InnerWorkings Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK), the leading global marketing execution firm, today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. For all non-GAAP references below, please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation tables at the end of this release for more information.

“We are successfully executing our strategy to achieve profitable growth,” said Chief Executive Officer Rich Stoddart. “Our year-to-date operating expenses have declined despite growth in revenue and we have continued to sign more business with new and existing clients, reaching a new annual record with a robust pipeline and two months remaining in the year.”

Financial and Business Highlights

Gross revenue was $286.5 million in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 6% compared to $270.9 million in the third quarter of 2018. Excluding currency impact, third quarter gross revenue increased 7% compared to the same period of last year.

Gross profit (net revenue) was $68.2 million, or 23.8% of gross revenue in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $64.0 million, or 23.6% of gross revenue, in the same period of last year. Third quarter gross profit (net revenue) increased 6% over the prior period and 7% excluding currency impact.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $(2.2) million, or $(0.04) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $(44.9) million, or $(0.87) per diluted share in the third quarter of 2018.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2019 was $0.05, compared to $0.04 in the third quarter of 2018. Year-to-date adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.12, compared to $0.03 in the same period of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA was $11.6 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $12.2 million in the third quarter of 2018. Year-to-date adjusted EBITDA was $31.8 million, an increase of 15% compared to the same period of 2018.

Additional work from new and existing clients awarded to date in 2019 amounts to approximately $142 million of annual revenue at full run-rate.

“We have already surpassed 2018's full-year adjusted EBITDA only three quarters into 2019,” said Don Pearson, Chief Financial Officer. “We expect this momentum to continue as we finish the year and into 2020 as we continue to realize the benefits of our $15 million cost reduction plan announced in March 2019. We are on track to realize $4 million of these cost savings this year, with most of the remaining $11 million to be realized next year, setting the stage for significant sustainable profitable growth in 2020 and beyond.”

Outlook

The Company is adjusting its guidance for gross revenue primarily to reflect approximately $20 million of negative currency impact sustained year to date. Gross revenue is now expected to be in a range of $1.13 to $1.15 billion for 2019, which represents 1% to 3% growth compared to 2018. The revised revenue guidance compares to prior guidance of $1.15 to $1.18 billion. The Company is maintaining its 2019 guidance for adjusted EBITDA, which is expected to be in the range of $44 to $47 million. The Company is revising its adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance to be in the range of $0.16 to $0.20 for 2019, compared to the prior guidance range of $0.20 to $0.24, primarily due to higher interest and income tax expenses than previously expected.

Conference Call

Rich Stoddart, Chief Executive Officer, and Don Pearson, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results today at 4:00 p.m. Central time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time).

The phone number to access the conference call is (877) 771-7024. A live audio webcast of the call will be available through InnerWorkings' website at http://investor.inwk.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available later today at the same location.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the following financial measures defined as “non-GAAP financial measures” by the SEC: adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted earnings per share and constant currency revenue. The Company believes these measures provide useful information to investors because they provide further insights into the Company’s financial performance. These measures are also used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and evaluation of overall performance. With respect to constant currency, we believe such presentation allows investors to measure our financial performance exclusive of foreign currency exchange fluctuations more clearly. Constant currency revenue is calculated by retranslating current period revenue at a consistent rate with the prior period results. This approach is based on the pricing currency for each country, which is typically the functional currency. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures, please see the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and constant currency included in this release.

The Company has not quantitatively reconciled its guidance for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share to their most comparable GAAP measures because certain of the reconciling items that impact these measures, including restructuring charges, stock-based compensation expense and control remediation-related fees affecting the period, have not occurred, are outside the Company’s control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, reconciliations to the nearest GAAP financial measures are not available without unreasonable effort. Please note that the unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact the Company’s results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements relating to future results. These statements are forward-looking statements under the federal securities laws. We can give no assurance that any future results discussed in these statements will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements contained in this release. For a discussion of important factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to our SEC filings, including the “Risk Factors” section of our most recently filed Form 10-K.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) is the leading global marketing execution firm serving Fortune 1000 brands across a wide range of industries. As a comprehensive outsourced enterprise solution, the Company leverages proprietary technology, an extensive supplier network and deep domain expertise to streamline the production of branded materials and retail experiences across geographies and formats. InnerWorkings is headquartered in Chicago, IL and employs 2,000 individuals to support global clients in the execution of multi-faceted brand campaigns in every major market around the world. InnerWorkings serves many industries, including: retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, healthcare, food & beverage, broadcasting & cable, automotive, and transportation. For more information visit: www.inwk.com.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 286,525 $ 270,850 $ 837,816 $ 827,356 Cost of goods sold 218,356 206,808 639,385 632,376 Gross profit 68,169 64,042 198,431 194,980 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 59,938 56,142 174,404 176,312 Depreciation and amortization 3,090 3,265 8,939 10,438 Goodwill impairment — 27,887 — 27,887 Intangible and other asset impairments — 16,818 — 16,818 Restructuring charges 3,055 3,142 10,687 3,142 Income (loss) from operations 2,086 (43,212 ) 4,401 (39,617 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 37 19 239 135 Interest expense (4,376 ) (1,769 ) (9,608 ) (4,854 ) Other expense (1,736 ) (301 ) (2,196 ) (1,734 ) Total other expense (6,075 ) (2,051 ) (11,565 ) (6,453 ) Loss before income taxes (3,989 ) (45,263 ) (7,164 ) (46,070 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (1,815 ) (326 ) (1,359 ) 851 Net loss $ (2,174 ) $ (44,937 ) $ (5,805 ) $ (46,921 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.87 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.90 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding – basic 53,320 51,688 53,235 52,384 Weighted-average shares outstanding – diluted 53,320 51,688 53,235 52,384

