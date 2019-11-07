SpotOn Virtual Smart Fence Named CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree

|By Business Wire
OnPoint Systems announced today that its flagship product, SpotOn Virtual Smart Fence, the first and only dog containment and tracking system that allows dog owners to take their dogs and virtual smart fence wherever they go, has been named a CES® 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree in the wearables category. This honor comes on the heels of SpotOn being named the Product of the Year by the New Hampshire Tech Alliance – an award that celebrates the innovative products developed within the past year by New Hampshire-based organizations – and the Best Virtual Fence by Wired.
An annual program that celebrates outstanding design, the CES Innovation Awards recognize honorees across 28 product categories. A panel of judges, including designers, engineers and members of the tech media, review submissions based on design, functionality, consumer appeal, engineering and how the products compare with competition.
"We’re thrilled to be named as an Innovation Awards honoree as it’s a major validation of the superior technology we’ve developed for the pet wearable industry with our state-of-the-art SpotOn system,” said Ken Solinsky, founder of OnPoint Systems, LLC. “CES is known for exhibiting some of the greatest breakthrough consumer technology products and our team is incredibly proud to be recognized among this elite group with such a prestigious honor.”
Using patented technology and professionally-developed training programs, SpotOn Virtual Smart Fence lets users program containment areas simply by walking a perimeter with the SpotOn collar in hand – at home, at the beach, camping or anywhere in between where dogs can safely be leash-free. The entire system includes a collar and a phone app that connects to three global navigation satellite systems and multiple cellular networks, rather than stationary hardware, making it completely portable.
In the unlikely event that the dog leaves its containment area, dog owners and others using the system receive a smartphone alert within ten seconds and can automatically track the dog’s location, direction and proximity. With a reliable local cellular network, users will receive updates every six seconds and be able to locate the dog within ten feet.
The CES Innovation Awards are sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™, owner and producer of CES, the world's largest and most influential technology event. CTA has been recognizing achievements in product design and engineering since 1976.
The SpotOn Virtual Smart Fence will be on display in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2020 and can be found at Tech West, Sands Expo, Level 2 at Booth #40550 from January 7-10.
About SpotOn Virtual Smart Fence
SpotOn Virtual Smart Fence is the first and only dog containment and tracking system that lets users take their dog and fence wherever they go. Unlike traditional electric fences, SpotOn’s patented technology lets users program containment areas simply by walking a perimeter—at home, at the beach, camping or anywhere in between. The entire system is a collar and a phone app that connects to three global navigation satellite services and multiple cellular networks. To learn more about the SpotOn technology and product, visit: www.spotoncollar.com, our blog, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
About OnPoint Systems, LLC
Established in 2015 by the founders of Insight Technology, OnPoint Systems, LLC is fueled by decades of experience developing high-quality electronic devices for military and law enforcement professionals. It is with their commitment to no-nonsense performance that they now bring their newest product to the consumer marketplace: SpotOn Virtual Fence System—a dog containment and tracking device that sets a new paradigm for the pet industry.
About CES
CES® is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years-the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, it attracts the world's business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Check out CES video highlights. Follow CES online at CES.tech and on social.
About Consumer Technology Association
Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ is the trade association representing the $377 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies – 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world's best-known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® – the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA's industry services.
