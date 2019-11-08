Global Digital Scent Market Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024: Adoption of Digital Scent Technology in Healthcare & Military Sectors - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 8, 2019 06:05 AM EST
The "Digital Scent Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The digital scent market is expected to register a CAGR of 28% over the forecast period 2019 - 2024
Digital scent technology provides the user with the benefit of getting to smell the product before buying it online. For instance, a California-based company, Digiscents Inc. has created a small device called the iSmell, which has its driver and can be connected through a personal computer via serial ports.
- Developments in virtual reality, augment the expansion of the digital scents market. Virtual reality enhances the features of the computers by introducing new concepts such as Digi smell, which is a combination of hardware and software. The hardware part produces the odor, and the software part helps in generating specific signals for specific smells.
- Odor pollution has become a sensitive issue in many parts of the world, with many severe instances reported by different countries in the world. The latest was from Malaysia in July 2019, when the authorities in Malaysia had to dispatch several teams to comb Batang Kali, which was considered to be the source of foul smell which spread through the region.
- The factors responsible for the growth of the market are increasing applications and adoption of the digital scent technology (particularly e-noses) in the healthcare and the military and defense sectors.
- Digital scent technology can also be applied in retail warehouses to prepare the workers to handle the consequences of machinery failure. For instance, in 2018, almost two dozens Amazon warehouse employees were hospitalized after a robot punctured a can of bear repellent. Deploying the technology in these situations could prevent severe damage, provided they are equipped with necessary precautionary devices.
- However, the high initial costs and the lack of awareness are expected to hinder the market growth. The high cost of electronic nose and delays between successive smell tastes are some restraints faced by the digital scent technology market. For instance, digital scent technology used in the field of defense and clinical diagnosis is comparatively expensive, and therefore, it acts as a barrier for further expansion of the market. The unpredictability of airflow is another major factor that hinders the transmission of digitalized smell, and thus restricts its usage.
Scope of the Report
Digital scent technology is a technology which helps to sense, transmit, and receive scent-enabled digital media such as web pages, movies & music. The technology uses hardware devices consisting of gas sensors such as e-nose and scent synthesizer, which help in sensing and generating different types of smells. It mainly refers to online communication using the human nose. This technology is a critical application for e-nose as it enables the transmission of odor over the internet. This innovative technology works with the help of olfactometers and electronic noses.
Key Market Trends
Healthcare Sector Expected to Witness Significant Growth
- Healthcare sector is expected to witness significant growth for the digital scent market due to the rising implementation of e-nose applications for clinical diagnosis. An e-nose is capable of providing useful information through the analysis of the volatile organic compounds in body fluids, such as exhaled breath, urine, and blood, which could cause an increased adoption of this technology in the healthcare industry.
- In the healthcare sector, digital scent technology is used in aromatherapy for curing certain diseases by employing different types of smells. Aromatherapy also helps in diagnosing brain disorders. The healthcare industry is set to witness the highest growth rate owing to increased adoption of scent synthesizers and e-noses to detect cancer. However, the high cost of such devices might hinder the adoption rate in the healthcare industry.
- The need for cost-effective detection devices is increasing at an alarming rate, considering the increasing cases of chronic diseases. For instance, according to the National Cancer Institute, the number of new cancer cases per year is expected to rise to 23.6 million by 2030, in the United States alone, up from an estimated 1,735,350 new cases of cancer in 2018.
- Furthermore, according to new research published in the leading cancer journal, Annals of Oncology, researchers at the Radboud University Medical Center developed an electronic nose that detects chemicals in the breath of lung cancer patients and can identify, with 85% accuracy, the patients who will or will not respond to immunotherapy. The e-nose sensors developed by these researchers reportedly respond to the complete mixture of VOCs in the exhaled breath.
- Leakages in the pharmaceutical products, such as sachets/closures, can lead to product contamination, which has been evident, especially across the United States. In June 2019, the US FDA published a warning letter to a US pharmaceutical manufacturers for concerns regarding leaking product containers in three batches. Instances like these provide an opportunity for e-nose manufacturers to solve gas/odor analysis challenges, while contributing to the market growth.
- In the near future, development and use of application-specific hybrid systems, consisting of the combination of non-specific sensors together with specific sensors or other devices, capable of both producing a response to the odor as a whole, and coupled with technological advancements to rise costs, might boost the growth of the market.
North America to Account for a Major Share
- North America is expected to witness a significant market share for the digital scent technology market owing to an established infrastructure that makes use of various technological advancements.
- The established healthcare industry in the region is boosting the market growth. Emphasis of the US government on healthcare and special initiatives, like the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) are also favoring the market in this region. Electronic noses are being developed extensively in this region for the healthcare industry to sniff out cancers.
- Similarly, the defense and military sector in the region is very well established, with defense spending in the United States growing at a significant rate. The country has the biggest military defense budget, which is estimated to be around USD 611 billion.
- The recent applications of digital scent technologies have come through advancements in sensor design, material improvements, software innovations, and progress in microcircuitry design and systems integration.
- The developing infrastructure in the region, coupled with the rising adoption of technological advancements across various industries to better the business model, is set to boost the growth of the overall digital scent market.
Competitive Landscape
The digital scent market is neither fragmented nor consolidated. Ongoing research and technological advancements are expected to be the key trends in the market. The companies are adopting various strategies to expand their customer base and mark their presence in the market. Some of the key players are Alpha MOS SA, Electronic Sensor Technology Inc.,Plasmion GmbH, Odotech Inc., The eNose Company,AIRSENSE Analytics GmbH, among others.
- Sep 2019 - Comon Invent BV was working toward the We-nose project of the Port of Rotterdam, to improve air quality monitoring in the port of Rotterdam area. The company, along with other companies, is testing the possibility of automatic source recognition.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Adoption of Digital Scent Technology in Healthcare & Military Sectors
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Initial Cost of Electronic Noses
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Hardware
5.1.1 Scent Synthesizer
5.1.2 E-Nose
5.2 By End-user Industry
5.2.1 Military & Defense
5.2.2 Healthcare
5.2.3 Food & Beverage
5.2.4 Entertainment
5.2.5 Communication
5.2.6 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Airsense Analytics GmbH
6.1.2 Alpha MOS SA
6.1.3 AMS AG
6.1.4 Scentsational Technologies
6.1.5 Smiths Detection Inc.
6.1.6 Electronic Sensor Technology
6.1.7 Scentcom Ltd.
6.1.8 Scent Sciences Corporation
6.1.9 The Enose Company
6.1.10 Sensigent Intelligent Sensing Solutions
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hdqx93
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191108005211/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT