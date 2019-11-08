Twist Biopharma Implements Genedata Biologics to Advance Synthetic Biology-driven Antibody Discovery

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 8, 2019 08:03 AM EST
Genedata, the leading provider of enterprise software solutions for biopharmaceutical R&D, today announced that Twist Biopharma, a division of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST), has adopted Genedata Biologics® to support their R&D innovation for biologics drug discovery services. In addition, Twist will use the Genedata platform to enable research in their development of highly sensitive diagnostics and reagents antibodies.
"Using our proprietary DNA synthesis technologies, we are unlocking new sources of molecular diversity to help our customers engineer novel and truly innovative therapeutic antibodies," said Aaron Sato, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Twist Biopharma. "We chose Genedata Biologics because it is the only end-to-end software platform able to fully support our diverse and data-intensive workflow. The Genedata solution is now an integral part of our R&D infrastructure, supporting our efforts to develop novel biopharmaceuticals for hard-to-drug therapeutic targets.”
Genedata Biologics will be used to enable high-throughput, high-quality biophysical characterization of high-aﬃnity, functional fully human IgG and single domain antibodies, with a focus on difficult target classes, such as GPCRs. Genedata Biologics will be fully integrated with Twist’s proprietary technology platform for lead identification and optimization, including Twist proprietary human antibody phage display libraries, Twist Antibody Optimization (TAO) platform for affinity/developability maturation, affinity binding assays, analytical/developability assessment, receptor-ligand assays, in vitro functional assays and CHO stable pool generation to enable predevelopment activities.
For more than 20 years, Genedata has been leading the digitalization of R&D and is the predominant platform used by global biopharma giants such as Pfizer, Janssen, Sanofi, GSK, and Merck, as well as innovative biotechs, such as Genmab, Morphosys, and Kymab. Users of Genedata Biologics report up to 50% gains in efficiency and throughput as well as improved quality of results. This is accomplished by tracking and managing all molecules, samples, and testing data in one shared system and streamlining and automating the underlying laboratory logistic processes.
“Twist Biopharma is leading the way in industrializing synthetic biology and we are thrilled that they have chosen Genedata to make the most of their technology for next-generation biopharma R&D,” said Othmar Pfannes, Ph.D., CEO of Genedata. “The Genedata Biopharma platform is uniquely designed to digitalize large-molecule R&D so that scientists across the globe can focus on ground-breaking innovations. We look forward to an exciting collaboration with Twist and becoming an intrinsic technology partner as they scale their business.”
Editorial Note
Meet Twist and Genedata at PEGS Europe:
“Synthetic DNA Technologies Enable Antibody Discovery and Optimization”
Aaron Sato, Ph.D., CSO, Biopharma, Twist Bioscience, Tuesday, November 19, 13:15–13:45
“Industrializing IO Therapeutic Discovery Platforms: Multispecifics, Engineered TCRs and CAR Ts”
Jana Hersch, Ph.D., Scientific Consultant, Biologics, Genedata, Wednesday, November 20, 12:45–13:15
“A Platform Approach to Manage Developability and Manufacturability Risks of Biologics Molecules”
Sebastian Kolinko, Ph.D., Scientific Consultant, Biologics, Genedata, Thursday, November 21, 10:05–10:35
To schedule a briefing, contact [email protected] or [email protected].
About Twist Bioscience Corporation
Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.
Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause Twist Bioscience’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks and uncertainties of the ability to attract new customers and retain and grow sales from existing customers; risks and uncertainties of rapidly changing technologies and extensive competition in synthetic biology could make the products Twist Bioscience is developing obsolete or non-competitive; uncertainties of the retention of a significant customer; risks of third party claims alleging infringement of patents and proprietary rights or seeking to invalidate Twist Bioscience’s patents or proprietary rights; and the risk that Twist Bioscience’s proprietary rights may be insufficient to protect its technologies. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Twist Bioscience’s business in general, see Twist Bioscience’s risk factors set forth in Twist Bioscience’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 9, 2019. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Twist Bioscience specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Genedata
Genedata transforms data into intelligence with innovative software solutions and domain-specific consulting services that automate complex, large-scale experimental processes and enable organizations to maximize the ROI in their R&D, spanning early discovery all the way to the clinic. Founded in 1997, Genedata is headquartered in Switzerland with additional offices in Germany, Japan, Singapore, the UK, and the US.
www.genedata.com
Disclaimer
The statements in this press release that relate to future plans, events or performance are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with uncertainties related to contract cancellations, developing risks, competitive factors, uncertainties pertaining to customer orders, demand for products and services, development of markets for the Company's products and services. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
All product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.