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,488 $ 26,770 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,247 and $4,880, respectively 190,992 193,253 Unbilled revenue 65,584 46,474 Other receivables 39,317 23,727 Inventories 64,136 56,001 Prepaid expenses 13,973 16,982 Other current assets 13,271 10,379 Total current assets 425,761 373,586 Property and equipment, net 36,714 82,933 Intangibles and other assets: Goodwill 152,191 152,158 Intangible assets, net 8,230 9,828 Right of use assets, net 51,726 — Deferred income taxes 1,112 1,195 Other non-current assets 4,333 2,976 Total intangibles and other assets 217,592 166,157 Total assets $ 680,067 $ 622,676 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 169,173 158,449 Accrued expenses 44,096 35,474 Deferred revenue 18,526 17,614 Revolving credit facility - current 4,585 142,736 Term loan - current 6,250 — Other current liabilities 32,325 26,231 Total current liabilities 274,955 380,504 Lease liabilities 47,094 — Revolving credit facility - non-current 76,829 — Term loan - non-current 89,991 — Deferred income taxes 8,257 8,178 Other non-current liabilities 2,486 50,903 Total liabilities 499,612 439,585 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 243,706 239,960 Treasury stock at cost (81,471 ) (81,471 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (25,045 ) (24,309 ) Retained earnings 43,259 48,905 Total stockholders' equity 180,455 183,091 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 680,067 $ 622,676

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (5,805 ) $ (46,921 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,939 10,438 Stock-based compensation expense 4,219 3,624 Bad debt provision 1,447 888 Implementation cost amortization 250 344 Goodwill impairment — 27,887 Intangible and long-lived asset impairment — 16,818 Change in fair value of warrant 950 — Change in fair value of embedded derivative (97 ) — Unrealized foreign exchange loss 986 — Other operating activities 705 (189 ) Change in assets: Accounts receivable and unbilled revenue (21,245 ) 5,810 Inventories (8,767 ) (16,469 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (29,141 ) (7,903 ) Change in liabilities: Accounts payable 12,403 20,350 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 25,378 (4,572 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (9,778 ) 10,105 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (10,012 ) (7,835 ) Payments for acquisition, net of cash acquired (390 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (10,402 ) (7,835 ) Cash flows from financing activities Net borrowings (repayments) from old revolving credit facility (142,583 ) 23,230 Net borrowings (repayments) from new revolving credit facility 81,472 — Net short-term secured (repayments) borrowings (833 ) 55 Proceeds from term loan 100,000 — Payments on term loan (1,250 ) — Repurchases of common stock — (25,689 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 63 416 Payment of debt issuance costs (5,488 ) (545 ) Other financing activities (242 ) (746 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 31,139 (3,279 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 759 (1,958 ) Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 11,718 (2,967 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 26,770 30,562 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 38,488 $ 27,595

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss $ (2,174 ) $ (44,937 ) $ (5,805 ) $ (46,921 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (1,815 ) (326 ) (1,359 ) 851 Interest income (37 ) (19 ) (239 ) (135 ) Interest expense 4,376 1,769 9,608 4,854 Other expense 1,736 301 2,196 1,734 Depreciation and amortization 3,090 3,265 8,939 10,438 Stock-based compensation expense 1,783 801 3,924 3,624 Stock appreciation rights marked to market 248 — 294 — Goodwill impairment — 27,887 — 27,887 Intangible and long-lived asset impairment — 16,818 — 16,818 Restructuring charges 3,055 3,142 10,687 3,142 Professional fees related to ASC 606 implementation — — — 1,092 Senior leadership transition and other employee-related costs — 1,153 — 1,153 Obsolete retail inventory — 950 — 950 Executive search fees — — 80 235 Control remediation-related fees 378 1,358 918 1,895 Sales and use tax audit — — 1,235 — Other professional fees 967 81 1,343 162 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,607 $ 12,243 $ 31,821 $ 27,779

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss $ (2,174 ) $ (44,937 ) $ (5,805 ) $ (46,921 ) Goodwill impairment — 27,887 — 27,887 Intangible and long-lived asset impairment, net of tax — 14,037 — 14,037 Restructuring charges, net of tax 2,401 2,584 8,203 2,584 Senior leadership transition and other employee-related costs, net of tax — 844 — 844 Obsolete inventory, net of tax — 769 — 769 Professional fees related to ASC 606 implementation, net of tax — — — 819 Executive search fees, net of tax — — 60 176 Control remediation-related fees, net of tax 281 984 683 1,387 Sales and use tax audit, net of tax — — 920 — Other professional fees, net of tax 721 59 1,001 119 Fair value of warrants and derivatives 853 — 853 — Foreign exchange loss 773 — 773 — Adjusted net income $ 2,855 $ 2,227 $ 6,688 $ 1,701 GAAP Weighted-average shares outstanding – diluted 53,320 51,688 53,235 52,384 Effect of dilutive securities: Employee stock options and restricted common shares 4 304 280 633 Adjusted Weighted-average shares outstanding – diluted 53,324 51,992 53,515 53,017 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.05 $ 0.04 $ 0.12 $ 0.03

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005954/en/