RoboSense gewinnt CES 2020 Innovation Award für autonome Fahrzeugtechnologie

|By Business Wire
|
|November 8, 2019 08:16 AM EST
RoboSense http://www.robosense.ai, ein weltweit führender Anbieter von LiDAR-Lösungen zur Wahrnehmung beim autonomen Fahren, ist zum zweiten Mal in Folge mit dem CES 2020 Innovation Award für autonome Fahrzeugtechnologie ausgezeichnet worden. RoboSense gewann den diesjährigen CES 2020 Innovation Award für den ersten MEMS-basierten Smart LiDAR Sensor, den RoboSense RS-LiDAR-M1, in der Kategorie Vehicle Intelligence and Self-Driving Technology.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191108005288/de/
RoboSense RS-LiDAR-M1 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Der preisgekrönte RS-LiDAR-M1 von RoboSense ist der weltweit erste und einzige MEMS-basierte intelligente LiDAR-Sensor für selbstfahrende Personenkraftwagen mit eigenen integrierten KI-Algorithmustechnologien und SoC (System on a Chip). Der RS-LiDAR-M1 bietet mit einer vollständigen Datenerfassung und Auffassung mehr als herkömmliches LiDAR. Als bahnbrechendes Produkt sammelt und interpretiert der RS-LiDAR-M1 nicht nur hochauflösende 3D-Punktwolkendaten, sondern verarbeitet auch Straßendaten in Echtzeit mit einem integrierten KI-Algorithmus und SoC und synchronisiert gleichzeitig die Ergebnisse einer hochpräzisen Positionierung, Straßenverkehrszeichen, Fahrbahnmarkierungen, Verkehrsflächen, Bordsteine und Hinderniserkennung, Ortung sowie Klassifizierung. Zudem bietet der weltweit kleinste MEMS-basierte Festkörper-LiDAR niedrige Kosten, hohe Stabilität und überlegene Herstellbarkeit, um die Anforderungen der Automobil- und Serienproduktion zu erfüllen.
„Die Fahrsicherheit ist die größte Herausforderung für autonom fahrende Fahrzeuge. Die Wahrnehmung versieht diese Fahrzeuge mit dem ersten Sinn zur Erfassung der Umgebung. Um eine absolut sichere Wahrnehmung unter allen Bedingungen zu gewährleisten, ist LiDAR mit einem intelligenten Wahrnehmungsalgorithmus und unterstützenden Funktionen unerlässlich. Wir sind sehr stolz darauf, dass unser intelligentes LiDR-Sensorkonzept von Kunden und verschiedenen Anwendungsanwendern Anerkennung gefunden hat“, sagt Dr. Leilei Shinohara, Vice President of R&D von RoboSense.
Der RoboSenseRS-LiDAR-M1 Smart LiDAR Sensor wird demnächst im Rahmen des Innovation Awards Showcase auf der CES 2020 ausgestellt. Die vollständige Liste der Preisträger der CES 2020 Innovation Awards, einschließlich Produktbeschreibungen und Fotos, finden Sie unter CES.tech/Innovation. RoboSense ist auf der CES 2020 vom 7. bis 10. Januar 2020 an Stand 6138, LVCC North Hall, und auf der CES Unveiled Las Vegas am 5. Januar 2020, 17 bis 20.30 Uhr PST, mit der Tischausstellung Nr. 602 vertreten.
Über die CES und die CES Innovation Awards
Die CES Innovation Awards, ein alljährliches Programm, das herausragendes Design würdigt, sind eine Anerkennung der besten Technologieprodukte des Jahres. Sponsor der CES Innovation Awards ist die Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™, Eigentümerin und Veranstalterin der CES, der weltweit größten und einflussreichsten Technologieveranstaltung.
Die CES 2020 wird lebensverändernde Technologie aller wichtigen Branchen vorstellen. Die CES präsentiert die neuesten transformativen Technologien wie 5G-Vernetzung, künstliche Intelligenz, erweiterte und virtuelle Realität, intelligentes Heim, intelligente Städte, Sporttechnologie, maschinelles Lernen und mehr. Die neuesten Nachrichten und Messeankündigungen finden Sie unter CES.tech. Folgen Sie der CES online unter CES.tech und in Social Media.
Über RoboSense
Gegründet 2014, ist RoboSense ein weltweit führender Anbieter von LiDAR-Lösungen zur Umgebungswahrnehmung, die ein leistungsfähigeres, sichereres, zuverlässigeres und kostengünstigeres LiDAR-System für autonome Fahrzeuge bieten. RoboSense ist strategische Partnerschaften mit vielen führenden Automobilunternehmen, Tier-1-Herstellern und Technologieunternehmen mit globaler Reichweite eingegangen. Weitere Informationen zu RoboSense finden Sie unter: https://www.robosense.ai
Fotos:
Logo für Preisträger der CES 2020 Innovation Awards: http://www.thomas-pr.com/136/photos/robosenseces2020innovationawardlogo.html
RS-LiDAR-M1 Smart LiDAR Sensor: http://www.thomas-pr.com/136/photos/robosensem1lidar.html
Logo von RoboSense: http://www.thomas-pr.com/136/photos/robosenselogo.html
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191108005288/de/
