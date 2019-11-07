Airgain Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

|By Business Wire
|
November 7, 2019 04:10 PM EST
Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, today announced sales of $13.1 million for the third quarter 2019 and GAAP net loss of $(0.1) million or GAAP diluted earnings per share of $(0.01).
Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights
- Sales of $13.1 million
- Gross margin of 46%
- Net loss of $(0.1) million
- GAAP earnings per diluted share of $(0.01)
- Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.05
- Adjusted EBITDA of $0.6 million
“We are very pleased with our third quarter 2019 results with GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $(0.01) and $0.05, respectively, on the high-end of our prior expectations of $(0.09)-$0.00 on a GAAP basis and $(0.04)-$0.05 on a non-GAAP basis,” said Airgain’s Chief Executive Officer and President, Jacob Suen. “Our efforts over the past several quarters around operational and manufacturing efficiencies culminated in another strong quarter of gross margins at 46%, above our long-term target goal of 44% to 45%. Our customers continue to engage us with next-generation solutions for complex antennas across the Consumer, Enterprise, and Automotive markets. Additionally on the 5G front, we are witnessing increased customer engagement at our five global R&D centers. Over the next several quarters we expect to benefit from these new engagements and strongly believe that Airgain will continue to be a leading solution provider for complex antenna designs.
“Similar to last quarter we continue to witness the impacts of macro headwinds and customer-specific issues as customers take longer than expected to ramp their programs. While these have affected our recent growth, as we enter into 2020, we hope these issues are resolved favorably.”
Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Sales decreased 17% to $13.1 million compared to $15.8 million in the same year-ago period. The decrease in sales was primarily driven by a combination of macro headwinds and customer-specific headwinds that resulted in longer than expected delays in program ramps.
Gross profit decreased 12% to $6.1 million from $6.9 million in the same year-ago period. Gross margin as a percentage of sales was 46% in the third quarter of 2019, which increased from 43% in the same year-ago period, largely due to product mix.
Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2019 decreased 4% to $6.3 million from $6.6 million in the same year-ago period. The decrease was primarily due to decreases in personnel and marketing related expenses.
Net loss totaled $(0.1) million or $(0.01) per diluted share (based on 9.7 million shares), compared to net income of $0.4 million or $0.04 per diluted share (based on 10.1 million shares) in the same year-ago period. Non-GAAP net income totaled $0.5 million or $0.05 per diluted share (based on 10.0 million shares), compared to non-GAAP net income of $0.9 million or $0.09 per diluted share (based on 10.1 million shares) in the same year-ago period (see note regarding "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures," below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).
Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, other income, and stock-based compensation) decreased to $0.6 million from Adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 million in the same year-ago period (see note regarding "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures," below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).
Financial Outlook
The company expects sales in the 2019 fourth quarter to be in the range of $13.0 million to $13.5 million. The following table summarizes the reconciliation between the projected GAAP EPS and non-GAAP EPS for the 2019 fourth quarter:
|
Reconciliation of projected GAAP to projected non-GAAP EPS
|
|
|
Low (1)
|
|
High (1)
|
Projected GAAP earnings per diluted share
|
|
$
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
Amortization
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
Other income
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
Projected Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
(1)
|
Amounts are based off of 10.1 million diluted shares outstanding.
Conference Call
Airgain management will hold a conference call today Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, and to provide an update on business conditions.
Airgain management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.
Date: Thursday, November 7, 2019
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)
U.S. dial-in: 877-703-1550
International dial-in: 647-689-5628
Conference ID: 4468106
Please call the conference telephone number ten minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Airgain at 1-760-579-0200.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay in the investor relations section of the company's website.
A replay of the call will be available after 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day through December 7, 2019.
U.S. replay dial-in: 800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642
Replay ID: 4468106
About Airgain, Inc.
Airgain is a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Airgain’s antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset tracking devices. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Airgain and the Airgain logo are registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc.
Forward-Looking Statements
Airgain cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding potential for macro headwinds and customer-specific issues to resolve favorably in 2020 and Airgain returning to historical growth rates, and our fourth quarter financial outlook. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Airgain that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the market for our antenna products is developing and may not develop as we expect; our operating results may fluctuate significantly, including based on seasonal factors and changing and volatile U.S., European, Asian and global economic environments, which makes future operating results difficult to predict and could cause our operating results to fall below expectations or guidance; our products are subject to intense competition, including competition from the customers to whom we sell, and competitive pressures from existing and new companies may harm our business, sales, growth rates and market share; our future success depends on our ability to develop and successfully introduce new and enhanced products for the wireless market that meet the needs of our customers; our ability to identify and consummate strategic acquisitions and partnerships and risks associated with completed acquisitions and partnerships adversely affecting our operating results and financial condition; we sell to customers who are extremely price conscious, and a few customers represent a significant portion of our sales, and if we lose any of these customers, our sales could decrease significantly; we rely on a few contract manufacturers to produce and ship all of our products, a single or limited number of suppliers for some components of our products and channel partners to sell and support our products, and the failure to manage our relationships with these parties successfully could adversely affect our ability to market and sell our products; if we cannot protect our intellectual property rights, our competitive position could be harmed or we could incur significant expenses to enforce our rights; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our condensed financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release and the accompanying tables and the related earnings conference call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization (Adjusted EBITDA), non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share (non-GAAP EPS). We believe these financial measures provide useful information to investors with which to analyze our operating trends and performance.
In computing Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP EPS, we also exclude stock-based compensation expense, which represents non-cash charges for the fair value of stock options and other non-cash awards granted to employees, non-recurring expenses, other income, which includes interest income offset by interest expense, depreciation, amortization, and provision for income taxes. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions, and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash operating expenses, we believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude non-cash expense allows for meaningful comparisons between our core business operating results and those of other companies, as well as providing us with an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating our own core business operating results over different periods of time.
Our Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP EPS measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. Our Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP Net income (loss), and non-GAAP EPS are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to operating or net income or as an indication of operating performance or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. We do not consider these non-GAAP measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of specific adjustments to GAAP results is provided in the last two tables at the end of this press release.
|
Airgain, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
12,871
|
|
|
$
|
13,621
|
|
Short term investments
|
|
|
21,001
|
|
|
|
20,169
|
|
Trade accounts receivable
|
|
|
8,564
|
|
|
|
7,013
|
|
Inventory
|
|
|
1,265
|
|
|
|
1,351
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
1,386
|
|
|
|
931
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
45,087
|
|
|
|
43,085
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
1,791
|
|
|
|
1,401
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
3,700
|
|
|
|
3,700
|
|
Customer relationships, net
|
|
|
3,231
|
|
|
|
3,593
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
730
|
|
|
|
859
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
601
|
|
|
|
269
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
55,140
|
|
|
$
|
52,907
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
4,447
|
|
|
$
|
4,137
|
|
Accrued bonus
|
|
|
1,402
|
|
|
|
2,076
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
1,461
|
|
|
|
1,217
|
|
Current portion of deferred rent obligation under operating lease
|
|
|
127
|
|
|
|
81
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
7,437
|
|
|
|
7,511
|
|
Deferred tax liability
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
Deferred rent obligation under operating lease
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
|
211
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
7,521
|
|
|
|
7,760
|
|
Stockholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares, par value $0.0001, 200,000 shares authorized; 10,117 shares issued and 9,697 shares outstanding at September 30, 2019; and 9,958 shares issued and 9,601 shares outstanding at December 31, 2018.
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Additional paid in capital
|
|
|
95,967
|
|
|
|
93,583
|
|
Treasury stock, at cost: 420 shares and 357 shares at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
|
|
|
(4,231
|
)
|
|
|
(3,432
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
(11
|
)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(44,131
|
)
|
|
|
(44,994
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
47,619
|
|
|
|
45,147
|
|
Commitments and contingencies (note 12)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
|
$
|
55,140
|
|
|
$
|
52,907
|
|
Airgain, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
Sales
|
|
$
|
13,142
|
|
|
$
|
15,787
|
|
|
$
|
42,713
|
|
|
$
|
44,064
|
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
|
7,067
|
|
|
|
8,922
|
|
|
|
23,167
|
|
|
|
24,403
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
6,075
|
|
|
|
6,865
|
|
|
|
19,546
|
|
|
|
19,661
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
2,403
|
|
|
|
2,475
|
|
|
|
6,944
|
|
|
|
7,162
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
1,461
|
|
|
|
2,161
|
|
|
|
5,964
|
|
|
|
9,140
|
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
2,416
|
|
|
|
1,922
|
|
|
|
6,168
|
|
|
|
7,864
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
6,280
|
|
|
|
6,558
|
|
|
|
19,076
|
|
|
|
24,166
|
|
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
|
|
(205
|
)
|
|
|
307
|
|
|
|
470
|
|
|
|
(4,505
|
)
|
|
Other expense (income):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
(183
|
)
|
|
|
(159
|
)
|
|
|
(559
|
)
|
|
|
(398
|
)
|
|
Gain on deferred purchase price liability
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(389
|
)
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
Total other income
|
|
|
(183
|
)
|
|
|
(153
|
)
|
|
|
(558
|
)
|
|
|
(757
|
)
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
|
(22
|
)
|
|
|
460
|
|
|
|
1,028
|
|
|
|
(3,748
|
)
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
165
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
(135
|
)
|
|
$
|
437
|
|
|
$
|
863
|
|
|
$
|
(3,858
|
)
|
|
Net income (loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
|
$
|
(0.41
|
)
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
|
$
|
(0.41
|
)
|
|
Weighted average shares used in calculating income (loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
9,711
|
|
|
|
9,566
|
|
|
|
9,678
|
|
|
|
9,495
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
9,711
|
|
|
|
10,093
|
|
|
|
10,083
|
|
|
|
9,495
|
|
|
Airgain, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
863
|
|
|
$
|
(3,858
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
373
|
|
|
|
423
|
|
Amortization
|
|
|
491
|
|
|
|
508
|
|
Amortization of discounts on investments, net
|
|
|
(248
|
)
|
|
|
(94
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
1,605
|
|
|
|
2,536
|
|
Deferred tax liability
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
Gain on deferred purchase price liability
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(389
|
)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade accounts receivable
|
|
|
(1,551
|
)
|
|
|
667
|
|
Inventory
|
|
|
86
|
|
|
|
(476
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
(500
|
)
|
|
|
(256
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
305
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
Accrued bonus
|
|
|
(674
|
)
|
|
|
154
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
244
|
|
|
|
(426
|
)
|
Deferred obligation under operating lease
|
|
|
(119
|
)
|
|
|
(88
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
|
875
|
|
|
|
(1,241
|
)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of available-for-sale securities
|
|
|
(30,080
|
)
|
|
|
(24,329
|
)
|
Maturities of available-for-sale securities
|
|
|
29,520
|
|
|
|
26,956
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
|
(1,045
|
)
|
|
|
(752
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
|
(1,605
|
)
|
|
|
1,875
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repayment of notes payable
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,000
|
)
|
Payment on deferred purchase price liability
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(375
|
)
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
|
|
(799
|
)
|
|
|
(1,837
|
)
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|
|
|
779
|
|
|
|
617
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
(20
|
)
|
|
|
(2,595
|
)
|
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(750
|
)
|
|
|
(1,961
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
|
|
13,621
|
|
|
|
15,026
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
|
$
|
12,871
|
|
|
$
|
13,065
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest paid
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
|
$
|
34
|
|
Taxes paid
|
|
$
|
54
|
|
|
$
|
26
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accrual of property and equipment
|
|
$
|
4
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Airgain, Inc.
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
(135
|
)
|
|
$
|
437
|
|
|
$
|
863
|
|
|
$
|
(3,858
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
549
|
|
|
|
408
|
|
|
|
1,605
|
|
|
|
2,536
|
|
Amortization
|
|
|
163
|
|
|
|
170
|
|
|
|
491
|
|
|
|
508
|
|
Non-recurring item (1)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,956
|
|
Other income
|
|
|
(183
|
)
|
|
|
(153
|
)
|
|
|
(558
|
)
|
|
|
(757
|
)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
165
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders
|
|
$
|
507
|
|
|
$
|
885
|
|
|
$
|
2,566
|
|
|
$
|
495
|
|
Non-GAAP net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
|
$
|
0.27
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
Weighted average shares used in calculating non-GAAP income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
9,711
|
|
|
|
9,566
|
|
|
|
9,678
|
|
|
|
9,495
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
10,041
|
|
|
|
10,093
|
|
|
|
10,083
|
|
|
|
9,966
|
|
Airgain, Inc.
Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
(135
|
)
|
|
$
|
437
|
|
|
$
|
863
|
|
|
$
|
(3,858
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
549
|
|
|
|
408
|
|
|
|
1,605
|
|
|
|
2,536
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
268
|
|
|
|
327
|
|
|
|
864
|
|
|
|
931
|
|
Non-recurring item (1)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,956
|
|
Interest and other income
|
|
|
(183
|
)
|
|
|
(153
|
)
|
|
|
(558
|
)
|
|
|
(757
|
)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
165
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
612
|
|
|
$
|
1,042
|
|
|
$
|
2,939
|
|
|
$
|
918
|
|
(1)
|
Non-recurring items include $2.0 million in executive severance and sales and marketing realignment for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107006047/en/
