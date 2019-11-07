AAX, the Next Generation Cryptocurrency Exchange, Raises the Bar for Trust, Integrity, Security and Performance

|By ACN Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|November 7, 2019 04:36 PM EST
- AAX's next-generation cryptocurrency exchange gives retail and institutional investors access to institutional-grade trading performance with LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange matching engine
- High-speed, secure and reliable platform for OTC, spot and derivatives trading of cryptocurrencies provides seamless retail and institutional investor onboarding in critical step to institutionalizing the digital asset class
HONG KONG, Nov 7, 2019 - (Media OutReach) - AAX, the world's first cryptocurrency exchange powered by LSEG Technology, has launched today and is offering investors greater levels of trust, integrity, security and performance when trading in cryptocurrency OTC, spot and derivatives products.
The AAX platform lists more than 50 crypto-to-crypto trading pairs, as well as five perpetual futures trading contracts offering up to 100x leverage for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, EOS, and XRP contracts. For cash investors, AAX also provides an OTC platform, which first time cryptocurrency investors or investors looking to increase their exposure to cryptocurrency assets can convert from US dollar, Renminbi and Hong Kong dollars.
AAX, which will be open for trading 24 hours a day and seven days a week, will use the LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange(TM) matching engine to power the backbone of the exchange. LSEG Technology is London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) technology solutions business used across LSEG and other global client trading venues. The matching engine is capable of handling up to hundreds of thousands of transactions per second at an average latency of under 500 microseconds, delivering investors, performance levels on a par with traditional financial markets. As part of the AAX deployment, it will be the first time that the matching engine has been used in a 24-hour trading environment and deployed onto a cloud computing platform.
AAX combines speed, security, reliability with seamless market access for retail and institutional investors. With operations in the heart of Asia, currently the world's largest and most active cryptocurrency trading region, AAX is the first institutional grade crypto trading platform from the region. Retail investors will have access to an integrated account to view their OTC, Spot and Futures positions, while Institutional Investors will be able to connect directly with the exchange using FIX and Binary interface protocols. In future, AAX plans to offer a range of tokenised assets including securities tokens, asset-backed tokens and stablecoins.
"AAX is setting the standard for the next generation of cryptocurrency exchanges, offering much higher levels of trust, integrity, performance and security than has previously been available to retail and institutional investors," said Thor Chan, CEO and co-founder of AAX. "The combination of LSEG Technology's matching engine with the highest standards in compliance and security protocols, position AAX as the only institutional-grade exchange in Asia serving the world's most active and fastest growing crypto-currency markets."
"LSEG Technology is delighted to have successfully deployed our world class matching engine capabilities at AAX. This is the first time that Millennium Exchange has been deployed in the cloud, bringing its scalability, flexibility, reliability and seamless direct market access to AAX," said Ann Neidenbach, CIO, LSEG Technology.
AAX is built from the ground-up with world-class technology platforms.
* AAX's deployment of LSEG Technology's matching engine is capable of processing large volume orders with latencies as low as 90 microseconds with an average latency of under 500 microseconds, at a rate of hundreds of thousands of transactions per second.
CIO, CTO & Developer Resources
* Highly secure and scalable core systems with world-class global cloud infrastructure and partnership with Kroll for best-in-class security frameworks and tools
* Industry-leading KYC/AML procedures and market monitoring capabilities from data and information provider Refinitiv and blockchain analytics provider Elliptic
AAX is built for the rapidly changing future of regulatory-compliant digital asset markets.
"We are at a unique point in time where both retail and increasingly institutional investors are directly interacting in a dynamic cryptocurrency landscape," said Chan at AAX. "This requires both an institutional-grade trading platform but also a level of flexibility to innovate to meet changing regulatory needs and fast-moving market needs."
About AAX
AAX is part of Atom International Technology Limited, a specialist in decentralized blockchain solutions using leading-edge digital technology. AAX is the world's first digital asset exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology. Offering OTC, spot, and futures trading, it provides highly secure, deeply liquid and ultra-low latency trading across a wide range of cryptocurrencies and digital assets. http://www.aax.com
For further information:
Edelman Hong Kong (On behalf of AAX)
Tiffany Chan
+852 3756 8632
[email protected]
Source: AAX
Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.
Latest Stories
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT