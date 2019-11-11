JPMorgan Chase Commits $2.3 Million to NPower to Prepare More than 700 Veterans for High-Quality Technology Jobs

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 11, 2019 06:00 AM EST
JPMorgan Chase today announced a $2.3 million, two-year commitment to NPower to provide technology-focused job training to more than 700 veterans in San Jose, CA, Jersey City, NJ and Dallas, TX. With JPMorgan Chase’s support, NPower will provide in-demand digital skills training and job placement services to support veterans in successfully transitioning into the civilian technology job market in growing areas such as cybersecurity and coding.
As of 2015, 53 percent of post-9/11 veterans will experience unemployment, with minority veterans having a 44 percent higher risk of unemployment than non-minority veterans. Meanwhile, there are over 700,000 unfilled technology jobs in the US, meaning that digital skills are in high demand. In fact, LinkedIn recently found that technical skills like cloud computing and artificial intelligence are what companies need the most in 2019.
“The men and women who serve our country through military service make sacrifices and commit themselves to excellence in duty. It is only right that we help make their transition to civilian careers as successful as possible. At NPower we remain committed to providing free technology upskilling, professional development and job placement for our country’s veterans,” says Bertina Ceccarelli, CEO of NPower. “The resilience, creative problem solving abilities and technical acumen demonstrated by veterans make them excellent candidates for high-growth tech careers; we simply provide the skills and connections they will need to secure the jobs of the future.”
Building on JPMorgan Chase’s long-standing commitment to facilitating sustainable, post-service success for veterans and their families and as part of its $350 million, five-year commitment to meet the growing demand for skilled workers, the firm is collaborating with NPower to address the veteran unemployment rate and prepare veterans with the skills they need for in-demand technology jobs – where most will experience a 70 to 200 percent increase in salary.
The $2.3 million philanthropic investment in San Jose, CA, Jersey City, NJ and Dallas, TX will support veterans in three training programs:
- Tech Fundamentals: Over 260 hours of hands-on classroom curriculum, 220 hours of paid technology-based internships and 60 hours of soft skills professional development.
- Cybersecurity: 14 to 18 weeks of training, including over 50 hours of professional development, and 12 weeks of paid internships with leading, collaborating companies like Federal Reserve Bank, KPMG, Broadridge and TD Ameritrade.
- Coding: 13 weeks of three-day, instructor-led training, professional development and online learning and labs to learn the fundamentals of coding.
Specifically, the program in San Jose, CA will receive $275,000, Jersey City, NJ will receive $580,000 and Dallas, TX will receive $884,000 over two-years.
“As a former Marine and Combat veteran, with a wife and three children we had lost everything. NPower offered me much more than I could have ever hoped for and they made me feel as if my service to this country was truly appreciated. I got the tools necessary to start a promising career that would help financially secure my family’s future,” says Ivan Alvarado, NPower graduate and Associate Technology Support Analyst at Deloitte.
In addition to its philanthropic support, JPMorgan Chase technologists contribute to NPower’s constantly evolving curriculum to ensure that the material being taught is directly aligned with the hiring needs of local companies.
A History of Impact
JPMorgan Chase has a long-standing commitment to facilitating post-service success for veterans and their families through meaningful employment opportunities, career development and access to small business resources and other critical support services.
The firm has hired more than 15,000 veterans since 2011 – more than 1,800 of which have been hired in Texas. In addition, the firm leads the Veterans Jobs Mission to promote veteran career success across major industries in the United States. Boasting more than 200 companies, the coalition has hired over 550,000 veterans and is working toward hiring 1 million.
“While each veteran’s experience is unique, we find that employment is often the biggest transition,” says Mark Elliott, Head of Military and Veterans Affairs at JPMorgan Chase. “We’re committed to supporting service members as they shift to civilian life, and we know that securing a well-paying job, and more importantly the skills for that job, is critical to this transition.”
This new commitment builds on JPMorgan Chase’s past support for NPower that has placed over 4,000 veterans and young adults in foundational and advanced trainings to develop in-demand skills.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.8 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.
About NPower
NPower is a national nonprofit that offers free tech training and is focused on enhancing the economic situations of veterans and young adults from underserved communities by placing them in quality tech jobs. Students who graduate from their six-month program earn industry-recognized certifications and the same knowledge as an IT professional with one to two years of experience. NPower also places students in paid internships with corporate and nonprofit organizations through which most graduates get a full-time job. The nonprofit is boosting economic growth not only at the individual level but also at the national level. It is improving the American labor economy and leading the shift towards tech labor. To learn more about NPower, visit www.npower.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005084/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT