Tommy Hilfiger se compromete con el diseño 3D para llevar a cabo un ambicioso proceso de digitalización

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 7, 2019 05:32 PM EST
Tommy Hilfiger, propiedad de PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH], anuncia que la tecnología de diseño 3D se incorpora a todos los equipos de diseño de prendas globales en su sede central en Ámsterdam, Países Bajos. Su colección de prendas Primavera 2022 será la primera en ser totalmente diseñada mediante la innovadora plataforma de diseño 3D de Tommy Hilfiger. Este compromiso se basa en el ambicioso objetivo de la compañía de digitalizar su cadena de valor de extremo a extremo.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107006132/es/
TOMMY HILFIGER Fall 2020 men’s dress shirts will be 100% 3D designed (Photo: Business Wire)
“El potencial del diseño 3D es ilimitado y nos permite satisfacer las necesidades de los consumidores con mayor rapidez y de manera más sostenible”, señaló Daniel Grieder, director ejecutivo de Tommy Hilfiger Global & PVH Europa. “La tecnología se ha convertido en una herramienta fundamental en el diseño de nuestra colección y goza del potencial de acelerar en gran medida nuestra velocidad para comercializar y reemplazar la fotografía de productos tradicional en su totalidad. En la temporada Otoño 2020, nuestras camisas de vestir para hombres serán diseñadas 100 % en 3D y no necesitarán que se produzcan muestras; la diferencia será casi imperceptible respecto de estilos diseñados y presentados históricamente. Esto es el futuro”.
A fin de lograr su meta de diseño 3D, Tommy Hilfiger ha fundado una incubadora tecnológica llamada STITCH, que se dedica a digitalizar las prácticas de diseño de la compañía. Desde los inicios del proceso del diseño 3D de Tommy Hilfiger en 2017, los equipos de ingenieros de software, expertos en diseño 3D y especialistas en transformación han desarrollado un ecosistema de herramientas patentadas que permiten un flujo de trabajo de diseño totalmente digital. Incluye una biblioteca digital de recursos de telas, patrones y colores; herramientas digitales de presentación en 3D y tecnología de representación. Transformar los pasos de diseño tradicional y producción de muestras en procesos virtuales permite que hayan plazos más breves y una integración sin inconvenientes en Showrooms Digitales.
El escalamiento de la tecnología de diseño 3D en todas las colecciones de prendas de TOMMY HILFIGER se produce tras dos años de pruebas piloto concretas que han conectado con éxito a la plataforma de diseño 3D con el Showroom Digital de vanguardia de Tommy Hilfiger. Si bien la tecnología de Showroom Digital revolucionó los métodos de ventas mayoristas de la compañía, el enfoque ascendente de su transformación del diseño 3D permanente ampliará aún más la digitalización de la cadena de valor de extremo a extremo de Tommy Hilfiger. En el otoño de 2020, Tommy Hilfiger lanzará una colección cápsula diseñada, desarrollada y vendida de manera digital, incluidos productos modelados en avatares virtuales. La iniciativa constituye el próximo paso para destapar el potencial completo de la reducción de muestras, ahorro de tiempo, ahorro de costos y sostenibilidad al aprovechar el diseño 3D.
Los socios en más del 50 % de las divisiones de prendas ubicadas en las sedes globales de Tommy Hilfiger han recibido capacitación e instrucción en materia de diseño 3D a través de la Academia STITCH, con la tecnología activa en 20 grupos de productos hasta la fecha. En el futuro, todos los equipos de productos de Tommy Hilfiger serán capacitados en diseño 3D y mejorarán las cualificaciones profesionales de forma estándar, incluidos diseñadores, modeladores, técnicos de tallas, desarrolladores de productos y comerciantes.
Invitamos a los amigos y seguidores de la marca a que se unan a la conversación en las redes sociales mediante #TommyHilfiger y @TommyHilfiger.
# # #
Acerca de Tommy Hilfiger
Con una cartera de marcas que incluye TOMMY HILFIGER y TOMMY JEANS, Tommy Hilfiger es uno de los principales grupos de diseñadores de estilos de vida más reconocidos del mundo. Se centra en el diseño y marketing de prendas de vestir personalizadas y prendas deportivas de alta calidad para hombres, prendas de colección y deportivas para mujeres, prendas para niños, colecciones de vaqueros, ropa interior (que incluye ropa, prendas para dormir y para estar en casa), calzado y accesorios. Mediante licencias selectas, Tommy Hilfiger ofrece productos de estilo de vida complementarios como gafas de sol, relojes, fragancias, prendas deportivas (golf y natación), marroquinería, artículos para el hogar y equipaje. La línea de productos TOMMY JEANS consiste en prendas vaqueras y calzado para hombres y mujeres, accesorios y fragancias. Los artículos de las marcas TOMMY HILFIGER y TOMMY JEANS están disponibles para los consumidores de todo el mundo a través de una extensa red de tiendas minoristas de TOMMY HILFIGER y TOMMY JEANS en tiendas líderes especializadas y grandes almacenes, minoristas selectos en línea y en tommy.com.
Acerca de PVH Corp.
PVH marca la tendencia en estilo como una de las empresas de moda y estilo de vida más admirada en el mundo. Promocionamos marcas que impulsan a la moda, en el buen camino. Nuestra cartera de marcas emblemáticas incluye TOMMY HILFIGER, CALVIN KLEIN, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Speedo*, Warner’s, Olga y Geoffrey Beene, además de la marca de ropa íntima centrada en el sector digital True & Co. Comercializamos diversos productos con estas y otras marcas propias y con licencias reconocidas nacional e internacionalmente. PVH cuenta con más de 38 000 asociados que operan en más de 40 países y con ingresos anuales que superan los $9700 millones. Ese es el poder de PVH.
*La marca Speedo posee licencia a perpetuidad de Speedo International Limited para América del Norte y el Caribe.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107006132/es/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT