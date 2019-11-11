W2O Acquires Radius Digital Science to Provide Clients With Comprehensive Scientific Creative Solutions, Bolstering Firm’s New W2O Science Platform

|By Business Wire
W2O, the leading independent provider of analytics-driven, digital-first marketing communications to the healthcare sector, today announced the acquisition of Radius Digital Science, an award-winning scientific digital creative agency. Radius offers a differentiated service to the healthcare industry, fusing art and technology to translate complex science into immersive, easy-to-understand creative experiences for healthcare brands.
This acquisition is the latest in a series designed to expand and deepen W2O’s scientific marketing communications offering, which will organize and brand as W2O Science. Radius, which will now operate as W2O radius, adds nearly 25 scientifically trained, tech-savvy creative strategists to the W2O family. Radius co-founders Michelle Peterson and Brandon Pletsch will serve in leadership roles within this business unit, which will be part of W2O’s single profit and loss (P&L) operation.
Combining Radius with W2O’s existing staff in this area along with that of recently acquired scientific communications and medical marketing firms ISO.health (now W2O iso) and Arcus Medica (now W2O arcus), W2O Science is now more than 100 people strong, including 18 doctoral level experts and 25 scientific creative strategists throughout the United States and Europe.
“We were already partnering successfully with Radius to bring our clients’ science to life through more dynamic and impactful digital media and evocative artistic expression,” said W2O Founder and CEO Jim Weiss. “Formally joining forces with this highly respected digital science powerhouse further diversifies our extensive ‘marketeching’ toolbox and raises the bar for how we execute on scientific creative across our suite of integrated capabilities.”
Headquartered in Montclair, N.J., Radius brings new science-based, digital creative capabilities to W2O, including medical illustration and 3D animation, molecular visualization, UX design and programming, experiential media, and creative execution for scientific congresses and tradeshows.
“In our experience of working closely with W2O, we’ve always been impressed with their ability to deliver highly targeted, impactful narratives, and the ability to tailor those messages to specific audiences,” said Pletsch, Partner, W2O radius. “Complementing that kind of industry insight with cutting edge, digitally-driven visual design that breaks down the complexities of the science is going to help us amplify a brand’s potential in ways we’ve never seen before.”
With experience across a broad range of disease categories and healthcare specialties, Radius has built a solid reputation among its client base as a solutions-oriented, strategic thought partner that can translate high-science into digestible, visually stimulating digital content. Whether it is building an iPad app that explains a disease, creating animations that show how a medical therapy works or producing a digital infographic that provides guidance for patients, the company has become a partner of choice for healthcare innovators looking to better position science as core to their relevance. Radius’ seasoned team will both complement and enhance W2O’s scientific and medical marketing communications offering and high-science advertising agency-of-record (AOR) platform.
“We are methodically evolving as a firm to achieve our vision to improve healthcare through marketing communications,” added Weiss. “We plan to do that by elegantly balancing the art and science these new firms bring to us and our clients. As our clients ask us to do more, we add the capabilities they expressly need and want. By integrating these specialized teams with our proprietary data analytics, already robust scientific strategy capabilities and integrated PR and advertising expertise, W2O places science at the epicenter of our offerings. This is all designed to strengthen the power, authenticity and differentiation of our clients’ narratives and build greater trust in their brands.”
Radius and W2O are privately held companies, and the financial terms of the acquisitions are not being disclosed. Nisivoccia, LLP, and Lum, Drasco & Positan, LLC acted as financial advisors to Radius in the transaction.
About Radius Digital Science
Founded by Michelle Peterson and Brandon Pletsch in 2014, Radius Digital Science is a creative agency dedicated in equal measure to expert-level scientific strategy and visually-stunning, innovative digital experiences.
About W2O
Founded by Jim Weiss in 2001, W2O is the leading independent provider of analytics-driven, digital-first marketing and communications to the healthcare sector. W2O applies proprietary analytics models, methodologies and approaches in a digital world to design precise communications and marketing strategies to deliver sustained business results. W2O maintains 15 offices across the United States and in Europe.
