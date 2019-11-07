Cloudflare Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 7, 2019 04:17 PM EST
Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019.
“In our first quarter as a public company, we delivered 48% year-over-year revenue growth, and a solid non-GAAP gross margin of 79%,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. “Cloudflare’s Initial Public Offering was an important milestone for the company, and we are proud of the fact that we have always been good stewards of capital, running Cloudflare like a public company even in its earliest days. Our highly-efficient business model creates a sustainable economic moat that we believe will seize the shift from on-premise hardware to cloud-based solutions.”
Q3 2019 Financial Highlights
- Revenue: Cloudflare achieved quarterly revenue of $73.9 million in its third quarter 2019, representing 48% percent year-over-year growth.
- Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit was $57.9 million, or 78.3% gross margin, compared to $38.9 million, or 77.6% gross margin in the third quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP gross profit was $58.3 million, or 78.9% gross margin, compared to $39.0 million, or 78.0% in the third quarter of 2018.
- Operating Loss: GAAP loss from operations was $41.1 million, or 55.6% of total revenue, compared to $36.5 million in the third quarter of 2018, or 72.8% of total revenue. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $18.1 million, or 24.5% of total revenue, compared to $11.9 million of the third quarter of 2018, or 23.7% of total revenue.
- Net Loss: GAAP net loss was $40.9 million, compared to $38.0 million in the third quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net loss was $18.5 million, compared to $13.4 million in the third quarter of 2018. GAAP net loss per share was $0.35, compared to $0.47 for the third quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.16 in both the third quarter of 2019 and 2018.
- Cash Flow: Net cash flow from operations was negative $17.8 million, compared to negative $14.0 million for the third quarter of 2018. Free cash flow was negative $33.6 million, or 45% of total revenue, compared to negative $22.1 million, or 44% of total revenue, in the third quarter of 2018.
- Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $645.1 million as of September 30, 2019.
The section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information" below describes our usage of non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information are contained at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data.
Q4 2019 and FY2019 Financial Outlook
For the fourth quarter of 2019, we expect:
- Total revenue of $78.5 to $79.5 million
- Non-GAAP loss from operations of $21.0 to $22.0 million
- Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.06 to $0.07, utilizing weighted average common shares outstanding of approximately 295 million
For the full year 2019, we expect:
- Total revenue of $281.5 to $282.5 million
- Non-GAAP loss from operations of $74.0 to $75.0 million
- Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.49 to $0.50, utilizing weighted average common shares outstanding of approximately 146 million
Conference Call Information
Cloudflare will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its third quarter 2019 earnings results and outlook for its fourth quarter today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time). Interested parties can access the call by dialing (866) 211-4146 or (647) 689-6734 (Int’l) and using the conference ID 3762307.
A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the investor relations website at cloudflare.NET. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event and will be available following the call for 30 days.
Supplemental Financial and Other Information
Supplemental financial and other information can be accessed through the Company’s investor relations website at cloudflare.NET.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
Cloudflare believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future. For further information regarding why Cloudflare believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section at the end of this press release.
Available Information
Cloudflare intends to use its press releases, website, investor relations website, news site, blog, and Twitter account, in addition to filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and public conference calls, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “explore,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, our reputation and performance in the market, general market trends, our estimated and projected revenue, non-GAAP net loss from operations and net loss per share, shares outstanding, our plans and objectives for future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies, and comments made by our CEO and CFO. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: our history of net losses; our limited operating history; risks associated with managing our rapid growth; our ability to attract and retain new customers; our ability to retain and upgrade paying customers and convert free customers to paying customers; problems with our internal systems, network, or data, including actual or perceived breaches or failures; rapidly evolving technological developments in the market; length of sales cycles; and general market, political, economic, and business conditions. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in our filings with the SEC, including our final prospectus dated September 12, 2019, as well as other filings that we may make from time to time with the SEC.
The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.
About Cloudflare
Cloudflare is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare’s platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top Company Cultures 2018 list and ranked among the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2019. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Cloudflare has offices in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, NY, San Jose, CA, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney.
