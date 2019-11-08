Data Showing Potential for Machine Learning to Advance Understanding of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Presented at the Liver Meeting® 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 8, 2019 08:04 AM EST
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced new data from the company’s nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) research and development program, including studies evaluating machine learning approaches to the interpretation of liver histology, noninvasive tests (NITs) for the characterization and monitoring of disease severity, and novel therapies for the treatment of this disease. The data are being presented at The Liver Meeting® 2019 in Boston this week.
“By combining data from across our NASH clinical development program with artificial intelligence (AI)-based tools, we have the opportunity to better characterize this complex disease and understand how potential therapies can impact disease progression,” said Mani Subramanian, MD, Senior Vice President, Liver Diseases, Gilead Sciences. “Applying PathAI’s deep learning research platform for liver histology assessment will enable a more rigorous review of treatment response and has potential for the exploration of novel biology in patients with advanced fibrosis due to NASH.”
Machine Learning in NASH
In a collaboration with PathAI, a leader in AI-powered research in pathology, Gilead is evaluating machine learning approaches to liver histology assessment for use in the diagnosis and staging of NASH and monitoring of treatment response in clinical trials. A study of images from liver biopsies from patients screened for the Phase 3 STELLAR program compared the staging and characterization of liver disease as assessed by experienced pathologists and by the PathAI research platform. The pathologists scored biopsies using the NASH Clinical Research Network (CRN) and Ishak fibrosis classifications, and the PathAI research platform, a convolutional neural network, evaluated these biopsies following training on more than 68,000 annotations from 75 board-certified pathologists.
The results showed that the machine learning models and the consensus of readings from the independent pathologists demonstrated high consistency for the key histologic features of NASH. Importantly, for the staging of fibrosis, the predictions of the machine learning model were highly correlated with those of the central pathologist for both the NASH CRN (rs=0.83) and Ishak (rs=0.86) staging systems.
“The evaluation of new therapies for NASH can be advanced with quantitative and reproducible assessment of liver pathology,” said Andy Beck, MD, PhD, PathAI co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We are thrilled to apply the PathAI research platform to support development of new treatment approaches.”
In a separate analysis, machine learning models were developed to recognize patterns associated with each fibrosis stage, using slide-level pathologist Ishak fibrosis stages. Images of liver biopsies from 674 patients with compensated cirrhosis (F4) enrolled in the Phase 3 STELLAR-4 clinical trial demonstrated that machine learning models are predictive of disease progression, illustrate the heterogeneity of fibrosis in NASH cirrhosis, and correlate with noninvasive markers of fibrosis. These data highlight the potential of machine learning models to characterize patients with cirrhosis beyond conventional histological staging.
NITs for Risk Stratification and Monitoring of NASH Patients
Analyses of the Phase 3 STELLAR clinical trials indicate that NITs can play an important role in the risk stratification and monitoring of NASH patients. Results from a poster presentation demonstrated that greater fibrosis burden at baseline, as assessed by NITs (e.g., Enhanced Liver Fibrosis (ELF) test and NAFLD Fibrosis Score (NFS)), and greater increases in these markers over time, are both associated with an increased risk of disease progression. An additional analysis showed that in patients with advanced fibrosis due to NASH, treatment response defined by improvements in ELF or liver stiffness by transient elastography (TE) are associated with consistent improvements in other clinical parameters, including liver biochemistry, liver stiffness, and glycemic indices, whereas only histologic parameters improved in responders defined by liver histology. These data support the potential utility of NITs for the monitoring of NASH patients and as endpoints in clinical trials.
Combination Therapy with Fenofibrate Mitigates Triglyceride Elevations in NASH Patients Treated With Investigational Firsocostat
Gilead is investigating the potential role of acetyl-CoA carboxylase (ACC) inhibitors in the treatment of NASH. In a late-breaker session, Gilead will present results from a study evaluating the safety and efficacy of fenofibrate in mitigating increases in serum triglycerides (TGs) in patients with hypertriglyceridemia and advanced fibrosis due to NASH who were treated with the ACC inhibitor firsocostat. Patients were randomized to receive treatment with fenofibrate 48 mg or 145 mg orally once daily for two weeks, followed by the combination of fenofibrate and firsocostat 20 mg daily for 24 weeks. Results indicate that after 24 weeks of combination treatment, TGs were not significantly different from baseline in the 48 mg group (p=0.09) and 145 mg group (p=0.99). These results indicate that in patients with advanced fibrosis due to NASH, fenofibrate mitigates firsocostat-induced increases in serum triglycerides. The combination of firsocostat and fenofibrate also led to significant improvements in hepatic fat, liver biochemistry and markers of fibrosis. Fenofibrate alone and in combination with firsocostat was well-tolerated; no grade 3 or 4 adverse events, treatment-related discontinuations or hepatotoxicity were observed.
Firsocostat is an investigational compound and is not approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) or any other regulatory authority. Safety and efficacy have not been established.
About Gilead’s Clinical Programs in NASH
NASH is a chronic and progressive liver disease characterized by fat accumulation and inflammation in the liver, which can lead to scarring, or fibrosis, that impairs liver function. Individuals with advanced fibrosis, defined as bridging fibrosis (F3) or cirrhosis (F4), are at a significantly higher risk of liver-related and all-cause mortality.
Gilead is advancing multiple novel investigational compounds for the treatment of advanced fibrosis due to NASH, evaluating single-agent and combination therapy approaches against the core pathways associated with NASH – hepatocyte lipotoxicity, inflammation and fibrosis. Investigational compounds in development include the ACC inhibitor firsocostat, the selective, non-steroidal FXR agonist cilofexor, and the ASK1 inhibitor selonsertib, which are being studied in the Phase 2 ATLAS trial in advanced fibrosis due to NASH.
These investigational compounds are not approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) or any other regulatory authority. Safety and efficacy have not been established for these agents.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California. For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company’s website at www.gilead.com.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the risk that Gilead and PathAI may not realize the potential benefits of this collaboration. There is also the possibility of unfavorable results from ongoing and additional Gilead clinical programs in NASH, including clinical trials involving firsocostat, and the possibility that Gilead may be unable to complete these clinical studies in the currently anticipated timelines or at all. Further, it is possible that Gilead may make a strategic decision to discontinue development of firsocostat and other investigational compounds for the treatment of NASH if, for example, Gilead believes commercialization will be difficult relative to other opportunities in its pipeline. As a result, the compounds may never be successfully commercialized. These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described in detail in Gilead’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Gilead, and Gilead assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.
For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company’s website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191108005139/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT