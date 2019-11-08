INSERTING and REPLACING Tavant Manufacturing Analytics Platform Achieves Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; Available on Microsoft Azure Platform

|By Business Wire
“TAVANT has been a truly valuable partner for my organization. Tavant worked with Thermo King to develop a claim analytics module that is fully configured to meet our business needs. The claim analytics module gives us tremendous insights to claim filing patterns, trends, and potential suspect activity. This module has been so successful that it has been fully integrated into our claims processing, auditing, and review selection standard work. Overall, TMAP has been pivotal in making our warranty processes more efficient by lowering the cost of transaction processing and increasing the value of the resulting warranty data. Tavant is not only an industry leader in innovation and system functionality, but they take a personal approach to partnering and collaborating which ensures that our needs as a customer are met,” said Bob Roberts, Customer Solutions Leader, Thermo King.
TAVANT MANUFACTURING ANALYTICS PLATFORM ACHIEVES MICROSOFT CO-SELL READY STATUS; AVAILABLE ON MICROSOFT AZURE PLATFORM
New Status Empowers Tavant to Deliver Services to Enterprise Level Clients and Leverage Microsoft Go-To-Market Resources
Tavant, a leading digital products and solutions company for the manufacturing industry, has announced that its Tavant Manufacturing Analytics Platform (TMAP) is co-sell ready now.
Tavant’s “Co-Sell” status will enable Tavant to collaborate closely with Microsoft field sales teams worldwide on targeted enterprise-level customer opportunities and related account planning activities.
TMAP uses the latest artificial intelligence techniques to generate actionable insights and exposes them with APIs for direct consumption in other systems. TMAP provides a map for manufacturing companies to achieve cost leadership by improving their aftermarket operational efficiency and to increase manufacturing revenue by leveraging the latest innovations in data analytics. TMAP comes pre-loaded with industry-standard KPIs and insights and allows business users to customize and perform ad-hoc data analysis using various approaches. TMAP KPIs leverage machine learning algorithms to adapt to environmental and process changes.
“Customers and partners continue to capitalize on the opportunity and accelerate their digital transformation with our program portfolio and resources. Tavant and Microsoft will jointly work to drive revenue and customer success through our collaborative co-selling initiative and a shared passion for innovative products and services. We are confident that this development will expand Tavant’s reach and connect with a larger customer base in the industry and empower everyone to achieve more,” said Rajiv Sodhi, General Manager - Partner Ecosystem at Microsoft India.
“We’re thrilled to co-sell with Microsoft. We believe that the co-selling initiative with Microsoft will enable us to meet the collective needs of our customers and help us grow our businesses by reaching new customers and offering new solutions. Receiving the Microsoft Co-Sell ready status is a testament to Tavant’s ability to distill businesses’ needs and deliver tailored solutions that enable processes to run seamlessly, connect business to technology, and improve efficiency. We look forward to helping organizations compete effectively by leveraging TMAP, which enables organizations to achieve cost leadership, with a focus on operational efficiency and revenue growth. Leveraging Machine learning algorithms, TMAP allows businesses to predict fraud scoring and reserve analysis better,” said Roshan Pinto, Head of Manufacturing Practice, Tavant.
About Microsoft Azure Co-Sell Ready program
The Microsoft Azure Co-Sell Ready program is a recent Microsoft initiative that provides comprehensive sales and marketing support for select partners. The program aligns Microsoft’s global salesforce behind select partners to help drive new revenues. Businesses must submit customer references that exhibit successful projects, meet a performance commitment, and pass technology plus sales assessments to be eligible for this.
About Tavant
Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Tavant is a digital products and platforms company that provides impactful results to its customers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Founded in 2000, the company employs over 2500 people and is a recognized top employer. Tavant is creating an AI-powered intelligent lending enterprise by reimagining customer experiences, driving operational efficiencies, and improving collaboration. Find Tavant on LinkedIn and Twitter.