|
CLOUDFLARE, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
$
|
73,941
|
|
$
|
50,070
|
|
$
|
203,092
|
|
$
|
137,175
|
Cost of revenue(1)(2)
|
16,033
|
|
11,209
|
|
45,225
|
|
30,581
|
Gross profit
|
57,908
|
|
38,861
|
|
157,867
|
|
106,594
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing(1)
|
45,538
|
|
24,462
|
|
112,191
|
|
66,206
|
Research and development(1)
|
27,863
|
|
14,827
|
|
64,380
|
|
39,113
|
General and administrative(1)
|
25,593
|
|
36,040
|
|
59,300
|
|
69,081
|
Total operating expenses
|
98,994
|
|
75,329
|
|
235,871
|
|
174,400
|
Loss from operations
|
(41,086)
|
|
(36,468)
|
|
(78,004)
|
|
(67,806)
|
Non-operating income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
1,079
|
|
387
|
|
2,822
|
|
847
|
Interest expense
|
(407)
|
|
(251)
|
|
(970)
|
|
(726)
|
Other expense, net
|
(651)
|
|
(1,240)
|
|
(1,030)
|
|
(1,903)
|
Total non-operating income (expense), net
|
21
|
|
(1,104)
|
|
822
|
|
(1,782)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
(41,065)
|
|
(37,572)
|
|
(77,182)
|
|
(69,588)
|
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|
(212)
|
|
417
|
|
491
|
|
889
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(40,853)
|
|
$
|
(37,989)
|
|
$
|
(77,673)
|
|
$
|
(70,477)
|
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.35)
|
|
$
|
(0.47)
|
|
$
|
(0.81)
|
|
$
|
(0.88)
|
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|
118,056
|
|
81,579
|
|
96,393
|
|
79,755
|
(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
$
|
397
|
|
$
|
37
|
|
$
|
463
|
|
$
|
87
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
4,880
|
|
290
|
|
5,434
|
|
678
|
Research and development
|
|
7,801
|
|
461
|
|
8,624
|
|
1,078
|
General and administrative
|
|
9,833
|
|
23,648
|
|
10,491
|
|
24,442
|
Total stock-based compensation expense
|
|
$
|
22,911
|
|
$
|
24,436
|
|
$
|
25,012
|
|
$
|
26,285
|
(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows:
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Cost of revenue
|
$
|
31
|
|
$
|
147
|
|
$
|
94
|
|
$
|
409
|
Total amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
31
|
|
147
|
|
94
|
|
409
|
CLOUDFLARE, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
September 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
501,706
|
|
$
|
25,055
|
Marketable securities
|
|
143,399
|
|
135,602
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
32,205
|
|
25,155
|
Contract assets
|
|
1,470
|
|
1,552
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
16,898
|
|
9,373
|
Total current assets
|
|
695,678
|
|
196,737
|
Long-term investments
|
|
16,169
|
|
—
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
92,485
|
|
73,210
|
Goodwill
|
|
4,083
|
|
4,083
|
Acquired intangible assets, net
|
|
62
|
|
156
|
Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent
|
|
21,141
|
|
15,940
|
Restricted cash
|
|
6,660
|
|
6,371
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
|
3,569
|
|
1,883
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
839,847
|
|
$
|
298,380
|
Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders’
Equity (Deficit)
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
9,517
|
|
$
|
14,285
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
23,121
|
|
15,699
|
Note payable, current portion
|
|
37
|
|
255
|
Liability for early exercise of unvested stock options
|
|
14,629
|
|
14,323
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
29,835
|
|
16,817
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
77,139
|
|
61,379
|
Build-to-suit lease financing obligation
|
|
10,501
|
|
10,443
|
Deferred revenue, noncurrent
|
|
816
|
|
220
|
Redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability
|
|
—
|
|
1,618
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
|
10,993
|
|
6,704
|
Total liabilities
|
|
99,449
|
|
80,364
|
Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock
|
|
|
|
|
Redeemable convertible preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 168,108,000 and 168,108,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively; zero and 165,658,000 shares issued and outstanding with aggregate liquidation preference of zero and $332,041,000 as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
|
|
—
|
|
331,521
|
Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)
|
|
|
|
|
Class A common stock; $0.001 par value; 2,250,000,000 and 550,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively; 86,839,000 and zero shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
|
|
87
|
|
—
|
Class B common stock; $0.001 par value; 315,000,000 and 300,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively; 213,308,000 and 91,542,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
|
|
207
|
|
85
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
1,013,582
|
|
82,345
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(273,551)
|
|
(195,878)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
73
|
|
(57)
|
Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|
|
740,398
|
|
(113,505)
|
Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|
|
$
|
839,847
|
|
$
|
298,380
|
CLOUDFLARE, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(unaudited, in thousands)
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows From Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(77,673)
|
|
$
|
(70,477)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
20,923
|
|
13,397
|
Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs
|
|
7,722
|
|
4,990
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
25,012
|
|
26,285
|
Net accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums on available-for-sale securities
|
|
(1,137)
|
|
(78)
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
—
|
|
7
|
Provision for bad debt
|
|
861
|
|
909
|
Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability
|
|
1,517
|
|
1,187
|
Other
|
|
27
|
|
62
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
(7,911)
|
|
(15,269)
|
Contract assets
|
|
82
|
|
2,344
|
Deferred contract acquisition costs
|
|
(12,923)
|
|
(8,639)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
(7,525)
|
|
(3,293)
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
|
(1,686)
|
|
(228)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
(994)
|
|
5,037
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
5,652
|
|
5,065
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
13,614
|
|
5,263
|
Liability for early exercise of unvested stock options
|
|
—
|
|
19
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
|
4,096
|
|
2,408
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
(30,343)
|
|
(31,011)
|
Cash Flows From Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(30,981)
|
|
(12,507)
|
Capitalized internal-use software
|
|
(11,332)
|
|
(5,645)
|
Purchases of available-for-sale securities
|
|
(157,075)
|
|
(87,115)
|
Sales of available-for-sale securities
|
|
1,978
|
|
—
|
Maturities of available-for-sale securities
|
|
132,398
|
|
42,955
|
Other investing activities
|
|
30
|
|
42
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(64,982)
|
|
(62,270)
|
Cash Flows From Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock, net of issuance costs
|
|
—
|
|
149,975
|
Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions
|
|
570,544
|
|
—
|
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
|
|
2,899
|
|
4,317
|
Proceeds from the early exercise of stock options
|
|
2,871
|
|
14,525
|
Repurchases of unvested common stock
|
|
(155)
|
|
(48)
|
Payments on note payable
|
|
(218)
|
|
(266)
|
Proceeds from build-to-suit lease financing obligation drawdown
|
|
58
|
|
107
|
Payments of deferred offering costs
|
|
(3,734)
|
|
—
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
572,265
|
|
168,610
|
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
|
476,940
|
|
75,329
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
|
31,426
|
|
26,881
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
|
|
$
|
508,366
|
|
$
|
102,210
|
CLOUDFLARE, INC.
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
(unaudited, in thousands, except share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of gross profit:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
57,908
|
|
$
|
38,861
|
|
$
|
157,867
|
|
$
|
106,594
|
Add: Stock-based compensation expense
|
397
|
|
37
|
|
463
|
|
87
|
Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
31
|
|
147
|
|
94
|
|
409
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
58,336
|
|
$39,045
|
|
$158,424
|
|
$107,090
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
78.9 %
|
|
78.0 %
|
|
78.0 %
|
|
78.1 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP sales and marketing
|
$
|
45,538
|
|
$
|
24,462
|
|
$
|
112,191
|
|
$
|
66,206
|
Less: Stock-based compensation expense
|
(4,880)
|
|
(290)
|
|
(5,434)
|
|
(678)
|
Non-GAAP sales and marketing
|
$
|
40,658
|
|
$
|
24,172
|
|
$
|
106,757
|
|
$
|
65,528
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP research and development
|
$
|
27,863
|
|
$
|
14,827
|
|
$
|
64,380
|
|
$
|
39,113
|
Less: Stock-based compensation expense
|
(7,801)
|
|
(461)
|
|
(8,624)
|
|
(1,078)
|
Non-GAAP research and development
|
$
|
20,062
|
|
$
|
14,366
|
|
$
|
55,756
|
|
$
|
38,035
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP general and administrative
|
$
|
25,593
|
|
$
|
36,040
|
|
$
|
59,300
|
|
$
|
69,081
|
Less: Stock-based compensation expense
|
(9,833)
|
|
(23,648)
|
|
(10,491)
|
|
(24,442)
|
Non-GAAP general and administrative
|
$
|
15,760
|
|
$
|
12,392
|
|
$
|
48,809
|
|
$
|
44,639
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of loss from operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from operations
|
$
|
(41,086)
|
|
$
|
(36,468)
|
|
$
|
(78,004)
|
|
$
|
(67,806)
|
Add: Stock-based compensation expense
|
22,911
|
|
24,436
|
|
25,012
|
|
26,285
|
Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
31
|
|
147
|
|
94
|
|
409
|
Non-GAAP loss from operations
|
$
|
(18,144)
|
|
$
|
(11,885)
|
|
$
|
(52,898)
|
|
$
|
(41,112)
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
(24.5) %
|
|
(23.7) %
|
|
(26.0) %
|
|
(30.0) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of net loss and net loss per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders
|
$
|
(40,853)
|
|
$
|
(37,989)
|
|
$
|
(77,673)
|
|
$
|
(70,477)
|
Add: Stock-based compensation expense
|
22,911
|
|
24,436
|
|
25,012
|
|
26,285
|
Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
31
|
|
147
|
|
94
|
|
409
|
Less: Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|
568
|
|
9
|
|
564
|
|
25
|
Non-GAAP net loss
|
$
|
(18,479)
|
|
$
|
(13,415)
|
|
$
|
(53,131)
|
|
$
|
(43,808)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net loss per share
|
$
|
(0.35)
|
|
$
|
(0.47)
|
|
$
|
(0.81)
|
|
$
|
(0.88)
|
Add: Stock-based compensation expense
|
0.19
|
|
0.30
|
|
0.26
|
|
0.33
|
Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.01
|
Less: Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.01
|
|
0.00
|
Non-GAAP net loss per share(1)
|
$
|
(0.16)
|
|
$
|
(0.16)
|
|
$
|
(0.55)
|
|
$
|
(0.55)
|
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|
118,056
|
|
81,579
|
|
96,393
|
|
79,755
|
(1) Totals may not sum due to rounding. Figures are calculated based upon the respective underlying non-rounded data.
|
CLOUDFLARE, INC.
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
(unaudited, in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
Free cash flow
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
$
|
(17,786)
|
|
$
|
(13,912)
|
|
$
|
(30,343)
|
|
$
|
(31,011)
|
Less: Purchases of property and equipment
|
(11,991)
|
|
(6,200)
|
|
(30,981)
|
|
(12,507)
|
Less: Capitalized internal-use software
|
(3,861)
|
|
(2,029)
|
|
(11,332)
|
|
(5,645)
|
Free cash flow
|
$
|
(33,638)
|
|
$
|
(22,141)
|
|
$
|
(72,656)
|
|
$
|
(49,163)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
$
|
(92,829)
|
|
$
|
(77,874)
|
|
$
|
(64,982)
|
|
$
|
(62,270)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
$
|
570,216
|
|
$
|
165,447
|
|
$
|
572,265
|
|
$
|
168,610
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
(24) %
|
|
(28) %
|
|
(15) %
|
|
(23) %
|
Less: Purchases of property and equipment
|
(16) %
|
|
(12) %
|
|
(15) %
|
|
(9) %
|
Less: Capitalized internal-use software
|
(5) %
|
|
(4) %
|
|
(6) %
|
|
(4) %
|
Free cash flow margin
|
(45) %
|
|
(44) %
|
|
(36) %
|
|
(36) %
Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (U.S. GAAP), we believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use the following non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In particular, free cash flow is not a substitute for cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Additionally, the utility of free cash flow as a measure of our liquidity is further limited as it does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation is provided above for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are a number of limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as analytical tools. Investors are encouraged to review the related U.S. GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.
Expenses Excluded from Non-GAAP Measures. We exclude stock-based compensation expense, which is a non-cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. We exclude amortization of intangible assets, which is a non-cash expense, related to business combinations from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because such expenses are related to business combinations and have no direct correlation to the operation of our business.
Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin. We define non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin as U.S. GAAP gross profit and U.S. GAAP gross margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets.
Non-GAAP Loss from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We define non-GAAP loss from operations and non-GAAP operating margin as U.S. GAAP loss from operations and U.S. GAAP operating margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets.
Non-GAAP Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss per Share, Basic and Diluted. We define non-GAAP net loss as GAAP net loss plus stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and a non-GAAP provision for (benefit from) income taxes. The difference between our GAAP and non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit) is primarily due to adjustments in stock-based compensation and amortization of intangibles associated with business combinations. We define non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, as non-GAAP net loss divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding. Since we have reported net losses for all periods presented, we have excluded all potentially dilutive securities from the calculation of net loss per share as their effect is antidilutive and accordingly, basic and diluted net loss per share is the same for all periods presented. We believe that excluding these items from non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share, diluted, provides management and investors with greater visibility into the underlying performance of our core business operating results.
Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less cash used for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software. Free cash flow margin is calculated as free cash flow divided by revenue. We believe that free cash flow and free cash flow margin are useful indicators of liquidity that provide information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from our operations that, after the investments in property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software, can be used for strategic initiatives, including investing in our business, and strengthening our financial position. We believe that historical and future trends in free cash flow and free cash flow margin, even if negative, provide useful information about the amount of cash generated (or consumed) by our operating activities that is available (or not available) to be used for strategic initiatives. For example, if free cash flow is negative, we may need to access cash reserves or other sources of capital to invest in strategic initiatives. One limitation of free cash flow and free cash flow margin is that these measures do not reflect our future contractual commitments. Additionally, free cash flow does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005907/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT