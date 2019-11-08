Workiva organise la conférence d'utilisateurs Amplify Europe

|By Business Wire
Workiva (NYSE:WK), fournisseur de la principale plateforme de conformité et de reporting connecté au monde, annonce aujourd'hui l'organisation d'une conférence d'utilisateurs baptisée Amplify Europe le 21 novembre au Crystal, à Londres.
Amplify Europe rassemblera des clients, des partenaires et des acteurs de premier plan du secteur pour une journée entière de formation, de réseautage et de développement professionnel, centrée sur la conformité et le reporting à l'échelle internationale.
Un leader mondial de la spécification Inline XBRL crée une solution aux défis posés par le reporting ESEF
Workiva, le leader mondial en matière de spécifications XBRL et Inline XBRL, aide les émetteurs privés étrangers à utiliser les balises XBRL dans les dossiers destinés à être déposés à la Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) américaine.
Les entreprises européennes sont actuellement en demande de l'expertise internationale de Workiva, alors qu'elles se préparent à se conformer au mandat de l'Autorité européenne des marchés financiers (AEMF) afférent à l'utilisation de la norme technique Inline XBRL dans le cadre du reporting électronique harmonisé européen (ESEF ou « European Single Electronic Format »). Le mandat ESEF s'appliquera aux rapports annuels des périodes à dater du ou postérieures au 1er janvier 2020.
« Le mandat de l'AEMF relatif à Inline XBRL, transeuropéen et comparable à celui de la SEC, est le tout premier du genre », a déclaré Andromeda Wood, directrice principale de la division modélisation de données chez Workiva. « Notre plateforme de reporting connecté, soutenue par notre équipe Inline XBRL dédiée à la réussite des clients, transforme les modes de reporting des entreprises en vertu des règlements de l'AEMF. »
Workiva rationalise le reporting statutaire mondial
Les multinationales font appel à Workiva pour améliorer l'efficacité et la transparence du reporting statutaire mondial, qui consiste en une procédure complexe de reporting à entités multiples, conformément aux exigences locales de chaque juridiction dans laquelle ils exercent une activité commerciale.
« Workiva est la seule plateforme basée sur le cloud garante de l'assurance des données tout au long de la procédure de reporting statutaire mondial », a indiqué Dermot Murray, directeur général de la zone EMEA pour Workiva. « Nous aidons les organisations du monde entier à connecter leurs données dans un environnement cloud unique afin de créer des dossiers de conformité et des rapports fiables, qu'ils soient destinés à des juridictions locales ou à des autorités de réglementation internationales. »
Les temps forts de la conférence Amplify Europe comprendront :
- Des tables rondes sur le thème des défis liés au reporting mondial, dont le mandat ESEF
- Des démonstrations de la plateforme axées sur la protection du reporting des fonds et actifs des clients (CASS, Client Assets and Money), le balisage Inline XBRL, les risques intégrés et le reporting statutaire mondial
- Des panels de clients échangeant sur les bonnes pratiques en matière de conformité et de reporting connecté
Les inscriptions à la conférence Amplify Europe de Workiva sont ouvertes. Pour de plus amples informations, rendez-vous sur workiva.co.uk/amplify. Les membres de la presse souhaitant y participer sont priés d'envoyer un e-mail à l'adresse [email protected].
A propos de Workiva
Workiva, le fournisseur de la principale plateforme de conformité et de reporting connecté au monde, est plébiscité par des milliers d'entreprises dans 180 pays, dont plus de 75 pour cent des sociétés du classement Fortune 500®, ainsi que par des organismes publics. Nos clients ont connecté plus de cinq milliards d'éléments de données afin de gagner en confiance vis-à-vis de leurs décisions fondées sur des données, et afin de réduire les risques et de gagner du temps. Pour de plus amples informations relatives à Workiva (NYSE:WK), veuillez vous rendre sur workiva.com.
FORTUNE® et FORTUNE 500® sont des marques déposées de Fortune Media IP Limited, utilisées sous licence.
Le texte du communiqué issu d'une traduction ne doit d'aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d'origine.
