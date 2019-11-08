Advantix Hires Dona Kappmeyer as Chief Visionary Officer

|By Business Wire
|
November 8, 2019
Advantix, a global leader in telecom expense management (TEM), Internet of Things (IoT), wireless connectivity and mobility management solutions, has tapped Dona Kappmeyer as chief visionary officer.
Kappmeyer is an accomplished business leader and Six Sigma Master Black Belt and CPA with deep experience in business case development, process improvement, change management, project management and operational excellence. Prior to joining Advantix, she held senior management positions at Rush Enterprises, Clear Channel (iHeartMedia) and HOLT CAT where she oversaw numerous corporate initiatives including telecom expense management and cost reduction. This initiative led to engaging Advantix as a trusted partner and forging a long-standing business relationship.
Advantix recently transformed the managed mobility landscape with the launch of SmartSIM, a multi-carrier single-SIM solution, and AdvantixBLITZ™, an e-bonded platform leveraging APIs directly with carriers for immediate fulfillment and requests. These products have generated so much interest and onboarding of new partners and customers that Advantix executives began an extensive search for top operational talent to fuel continued growth. Their search ended after a series of meetings with Kappmeyer, when she accepted the CVO position.
“Dona is a brilliant executive who has always been on the top of our list to bring into the organization when the timing is right – and that time is now,” said Co-Founder Nathan Brown. “We are scaling very fast and expect growth to accelerate. Dona will help ensure that we scale smoothly and successfully across all business units to the benefit of our employees, customers and partners. She brings nimble and flexible operating experience along with enterprise best practices. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have her on our team.”
As CVO, Kappmeyer will immediately address key high-growth initiatives. Longer term, her mandate is to ensure the company’s core operational structure and processes encourage employee engagement and align with the executive team’s focus on customer and partner experiences.
“I have previously worked at billion-dollar companies where it’s a greater challenge to move the needle and make significant impact,” said Kappmeyer. “At Advantix, I have an opportunity to directly influence company direction and outcomes, which really appeals to me. Plus, it’s a very exciting time at Advantix. We’re employing next-gen technology, expanding our channel distribution, enriching the product portfolio and integrating the TeraNova acquisition while managing incredible growth. This presents real challenges but also lots of opportunities for everyone in the organization. I’m so pleased to be a part of it.”
ABOUT ADVANTIX
Advantix, a global leader in telecom lifecycle management solutions, leverages its expense management software, carrier APIs, full-service audit team, 24x7 helpdesk, and end-to-end professional services expertise to integrate, connect and manage any device and network for midsize and enterprise business customers. For more information, visit www.advantixsolutions.com.
