Twist Biopharma Implements Genedata Biologics to Advance Synthetic Biology-driven Antibody Discovery

Genedata, the leading provider of enterprise software solutions for biopharmaceutical R&D, today announced that Twist Biopharma, a division of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST), has adopted Genedata Biologics® to support their R&D innovation for biologics drug discovery services. In addition, Twist will use the Genedata platform to enable research in their development of highly sensitive diagnostics and reagents antibodies.

"Using our proprietary DNA synthesis technologies, we are unlocking new sources of molecular diversity to help our customers engineer novel and truly innovative therapeutic antibodies," said Aaron Sato, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Twist Biopharma. "We chose Genedata Biologics because it is the only end-to-end software platform able to fully support our diverse and data-intensive workflow. The Genedata solution is now an integral part of our R&D infrastructure, supporting our efforts to develop novel biopharmaceuticals for hard-to-drug therapeutic targets.”

Genedata Biologics will be used to enable high-throughput, high-quality biophysical characterization of high-aﬃnity, functional fully human IgG and single domain antibodies, with a focus on difficult target classes, such as GPCRs. Genedata Biologics will be fully integrated with Twist’s proprietary technology platform for lead identification and optimization, including Twist proprietary human antibody phage display libraries, Twist Antibody Optimization (TAO) platform for affinity/developability maturation, affinity binding assays, analytical/developability assessment, receptor-ligand assays, in vitro functional assays and CHO stable pool generation to enable predevelopment activities.

For more than 20 years, Genedata has been leading the digitalization of R&D and is the predominant platform used by global biopharma giants such as Pfizer, Janssen, Sanofi, GSK, and Merck, as well as innovative biotechs, such as Genmab, Morphosys, and Kymab. Users of Genedata Biologics report up to 50% gains in efficiency and throughput as well as improved quality of results. This is accomplished by tracking and managing all molecules, samples, and testing data in one shared system and streamlining and automating the underlying laboratory logistic processes.

“Twist Biopharma is leading the way in industrializing synthetic biology and we are thrilled that they have chosen Genedata to make the most of their technology for next-generation biopharma R&D,” said Othmar Pfannes, Ph.D., CEO of Genedata. “The Genedata Biopharma platform is uniquely designed to digitalize large-molecule R&D so that scientists across the globe can focus on ground-breaking innovations. We look forward to an exciting collaboration with Twist and becoming an intrinsic technology partner as they scale their business.”

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

About Genedata

Genedata transforms data into intelligence with innovative software solutions and domain-specific consulting services that automate complex, large-scale experimental processes and enable organizations to maximize the ROI in their R&D, spanning early discovery all the way to the clinic. Founded in 1997, Genedata is headquartered in Switzerland with additional offices in Germany, Japan, Singapore, the UK, and the US.

www.genedata.com

