CynergisTek Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 11, 2019 07:01 AM EST
CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leader in healthcare cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance, today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019.
Recent Operational Highlights Include:
- Acquisition of Backbone Consultants, adding multi-year contracts with a diverse and growing customer base in both healthcare and non-healthcare, including two Fortune 1,000 EHR vendors and one of the largest medical device manufacturers in the market.
- Announced partnership with LogicGate to elevate Vendor Security Management service, adding strength to the five managed service offerings.
- Black Book Market Research identified CynergisTek as the top cybersecurity advisory and consulting firm servicing the healthcare Industry.
Recent Financial Results (Compared to Prior Periods):
-
Revenues for the nine months for 2019 increased by 9% or $1.3 million to $15.6 million.
- Managed services revenue was $8.7 million, an increase of 15%, compared to $7.5 million for the same period of 2018.
- Professional and consulting services revenues were slightly down by $0.1 million to $6.8 million, compared to $6.7 million for the same period of 2018.
- Managed services grew due to new multi-year managed service contracts while professional and consulting services were lower due to less revenue from the Company’s largest professional services client as it gets close to the completion of the large remediation project that started in 2018.
- Gross margin was 38% of revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, and 46% for the same period in 2018. The reduction in gross margin is reflective of the Company’s investment in attracting talented cybersecurity employees, costs associated with ramping up new services, and the lower than anticipated professional services revenue experienced during this period.
- GAAP net loss from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $(3.7) million, or $(0.38) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(3.9) million, or $(0.41) per basic and diluted share, for the same period of 2018.
- Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $(1.4) million for the nine months of 2019, compared to $(1.0) million for the same period in 2018.
- Non-GAAP adjusted loss from continuing operations per share for the nine months of 2019 was ($0.18) per basic and diluted share, compared to ($0.22) per basic and diluted share for the same period of 2018.
“CynergisTek saw 15% growth year-over-year in its core managed service offerings and completed the acquisition of Backbone Consultants,” said Caleb Barlow, President and CEO of CynergisTek. “Both of these accomplishments help CynergisTek maintain its market leading position; however, my focus in the coming month will be on the five strategic imperatives, building the team, and our go-to-market strategy to drive additional revenue growth.”
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019, Compared to the Three Months Ended September 30, 2018
Financial results are from the Company’s continuing operations related to security services unless specifically noted that it includes discontinued operations related to the sale of the managed print services (MPS) business. Revenue decreased by approximately $0.9 million to $4.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018. Managed services revenue was $3.0 million, an increase of 14%, compared to $2.7 million for the same period of 2018. Professional and consulting services revenues were $1.7 million, a decrease of 43%, compared to $2.9 million for the same period of 2018 due to the near completion of a large professional services contract with a major customer that CynergisTek started in 2018. Going into 2020, CynergisTek expects revenue growth to improve as the Company benefits from its recent acquisition of Backbone. In addition, CynergisTek expects to see growth from its new service offerings and the changes being made to the sales and marketing organizations led by the Company’s new CEO.
Gross margin was 34% of revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 49% for the same period in 2018. The reduction in gross margin is reflective of the investment in attracting talented cybersecurity employees, significant increase in spending to develop new services, and the lower professional services revenue experienced this quarter. Over the next few quarters, CynergisTek expects gross margins to improve as it grows revenue, targets cost reductions, and better utilizes its workforce.
Sales and marketing expenses were $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $1.2 million for the same period in 2018. General and administrative (G&A) expenses increased to $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $1.4 million for the same period in 2018. The increase in G&A is attributable to $0.3 million in non-recurring expenses related to the onboarding of the Company’s new CEO in August 2019, while its outgoing CEO remains with the Company to assist with the transition through the end of 2019. CynergisTek expects lower G&A expenses going into next year when the transition is complete, and it has implemented some targeted cost reductions the Company recently initiated to right size the support organization with the divestiture of the managed print services (MPS) business earlier this year.
On March 20, 2019, CynergisTek sold the net assets of its MPS business. Additional charges from these discontinued operations totaled $6,500 for the three months ended September 30, 2019. This compares to the earnings from these discontinued operations in the third quarter of 2018 totaling $1.6 million.
GAAP net loss from continuing operations for the third quarter was $(1.3) million, or $(0.13) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(0.4) million, or $(0.04) per basic and diluted share, for the same period of 2018. GAAP net loss for the third quarter, after adjustment from income or loss from discontinued operations, was $(1.3) million, or $(0.13) per basic and diluted share, compared to net income after adjustment from income from discontinued operations, net of tax of $1.2 million, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share, for the same period of 2018.
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations, after adding back stock-based compensation and CEO transition related costs, was $(0.4) million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to income of $0.4 million, after adding back stock-based compensation for the same period in 2018.
Non-GAAP adjusted loss from continuing operations per share for the third quarter 2019 was $(0.04) per basic and diluted share, compared to breakeven or $0.00 per basic and diluted share for the same period of 2018.
|
CYNERGISTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
September 30, 2019
(unaudited)
|
December 31, 2018
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
10,183,214
|
$
|
6,571,381
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
3,485,943
|
|
5,572,467
|
|
Prepaid and other current assets
|
|
4,058,218
|
|
1,425,858
|
|
Refundable income taxes
|
|
-
|
|
472,059
|
|
Current assets held for sale
|
|
201,965
|
|
8,427,408
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
17,929,340
|
|
22,469,173
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
757,066
|
|
887,874
|
|
Deposits
|
|
79,710
|
|
87,778
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
1,615,173
|
|
2,146,020
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
7,731,787
|
|
9,089,989
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
17,008,189
|
|
17,008,189
|
|
Noncurrent assets held for sale
|
|
-
|
|
1,844,349
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
45,121,265
|
$
|
53,533,372
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
$
|
215,631
|
$
|
1,370,336
|
|
Accrued compensation and benefits
|
|
920,014
|
|
1,592,765
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
1,468,472
|
|
918,165
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
4,016,534
|
|
-
|
|
Note payable
|
|
-
|
|
343,750
|
|
Current portion of long-term liabilities
|
|
866,594
|
|
3,271,052
|
|
Current liabilities held for sale
|
|
-
|
|
7,299,561
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
7,487,245
|
|
14,795,629
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term liabilities:
|
|
|
Term loan, less current portion
|
|
-
|
|
12,851,617
|
|
Promissory notes to related parties, less current portion
|
|
843,750
|
|
5,015,625
|
|
Capital lease obligations, less current portion
|
|
-
|
|
1,570
|
|
Operating lease liability, less current portion
|
|
199,349
|
|
436,805
|
|
Noncurrent liabilities held for sale
|
|
-
|
|
58,967
|
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
|
1,043,099
|
|
18,364,584
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
Stockholders’ equity:
|
|
|
Common stock, par value at $0.001, 33,333,333 shares authorized, 9,795,147 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019, and 9,630,050 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018
|
|
9,795
|
|
9,630
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
32,935,601
|
|
31,910,831
|
|
Accumulated earnings (deficit)
|
|
3,645,525
|
|
(11,547,302
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
36,590,921
|
|
20,373,159
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
$
|
45,121,265
|
$
|
53,533,372
|
|
CYNERGISTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Net revenues
|
$
|
4,766,000
|
|
$
|
5,655,738
|
|
$
|
15,597,117
|
|
$
|
14,338,322
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
3,165,502
|
|
|
2,898,273
|
|
|
9,613,777
|
|
|
7,783,317
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
1,600,498
|
|
|
2,757,465
|
|
|
5,983,340
|
|
|
6,555,005
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
1,090,732
|
|
|
1,193,878
|
|
|
3,907,847
|
|
|
3,885,948
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
1,689,012
|
|
|
1,350,855
|
|
|
4,807,789
|
|
|
4,888,377
|
|
Change in valuation of contingent earn-out
|
|
(178,269
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(178,269
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
47,775
|
|
|
36,853
|
|
|
135,875
|
|
|
107,833
|
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
|
452,734
|
|
|
452,734
|
|
|
1,358,202
|
|
|
1,358,202
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
3,101,984
|
|
|
3,034,320
|
|
|
10,031,444
|
|
|
10,240,360
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
(1,501,486
|
)
|
|
(276,855
|
)
|
|
(4,048,104
|
)
|
|
(3,685,355
|
)
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
Other income
|
|
-
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
47
|
|
Interest income
|
|
41,438
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
58,076
|
|
|
-
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(30,459
|
)
|
|
(352,754
|
)
|
|
(439,909
|
)
|
|
(1,094,066
|
)
|
Loss on disposition of fixed assets
|
|
(2,188
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(2,188
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
Total other income (expense)
|
|
8,791
|
|
|
(352,736
|
)
|
|
(383,995
|
)
|
|
(1,094,019
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss) before benefit for income taxes
|
|
(1,492,695
|
)
|
|
(629,591
|
)
|
|
(4,432,099
|
)
|
|
(4,779,374
|
)
|
Income tax benefit
|
|
236,040
|
|
|
225,426
|
|
|
746,778
|
|
|
844,430
|
|
Net loss from continuing operations
|
|
(1,256,655
|
)
|
|
(404,165
|
)
|
|
(3,685,321
|
)
|
|
(3,934,944
|
)
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, including gain on sale, net of tax
|
|
(6,500
|
)
|
|
1,558,291
|
|
|
18,878,149
|
|
|
4,502,860
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(1,263,155
|
)
|
$
|
1,154,126
|
|
$
|
15,192,828
|
|
$
|
567,916
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
From continuing operations:
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.13
|
)
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
$
|
(0.38
|
)
|
$
|
(0.41
|
)
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.13
|
)
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
$
|
(0.38
|
)
|
$
|
(0.41
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
From discontinued operations:
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.00
|
)
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
$
|
1.94
|
|
$
|
0.47
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.00
|
)
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
$
|
1.90
|
|
$
|
0.46
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income: (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.13
|
)
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
$
|
1.56
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.13
|
)
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
$
|
1.53
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
9,795,147
|
|
|
9,616,133
|
|
|
9,754,014
|
|
|
9,605,536
|
|
Diluted
|
|
9,795,147
|
|
|
9,762,370
|
|
|
9,910,107
|
|
|
9,813,098
|
|
CYNERGISTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
GAAP loss from continuing operations
|
$
|
(1,501,486
|
)
|
$
|
(276,855
|
)
|
$
|
(4,048,104
|
)
|
$
|
(3,685,355
|
)
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
47,775
|
|
|
36,853
|
|
|
135,875
|
|
|
107,833
|
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
|
452,734
|
|
|
452,734
|
|
|
1,358,202
|
|
|
1,358,202
|
|
One-time restructuring and legal fees
|
|
300,000
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
300,000
|
|
|
735,183
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
325,377
|
|
|
161,265
|
|
|
889,106
|
|
|
444,923
|
|
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (loss), from continuing operations
|
$
|
(375,377
|
)
|
$
|
373,997
|
|
$
|
(1,364,920
|
)
|
$
|
(1,039,214
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (loss), from continuing operations per share
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
$
|
(0.14
|
)
|
$
|
(0.11
|
)
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
$
|
(0.14
|
)
|
$
|
(0.11
|
)
|
CYNERGISTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
GAAP net loss from continuing operations
|
$
|
(1,256,655
|
)
|
$
|
(400,165
|
)
|
$
|
(3,685,321
|
)
|
$
|
(3,934,944
|
)
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Cash Income Tax Adjustment
|
|
(236,040
|
)
|
|
(225,426
|
)
|
|
(746,778
|
)
|
|
(844,430
|
)
|
Other Expense
|
|
-
|
|
|
(18
|
)
|
|
(26
|
)
|
|
(47
|
)
|
Depreciation
|
|
47,775
|
|
|
36,853
|
|
|
135,875
|
|
|
107,833
|
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
|
452,734
|
|
|
452,734
|
|
|
1,358,202
|
|
|
1,358,202
|
|
One-time restructuring and legal fees
|
|
300,000
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
300,000
|
|
|
735,183
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
325,377
|
|
|
161,265
|
|
|
889,106
|
|
|
444,923
|
|
Non-GAAP adjusted net earnings (loss), from continuing operations
|
$
|
(366,586
|
)
|
$
|
21,243
|
|
$
|
(1,748,941
|
)
|
$
|
(2,133,280
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP adjusted net earnings (loss), from continuing operations per share
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
$
|
(0.18
|
)
|
$
|
(0.22
|
)
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
$
|
(0.18
|
)
|
$
|
(0.22
|
)
Conference Call Information
Date: Monday, November 11, 2019
Time: 11:00 am Eastern Time / 8:00 am Pacific Time
U.S.: 1-888-394-8218
International: 1-323-794-2588
Conference ID: 2789768
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136715
A replay of the call will be available from 2:00 pm ET on November 11, 2019 to 11:59 pm ET on November 18, 2019. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 from outside the U.S. The PIN is 2789768.
About CynergisTek, Inc.
CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity and information management consulting firm dedicated to serving the healthcare industry. CynergisTek offers specialized services and solutions to help organizations achieve privacy, security, and compliance goals. Since 2004, the company has served as a partner to hundreds of healthcare organizations and is dedicated to supporting and educating the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. The company has been named in numerous research reports as one of the top firms that provider organizations turn to for privacy and security, and won the 2017 Best in KLAS award for Cyber Security Advisory Services.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of CynergisTek that can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “may” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties relating to product/services development, long and uncertain sales cycles, the ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection, market acceptance, future capital requirements, competition from other providers, the ability of our vendors to continue supplying the company with equipment, parts, supplies and services at comparable terms and prices and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. CynergisTek is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005167/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT