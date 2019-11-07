Cepton Technologies’ Helius™ Smart Lidar System Recognized as a CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree

|By Business Wire
Cepton Technologies, Inc. today announced its Helius™ Smart Lidar System has been named a CES® 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree. The CES Innovation Awards program by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® is a prestigious global competition held annually to honor outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across a wide range of categories. This year, Helius is honored in two categories: Tech for a Better World, which highlights product innovations aiming to make positive social and global impacts; and Smart Cities, recognizing technologies and applications designed to improve urban experiences with increased intelligence. This recognition validates Cepton’s commitment to bringing intelligent lidar solutions to a variety of industries to help build a safer, smarter world.
Helius, Cepton’s state-of-the-art lidar solution, delivers advanced object detection, tracking and classification capabilities to enable a wide range of applications for smart cities, transport infrastructure, security and more. It embodies an unprecedented fusion of three cutting-edge technologies: industry-leading 3D lidar sensing powered by Cepton’s patented Micro Motion Technology (MMT™); edge computing for minimum data burden and maximum ease of integration; and built-in advanced perception software for real-time analytics. This groundbreaking system not only leverages Cepton’s leading advantages in developing long range, high resolution and cost-efficient lidar, but also opens up the door to a variety of applications where data privacy can be protected by Helius’ anonymous scanning and analytics.
Helius provides centimeter-accurate 3D sensing of the dimension, location and velocity of objects, regardless of lighting conditions, and can collect and process data from multiple sensors for seamless object tracking across sensor coverage zones. As Helius does not capture, show or store any biometric and otherwise identifying data, it aims to maximize protection of people’s privacy while being installed as part of various smart cities and security systems. A few of Helius’ many use cases include:
Security and public safety: Helius enables intrusion detection, access control and behavior tracking to protect people and assets in public venues, critical infrastructure, construction zones, ports and airports, and manufacturing facilities. It also enables platform safety at train and metro stations. Helius’ anonymized surveillance allows it to work in a wide range of HIPAA and ADPR compliant spaces such as schools and hospitals.
Smart intersections and traffic management: Helius can help ensure safety and efficiency at road intersections and railway crossings by monitoring pedestrians and vehicles. It can also provide information on traffic density and patterns to automate traffic lights and enable route optimization.
Transport infrastructure: Helius can track vehicles to provide accurate and real-time information to optimize parking management in cities. It can profile vehicles and survey the road surface to evaluate potential road surface damage and to help automate tolling by classifying different types of vehicles passing at highway speeds.
Crowd analytics for large private and public venues: Helius can provide valuable anonymized information about how consumers navigate through retail stores, parks, stadiums and other venues and how they engage with advertisements and products on display. It can be used to track the occupancy of streets and buildings to automate lights, HVAC and other appliances to help preserve energy. Urban planners can rely on Helius to better understand how people move around and interact with public amenities and identify the impact of construction projects.
“Helius is a true game changer, combining lidar with edge computing and advanced perception software to help advance the transformation of smart cities, such as making transportation more efficient, increasing safety and enabling anonymized crowd analytics,” said Neil Huntingdon, VP Business Development at Cepton. “With its superior performance, cost efficiency and easy configuration, Helius will help usher in the transition from 2D to 3D perception as more companies and cities take advantage of this intelligent lidar system.”
Cepton will be showcasing the Helius Smart Lidar System at Tabletop No. 431 at the official CES pre-show media event, CES Unveiled Las Vegas, on Jan. 5, 2020, 5 – 8:30 p.m. PST. Helius will also be on display at the Innovation Awards Showcase in the Venetian Ballroom during CES.
During CES 2020 Jan. 7 – 10, 2020, Cepton will be exhibiting at booth No. 2501 at Westgate Las Vegas. Please stop by Cepton’s booth to learn more about Helius and the company’s full portfolio of high performance, reliable, scalable and cost-efficient lidar solutions for automotive, security, smart cities, transport infrastructure, crowd analytics, mapping, IoT and industrial applications.
For more information about Cepton Technologies Inc., visit www.cepton.com
About Cepton Technologies, Inc.
Cepton Technologies, Inc. is a 3D sensing solutions provider shipping state-of-the-art lidar products for the automotive, security, transport infrastructure, industrial, IoT and mapping markets.
Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with deep experience in lidar and advanced imaging, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions for the automotive industry and beyond.
Cepton’s patented lidar technology delivers outstanding detection range and resolution, reliability and affordability, to enable perception for the fast-growing market for autonomous and smart machines.
Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, California, USA. It also has registered offices in Germany, Canada and UK.
For more information, visit: www.cepton.com
About CES:
CES® is the largest, most influential tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107006092/en/
