|
|
156,571
|
|
|
|
104,705
|
|
Cost of revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription and support
|
|
14,678
|
|
|
|
10,566
|
|
|
|
42,574
|
|
|
|
29,395
|
|
Professional services
|
|
1,995
|
|
|
|
1,517
|
|
|
|
5,470
|
|
|
|
4,182
|
|
Total cost of revenue
|
|
16,673
|
|
|
|
12,083
|
|
|
|
48,044
|
|
|
|
33,577
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
38,392
|
|
|
|
25,061
|
|
|
|
108,527
|
|
|
|
71,128
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
8,709
|
|
|
|
5,299
|
|
|
|
23,680
|
|
|
|
14,955
|
|
Research and development
|
|
7,434
|
|
|
|
5,400
|
|
|
|
20,840
|
|
|
|
15,577
|
|
Refundable Canadian tax credits
|
|
(133
|
)
|
|
|
(99
|
)
|
|
|
(304
|
)
|
|
|
(404
|
)
|
General and administrative
|
|
12,196
|
|
|
|
8,011
|
|
|
|
34,232
|
|
|
|
23,475
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
6,427
|
|
|
|
3,606
|
|
|
|
17,430
|
|
|
|
9,589
|
|
Acquisition-related expenses
|
|
7,457
|
|
|
|
2,497
|
|
|
|
24,444
|
|
|
|
8,739
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
42,090
|
|
|
|
24,714
|
|
|
|
120,322
|
|
|
|
71,931
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
(3,698
|
)
|
|
|
347
|
|
|
|
(11,795
|
)
|
|
|
(803
|
)
|
Other expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
(5,517
|
)
|
|
|
(3,118
|
)
|
|
|
(15,879
|
)
|
|
|
(8,755
|
)
|
Loss on debt extinguishment
|
|
(2,317
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(2,317
|
)
|
|
—
|
Other expense, net
|
|
(228
|
)
|
|
|
(744
|
)
|
|
|
(1,681
|
)
|
|
|
(965
|
)
|
Total other expense
|
|
(8,062
|
)
|
|
|
(3,862
|
)
|
|
|
(19,877
|
)
|
|
|
(9,720
|
)
|
Loss before provision for income taxes
|
|
(11,760
|
)
|
|
|
(3,515
|
)
|
|
|
(31,672
|
)
|
|
|
(10,523
|
)
|
Benefit from (provision for) income taxes
|
|
(547
|
)
|
|
|
(735
|
)
|
|
|
6,166
|
|
|
|
(2,118
|
)
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(12,307
|
)
|
|
$
|
(4,250
|
)
|
|
$
|
(25,506
|
)
|
|
$
|
(12,641
|
)
|
Net income (loss) per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.50
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.21
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.13
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.63
|
)
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
24,568,483
|
|
|
|
20,089,919
|
|
|
|
22,550,232
|
|
|
|
19,916,907
|
|
Upland Software, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(in thousands, unaudited)
|
|
September 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
113,306
|
|
|
$
|
16,738
|
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance
|
|
39,432
|
|
|
|
40,841
|
|
Deferred commissions, current
|
|
3,363
|
|
|
|
2,633
|
|
Unbilled receivables
|
|
4,827
|
|
|
|
3,694
|
|
Prepaid and other
|
|
4,898
|
|
|
|
3,382
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
165,826
|
|
|
|
67,288
|
|
Canadian tax credits receivable
|
|
2,885
|
|
|
|
1,573
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
3,468
|
|
|
|
2,827
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use asset
|
|
5,692
|
|
|
—
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
212,645
|
|
|
|
179,572
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
282,833
|
|
|
|
225,322
|
|
Deferred commissions, noncurrent
|
|
9,274
|
|
|
|
6,292
|
|
Other assets
|
|
789
|
|
|
|
324
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
683,412
|
|
|
$
|
483,198
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
3,409
|
|
|
$
|
3,494
|
|
Accrued compensation
|
|
6,430
|
|
|
|
6,581
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
14,743
|
|
|
|
16,666
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
59,663
|
|
|
|
57,626
|
|
Due to sellers
|
|
17,383
|
|
|
|
17,267
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, current
|
|
2,045
|
|
|
—
|
Current maturities of notes payable
|
|
2,476
|
|
|
|
6,015
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
106,149
|
|
|
|
107,649
|
|
Notes payable, less current maturities
|
|
339,167
|
|
|
|
273,713
|
|
Deferred revenue, noncurrent
|
|
127
|
|
|
|
578
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
|
|
3,985
|
|
|
—
|
Noncurrent deferred tax liability, net
|
|
11,667
|
|
|
|
13,311
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
4,029
|
|
|
|
640
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
465,124
|
|
|
|
395,891
|
|
Stockholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
344,637
|
|
|
|
180,481
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(15,171
|
)
|
|
|
(7,501
|
)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(111,181
|
)
|
|
|
(85,675
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
218,288
|
|
|
|
87,307
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
$
|
683,412
|
|
|
$
|
483,198
|
|
Upland Software, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(in thousands, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(25,506
|
)
|
|
$
|
(12,641
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
23,722
|
|
|
|
14,604
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
(11,176
|
)
|
|
|
421
|
|
Amortization of deferred commissions
|
|
2,555
|
|
|
|
1,709
|
|
Foreign currency re-measurement loss
|
|
155
|
|
|
|
105
|
|
Non-cash interest and other expense
|
|
979
|
|
|
|
616
|
|
Non-cash stock compensation expense
|
|
18,716
|
|
|
|
10,380
|
|
Non-cash loss on debt extinguishment
|
|
2,317
|
|
|
—
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of purchase business combinations:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
6,405
|
|
|
|
3,173
|
|
Prepaids and other
|
|
(4,280
|
)
|
|
|
(3,115
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
(903
|
)
|
|
|
(679
|
)
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
(5,037
|
)
|
|
|
(7,097
|
)
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
(2,893
|
)
|
|
|
(2,679
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
5,054
|
|
|
|
4,797
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
|
(723
|
)
|
|
|
(643
|
)
|
Purchase of customer relationships
|
|
(438
|
)
|
|
—
|
Purchase business combinations, net of cash acquired
|
|
(105,771
|
)
|
|
|
(47,850
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(106,932
|
)
|
|
|
(48,493
|
)
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
Payments on finance leases
|
|
(499
|
)
|
|
|
(893
|
)
|
Proceeds from notes payable, net of issuance costs
|
|
382,306
|
|
|
|
49,375
|
|
Payments on notes payable
|
|
(323,218
|
)
|
|
|
(2,907
|
)
|
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
|
|
(6,108
|
)
|
|
|
(4,642
|
)
|
Issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs
|
|
151,549
|
|
|
|
858
|
|
Additional consideration paid to sellers of businesses
|
|
(5,886
|
)
|
|
|
(4,294
|
)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
198,144
|
|
|
|
37,497
|
|
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash
|
|
302
|
|
|
|
(38
|
)
|
Change in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
96,568
|
|
|
|
(6,237
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
|
16,738
|
|
|
|
22,326
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$
|
113,306
|
|
|
$
|
16,089
|
|
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for interest
|
$
|
17,554
|
|
|
$
|
8,170
|
|
Cash paid for taxes
|
$
|
2,185
|
|
|
$
|
2,480
|
|
Sales commissions paid, net of amortization of deferred commissions
|
$
|
3,712
|
|
|
$
|
1,327
|
|
Noncash investing and financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Business combination consideration including holdbacks and earnouts
|
$
|
7,926
|
|
|
$
|
13,281
|
|
Equipment acquired pursuant to capital lease obligations
|
$
|
44
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
Upland Software, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
|
(in thousands, unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(12,307
|
)
|
|
$
|
(4,250
|
)
|
|
$
|
(25,506
|
)
|
|
$
|
(12,641
|
)
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
8,570
|
|
|
|
5,387
|
|
|
|
23,722
|
|
|
|
14,604
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
5,517
|
|
|
|
3,118
|
|
|
|
15,879
|
|
|
|
8,755
|
|
Other expense (income), net
|
|
228
|
|
|
|
744
|
|
|
|
1,681
|
|
|
|
965
|
|
Loss on debt extinguishment
|
|
2,317
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2,317
|
|
|
—
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
547
|
|
|
|
735
|
|
|
|
(6,166
|
)
|
|
|
2,118
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
7,187
|
|
|
|
3,781
|
|
|
|
18,716
|
|
|
|
10,380
|
|
Acquisition-related expense
|
|
7,457
|
|
|
|
2,497
|
|
|
|
24,444
|
|
|
|
8,739
|
|
Purchase accounting deferred revenue discount
|
|
1,176
|
|
|
|
1,052
|
|
|
|
2,458
|
|
|
|
3,470
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
20,692
|
|
|
$
|
13,064
|
|
|
$
|
57,545
|
|
|
$
|
36,390
|
|
Upland Software, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS
|
(in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Reconciliation of net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(12,307
|
)
|
|
$
|
(4,250
|
)
|
|
$
|
(25,506
|
)
|
|
$
|
(12,641
|
)
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
7,187
|
|
|
|
3,781
|
|
|
|
18,716
|
|
|
|
10,380
|
|
Amortization of purchased intangibles
|
|
8,012
|
|
|
|
4,844
|
|
|
|
22,053
|
|
|
|
12,945
|
|
Amortization of debt discount
|
|
414
|
|
|
|
212
|
|
|
|
979
|
|
|
|
616
|
|
Acquisition-related expense
|
|
7,457
|
|
|
|
2,497
|
|
|
|
24,444
|
|
|
|
8,739
|
|
Loss on debt extinguishment
|
|
2,317
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2,317
|
|
|
—
|
Purchase accounting deferred revenue discount
|
|
1,176
|
|
|
|
1,052
|
|
|
|
2,458
|
|
|
|
3,470
|
|
Tax effect of adjustments above
|
|
(1,065
|
)
|
|
|
(59
|
)
|
|
|
(3,804
|
)
|
|
|
(135
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$
|
13,191
|
|
|
$
|
8,077
|
|
|
$
|
41,657
|
|
|
$
|
23,374
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, basic
|
|
24,568,483
|
|
|
|
20,089,919
|
|
|
|
22,550,232
|
|
|
|
19,916,907
|
|
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, diluted
|
|
25,425,335
|
|
|
|
21,152,333
|
|
|
|
23,383,406
|
|
|
|
20,937,223
|
|
Non-GAAP earnings per share, basic
|
$
|
0.54
|
|
|
$
|
0.40
|
|
|
$
|
1.85
|
|
|
$
|
1.17
|
|
Non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted
|
$
|
0.52
|
|
|
$
|
0.38
|
|
|
$
|
1.78
|
|
|
$
|
1.12
|
|
Upland Software, Inc.
|
Supplemental Financial Information
|
(in thousands, unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Stock-based compensation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
$
|
250
|
|
$
|
195
|
|
$
|
763
|
|
$
|
464
|
Research and development
|
|
683
|
|
|
383
|
|
|
1,637
|
|
|
871
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
508
|
|
|
169
|
|
|
1,012
|
|
|
368
|
General and administrative
|
|
5,746
|
|
|
3,034
|
|
|
15,304
|
|
|
8,677
|
Total
|
$
|
7,187
|
|
$
|
3,781
|
|
$
|
18,716
|
|
$
|
10,380
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Depreciation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
$
|
197
|
|
$
|
406
|
|
$
|
716
|
|
$
|
1,269
|
Operating expense
|
|
361
|
|
|
137
|
|
|
953
|
|
|
390
|
Total
|
$
|
558
|
|
$
|
543
|
|
$
|
1,669
|
|
$
|
1,659
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
$
|
1,946
|
|
$
|
1,375
|
|
$
|
5,576
|
|
$
|
3,746
|
Operating expense
|
|
6,066
|
|
|
3,469
|
|
|
16,477
|
|
|
9,199
|
Total
|
$
|
8,012
|
|
$
|
4,844
|
|
$
|
22,053
|
|
$
|
12,945
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107006065/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT