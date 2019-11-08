HyperX Esports Trucks Set to Make Four Premier Festival Stops in North America and Europe in November

|By Business Wire
November 8, 2019 08:01 AM EST
Allied Esports’ two 18-wheel mobile gaming arenas, the HyperX Esports Trucks, will make appearances at four premier esports entertainment festivals in North America and Europe to close the month of November.
Following an appearance last weekend at Post Malone’s annual Posty Fest at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex., where the North American HyperX Esports Truck hosted a Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare tournament, the mobile arena will make its way to Ontario Mills in Ontario, Calif., on Nov. 9-10 for the California Regional Final of the Simon Cup, a national amateur esports tournament featuring Fortnite. The truck will welcome 100 of the top Los Angeles-area Fortnite players as they compete for a $10,000 shopping spree and a chance to participate in the Simon Cup Grand Final at the HyperX Esports Arena in Las Vegas where the overall winner will receive a $50,000 shopping spree.
The truck will then head to Atlanta, Ga., for DreamHack Atlanta 2019 at the Georgia World Congress Center Nov. 15-17 where it will host a special event and gameplay with Alienware. This will be the mobile arena’s second DreamHack appearance in 2019 after three days at DreamHack Dallas in May. In total, the North American truck has been featured at 15 major events in 2019, including Super Bowl LIII, CES, WonderCon, KAABOO Texas, E3 and VidCon.
“2019 has been a monumental year for the HyperX Esports Truck with stops at some of the biggest gaming, entertainment and lifestyle events on two continents,” said Jud Hannigan, CEO of Allied Esports. “We’re looking forward to the rest of the year and 2020 as we continue to deliver to fans and players of all skill levels one of the most unique gaming experiences in the industry.”
In Europe, the HyperX Esports Truck recently hosted the finals of the 2019 Game Fuel League at MCM Comic Con London where the winner of the PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG) competition took home a 550-pound, 45-mile-per-hour top speed, street-legal Mountain Dew®-branded beach buggy based on the popular in-game vehicle. The Game Fuel League Finals were a culmination of two months of online qualifiers across nine European nations, including the UK, Ireland, Germany, Spain, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Switzerland, that were produced and broadcast from Allied Esports’ HyperX Esports Studio in Hamburg.
The truck will now head to Gamevention 2019 in its hometown of Hamburg, Germany, on Nov. 23-24 where the vehicle will be the main stage for competition and content for amateur and professional players throughout the weekend featuring an assortment of games and formats, including “Beat the Pro,” “King of the Hill” and showmatches. Gamevention, which expects more than 10,000 visitors, is the first gaming exhibition in Hamburg.
The European truck will round out November with a stop at DreamHack Winter 2019 in Jönköping, Sweden, where it will host a variety of gaming competitions. Previously in 2019, the European HyperX Esports Truck made appearances at a number of high-profile events, including TwitchCon, Wacken Open Air, Dokomi, EGX and gamescom.
About the HyperX Esports Truck
The HyperX Esports Truck is a state-of-the-art, 80-foot, 18-wheel, 35-ton semi-trailer that transforms into a mobile esports stage, caster booth, production studio and rooftop lounge. The original truck made its debut in Hamburg, Germany in 2016 and the North American edition was introduced at CES in Las Vegas in 2018. Follow the HyperX Esports Truck @HyperXTruck on Twitter and hyperxtruck on Instagram and visit AlliedEsports.gg/hyperxesportstruck for more information.
About Allied Esports
Named to Fast Company’s 2019 World’s Most Innovative Companies list, Allied Esports is a leading esports entertainment company with a global network of dedicated esports properties designed to serve as competition battlegrounds, content production facilities and community hubs.
Through direct operation or membership via the Allied Esports Property Network, the world’s first esports venue affiliate program, Allied Esports’ properties span North America, Europe, China and Australia, and include the world-renowned HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, its fleet of mobile arenas, the HyperX Esports Trucks, and the HyperX Esports Studio in Hamburg, Germany.
For more information about Allied Esports, visit AlliedEsports.gg and follow @AlliedEsports. Allied Esports is a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE).
About Allied Esports Entertainment
Allied Esports Entertainment is a global esports entertainment venture dedicated to providing transformative live experiences, multiplatform content and interactive services to audiences worldwide through its strategic fusion of two powerful entertainment brands: Allied Esports and the World Poker Tour (WPT). Allied Esports Entertainment was created in August 2019 when Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. completed its business combination with Allied Esports and WPT Enterprises.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of us, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: our ability to execute on its business plan; our ability to retain key personnel; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for our products and services; adequacy of our funds for future operations; our future expenses, revenue and profitability; our ability to develop new products; our dependence on key suppliers, manufacturers and strategic partners; and industry trends and the competitive environment in which we operate. These and other risk factors are discussed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
