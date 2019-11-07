InnerWorkings Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 7, 2019 04:17 PM EST
InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK), the leading global marketing execution firm, today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. For all non-GAAP references below, please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation tables at the end of this release for more information.
“We are successfully executing our strategy to achieve profitable growth,” said Chief Executive Officer Rich Stoddart. “Our year-to-date operating expenses have declined despite growth in revenue and we have continued to sign more business with new and existing clients, reaching a new annual record with a robust pipeline and two months remaining in the year.”
Financial and Business Highlights
- Gross revenue was $286.5 million in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 6% compared to $270.9 million in the third quarter of 2018. Excluding currency impact, third quarter gross revenue increased 7% compared to the same period of last year.
- Gross profit (net revenue) was $68.2 million, or 23.8% of gross revenue in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $64.0 million, or 23.6% of gross revenue, in the same period of last year. Third quarter gross profit (net revenue) increased 6% over the prior period and 7% excluding currency impact.
- Net loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $(2.2) million, or $(0.04) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $(44.9) million, or $(0.87) per diluted share in the third quarter of 2018.
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2019 was $0.05, compared to $0.04 in the third quarter of 2018. Year-to-date adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.12, compared to $0.03 in the same period of 2018.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $11.6 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $12.2 million in the third quarter of 2018. Year-to-date adjusted EBITDA was $31.8 million, an increase of 15% compared to the same period of 2018.
- Additional work from new and existing clients awarded to date in 2019 amounts to approximately $142 million of annual revenue at full run-rate.
“We have already surpassed 2018's full-year adjusted EBITDA only three quarters into 2019,” said Don Pearson, Chief Financial Officer. “We expect this momentum to continue as we finish the year and into 2020 as we continue to realize the benefits of our $15 million cost reduction plan announced in March 2019. We are on track to realize $4 million of these cost savings this year, with most of the remaining $11 million to be realized next year, setting the stage for significant sustainable profitable growth in 2020 and beyond.”
Outlook
The Company is adjusting its guidance for gross revenue primarily to reflect approximately $20 million of negative currency impact sustained year to date. Gross revenue is now expected to be in a range of $1.13 to $1.15 billion for 2019, which represents 1% to 3% growth compared to 2018. The revised revenue guidance compares to prior guidance of $1.15 to $1.18 billion. The Company is maintaining its 2019 guidance for adjusted EBITDA, which is expected to be in the range of $44 to $47 million. The Company is revising its adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance to be in the range of $0.16 to $0.20 for 2019, compared to the prior guidance range of $0.20 to $0.24, primarily due to higher interest and income tax expenses than previously expected.
Conference Call
Rich Stoddart, Chief Executive Officer, and Don Pearson, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results today at 4:00 p.m. Central time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time).
The phone number to access the conference call is (877) 771-7024. A live audio webcast of the call will be available through InnerWorkings' website at http://investor.inwk.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available later today at the same location.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes the following financial measures defined as “non-GAAP financial measures” by the SEC: adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted earnings per share and constant currency revenue. The Company believes these measures provide useful information to investors because they provide further insights into the Company’s financial performance. These measures are also used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and evaluation of overall performance. With respect to constant currency, we believe such presentation allows investors to measure our financial performance exclusive of foreign currency exchange fluctuations more clearly. Constant currency revenue is calculated by retranslating current period revenue at a consistent rate with the prior period results. This approach is based on the pricing currency for each country, which is typically the functional currency. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures, please see the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and constant currency included in this release.
The Company has not quantitatively reconciled its guidance for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share to their most comparable GAAP measures because certain of the reconciling items that impact these measures, including restructuring charges, stock-based compensation expense and control remediation-related fees affecting the period, have not occurred, are outside the Company’s control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, reconciliations to the nearest GAAP financial measures are not available without unreasonable effort. Please note that the unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact the Company’s results.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains statements relating to future results. These statements are forward-looking statements under the federal securities laws. We can give no assurance that any future results discussed in these statements will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements contained in this release. For a discussion of important factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to our SEC filings, including the “Risk Factors” section of our most recently filed Form 10-K.
About InnerWorkings
InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) is the leading global marketing execution firm serving Fortune 1000 brands across a wide range of industries. As a comprehensive outsourced enterprise solution, the Company leverages proprietary technology, an extensive supplier network and deep domain expertise to streamline the production of branded materials and retail experiences across geographies and formats. InnerWorkings is headquartered in Chicago, IL and employs 2,000 individuals to support global clients in the execution of multi-faceted brand campaigns in every major market around the world. InnerWorkings serves many industries, including: retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, healthcare, food & beverage, broadcasting & cable, automotive, and transportation. For more information visit: www.inwk.com.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
$
|
286,525
|
|
|
$
|
270,850
|
|
|
$
|
837,816
|
|
|
$
|
827,356
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
218,356
|
|
|
206,808
|
|
|
639,385
|
|
|
632,376
|
|
Gross profit
|
68,169
|
|
|
64,042
|
|
|
198,431
|
|
|
194,980
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
59,938
|
|
|
56,142
|
|
|
174,404
|
|
|
176,312
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
3,090
|
|
|
3,265
|
|
|
8,939
|
|
|
10,438
|
|
Goodwill impairment
|
—
|
|
|
27,887
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
27,887
|
|
Intangible and other asset impairments
|
—
|
|
|
16,818
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
16,818
|
|
Restructuring charges
|
3,055
|
|
|
3,142
|
|
|
10,687
|
|
|
3,142
|
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
2,086
|
|
|
(43,212
|
)
|
|
4,401
|
|
|
(39,617
|
)
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
37
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
239
|
|
|
135
|
|
Interest expense
|
(4,376
|
)
|
|
(1,769
|
)
|
|
(9,608
|
)
|
|
(4,854
|
)
|
Other expense
|
(1,736
|
)
|
|
(301
|
)
|
|
(2,196
|
)
|
|
(1,734
|
)
|
Total other expense
|
(6,075
|
)
|
|
(2,051
|
)
|
|
(11,565
|
)
|
|
(6,453
|
)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
(3,989
|
)
|
|
(45,263
|
)
|
|
(7,164
|
)
|
|
(46,070
|
)
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
(1,815
|
)
|
|
(326
|
)
|
|
(1,359
|
)
|
|
851
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(2,174
|
)
|
|
$
|
(44,937
|
)
|
|
$
|
(5,805
|
)
|
|
$
|
(46,921
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted net loss per share
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.87
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.11
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.90
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding – basic
|
53,320
|
|
|
51,688
|
|
|
53,235
|
|
|
52,384
|
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding – diluted
|
53,320
|
|
|
51,688
|
|
|
53,235
|
|
|
52,384
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
|
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
38,488
|
|
|
$
|
26,770
|
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,247 and $4,880, respectively
|
190,992
|
|
|
193,253
|
|
Unbilled revenue
|
65,584
|
|
|
46,474
|
|
Other receivables
|
39,317
|
|
|
23,727
|
|
Inventories
|
64,136
|
|
|
56,001
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
13,973
|
|
|
16,982
|
|
Other current assets
|
13,271
|
|
|
10,379
|
|
Total current assets
|
425,761
|
|
|
373,586
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
36,714
|
|
|
82,933
|
|
Intangibles and other assets:
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
152,191
|
|
|
152,158
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
8,230
|
|
|
9,828
|
|
Right of use assets, net
|
51,726
|
|
|
—
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
1,112
|
|
|
1,195
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
4,333
|
|
|
2,976
|
|
Total intangibles and other assets
|
217,592
|
|
|
166,157
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
680,067
|
|
|
$
|
622,676
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
169,173
|
|
|
158,449
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
44,096
|
|
|
35,474
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
18,526
|
|
|
17,614
|
|
Revolving credit facility - current
|
4,585
|
|
|
142,736
|
|
Term loan - current
|
6,250
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
32,325
|
|
|
26,231
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
274,955
|
|
|
380,504
|
|
Lease liabilities
|
47,094
|
|
|
—
|
|
Revolving credit facility - non-current
|
76,829
|
|
|
—
|
|
Term loan - non-current
|
89,991
|
|
|
—
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
8,257
|
|
|
8,178
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
2,486
|
|
|
50,903
|
|
Total liabilities
|
499,612
|
|
|
439,585
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
6
|
|
|
6
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
243,706
|
|
|
239,960
|
|
Treasury stock at cost
|
(81,471
|
)
|
|
(81,471
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(25,045
|
)
|
|
(24,309
|
)
|
Retained earnings
|
43,259
|
|
|
48,905
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
180,455
|
|
|
183,091
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
680,067
|
|
|
$
|
622,676
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(5,805
|
)
|
|
$
|
(46,921
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
8,939
|
|
|
10,438
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
4,219
|
|
|
3,624
|
|
Bad debt provision
|
1,447
|
|
|
888
|
|
Implementation cost amortization
|
250
|
|
|
344
|
|
Goodwill impairment
|
—
|
|
|
27,887
|
|
Intangible and long-lived asset impairment
|
—
|
|
|
16,818
|
|
Change in fair value of warrant
|
950
|
|
|
—
|
|
Change in fair value of embedded derivative
|
(97
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Unrealized foreign exchange loss
|
986
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other operating activities
|
705
|
|
|
(189
|
)
|
Change in assets:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable and unbilled revenue
|
(21,245
|
)
|
|
5,810
|
|
Inventories
|
(8,767
|
)
|
|
(16,469
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
(29,141
|
)
|
|
(7,903
|
)
|
Change in liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
12,403
|
|
|
20,350
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
25,378
|
|
|
(4,572
|
)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|
(9,778
|
)
|
|
10,105
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(10,012
|
)
|
|
(7,835
|
)
|
Payments for acquisition, net of cash acquired
|
(390
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(10,402
|
)
|
|
(7,835
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
Net borrowings (repayments) from old revolving credit facility
|
(142,583
|
)
|
|
23,230
|
|
Net borrowings (repayments) from new revolving credit facility
|
81,472
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net short-term secured (repayments) borrowings
|
(833
|
)
|
|
55
|
|
Proceeds from term loan
|
100,000
|
|
|
—
|
|
Payments on term loan
|
(1,250
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
—
|
|
|
(25,689
|
)
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
63
|
|
|
416
|
|
Payment of debt issuance costs
|
(5,488
|
)
|
|
(545
|
)
|
Other financing activities
|
(242
|
)
|
|
(746
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
31,139
|
|
|
(3,279
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
759
|
|
|
(1,958
|
)
|
Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
11,718
|
|
|
(2,967
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
26,770
|
|
|
30,562
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$
|
38,488
|
|
|
$
|
27,595
|
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(2,174
|
)
|
|
$
|
(44,937
|
)
|
|
$
|
(5,805
|
)
|
|
$
|
(46,921
|
)
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
(1,815
|
)
|
|
(326
|
)
|
|
(1,359
|
)
|
|
851
|
|
Interest income
|
(37
|
)
|
|
(19
|
)
|
|
(239
|
)
|
|
(135
|
)
|
Interest expense
|
4,376
|
|
|
1,769
|
|
|
9,608
|
|
|
4,854
|
|
Other expense
|
1,736
|
|
|
301
|
|
|
2,196
|
|
|
1,734
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
3,090
|
|
|
3,265
|
|
|
8,939
|
|
|
10,438
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
1,783
|
|
|
801
|
|
|
3,924
|
|
|
3,624
|
|
Stock appreciation rights marked to market
|
248
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
294
|
|
|
—
|
|
Goodwill impairment
|
—
|
|
|
27,887
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
27,887
|
|
Intangible and long-lived asset impairment
|
—
|
|
|
16,818
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
16,818
|
|
Restructuring charges
|
3,055
|
|
|
3,142
|
|
|
10,687
|
|
|
3,142
|
|
Professional fees related to ASC 606 implementation
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,092
|
|
Senior leadership transition and other employee-related costs
|
—
|
|
|
1,153
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,153
|
|
Obsolete retail inventory
|
—
|
|
|
950
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
950
|
|
Executive search fees
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
235
|
|
Control remediation-related fees
|
378
|
|
|
1,358
|
|
|
918
|
|
|
1,895
|
|
Sales and use tax audit
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,235
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other professional fees
|
967
|
|
|
81
|
|
|
1,343
|
|
|
162
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
11,607
|
|
|
$
|
12,243
|
|
|
$
|
31,821
|
|
|
$
|
27,779
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(2,174
|
)
|
|
$
|
(44,937
|
)
|
|
$
|
(5,805
|
)
|
|
$
|
(46,921
|
)
|
Goodwill impairment
|
—
|
|
|
27,887
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
27,887
|
|
Intangible and long-lived asset impairment, net of tax
|
—
|
|
|
14,037
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
14,037
|
|
Restructuring charges, net of tax
|
2,401
|
|
|
2,584
|
|
|
8,203
|
|
|
2,584
|
|
Senior leadership transition and other employee-related costs, net of tax
|
—
|
|
|
844
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
844
|
|
Obsolete inventory, net of tax
|
—
|
|
|
769
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
769
|
|
Professional fees related to ASC 606 implementation, net of tax
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
819
|
|
Executive search fees, net of tax
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
176
|
|
Control remediation-related fees, net of tax
|
281
|
|
|
984
|
|
|
683
|
|
|
1,387
|
|
Sales and use tax audit, net of tax
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
920
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other professional fees, net of tax
|
721
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
1,001
|
|
|
119
|
|
Fair value of warrants and derivatives
|
853
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
853
|
|
|
—
|
|
Foreign exchange loss
|
773
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
773
|
|
|
—
|
|
Adjusted net income
|
$
|
2,855
|
|
|
$
|
2,227
|
|
|
$
|
6,688
|
|
|
$
|
1,701
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Weighted-average shares outstanding – diluted
|
53,320
|
|
|
51,688
|
|
|
53,235
|
|
|
52,384
|
|
Effect of dilutive securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employee stock options and restricted common shares
|
4
|
|
|
304
|
|
|
280
|
|
|
633
|
|
Adjusted Weighted-average shares outstanding – diluted
|
53,324
|
|
|
51,992
|
|
|
53,515
|
|
|
53,017
|
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
|
$
|
0.03
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005954/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT