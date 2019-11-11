Carbonite To Be Acquired by OpenText for $23.00 Per Share

Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARB), a global leader in data protection and cybersecurity, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by OpenTextTM (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX:OTEX), a market leader in Enterprise Information Management software and solutions, for $23.00 per Carbonite share in cash. The transaction values Carbonite at an enterprise value of approximately $1.42 billion and represents a 78% premium to Carbonite’s unaffected closing stock price on September 5, 2019, the last trading day before a media report was published speculating about a potential sale process.

“Following expressions of interest from multiple parties, the Carbonite Board conducted a thorough and comprehensive process, which included contact with a number of strategic and financial parties, to identify the best way to maximize shareholder value,” said Steve Munford, Interim Chief Executive Officer and President/Executive Chairman of the Board of Carbonite. “The Board strongly believes that a transaction with OpenText delivers compelling, immediate and substantial cash value to shareholders.

Munford continued, “Carbonite has expanded its solutions to become a leader in cyber resiliency. We have grown through both organic and inorganic opportunities over the years, enhancing our routes to market, diversifying our customer base, and assembling a talented workforce, while adding meaningful scale. Joining with OpenText is an exciting next step for Carbonite.”

OpenText is a leader in Enterprise Information Management (EIM), both on-premises and for cloud services, offering the only complete solution for EIM with a comprehensive view of all the information within an organization. OpenText operates in 40 countries, providing a tested platform for growth and new sales opportunities.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the tender of a majority of the outstanding shares of Carbonite common stock and regulatory approvals.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as financial advisor to Carbonite, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP acted as legal advisor.

Third Quarter 2019 Results:

Carbonite also announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019:

Revenue of $125.6 million increased 62% year-over-year.

Non-GAAP revenue of $135.0 million increased 71% year-over-year. 1

Net loss was ($14.0) million, compared to net income of $0.6 million in 2018.

Net loss per share was ($0.40) (basic and diluted), as compared to net income per share of $0.02 (basic and diluted) in 2018.

Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.61 (basic) and $0.60 (diluted), as compared to $0.53 (basic) and $0.48 (diluted) in 2018. 2

Adjusted EBITDA of $40.2 million, or 30% of non-GAAP revenue, compared to $23.0 million, or 29% of non-GAAP revenue in 2018.3

Conference Call

In light of the transaction with OpenText announced today, Carbonite has cancelled its third quarter results conference call that had been scheduled for Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 5:30 pm ET and will not be providing a business outlook for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share, and adjusted EBITDA.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and ordinary results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods and uses these measures in financial reports prepared for management and the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software-as-a-service companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

The Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant items that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management. The Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures provided in the tables at the end of this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Non-GAAP revenue excludes the impact of purchase accounting adjustments for acquisitions. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share excludes the impact of purchase accounting adjustments on acquired deferred revenue, amortization expense on intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, litigation-related expense, restructuring-related expense, acquisition-related expense, non-cash debt interest expense, intangible asset impairment charges, CEO recruitment expense, and the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by excluding the impact of interest expense, net, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, purchase accounting adjustments on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, litigation-related expense, restructuring-related expense, intangible asset impairment charges, acquisition-related expense, and CEO recruitment expense from net (loss) income.

Notice to Investors and Security Holders

The offer referred to in this press release has not yet commenced. The description contained in this press release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities, nor is it a substitute for the tender offer materials that OpenText and Merger Sub will file with the SEC. The solicitation and offer to buy Shares will only be made pursuant to an offer to purchase and related tender offer materials. At the time the Offer is commenced, OpenText and Merger Sub will file a tender offer statement on Schedule TO and thereafter Carbonite will file a solicitation/recommendation statement on Schedule 14D-9 with the SEC with respect to the Offer. THE TENDER OFFER MATERIALS (INCLUDING AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, A RELATED LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL AND CERTAIN OTHER OFFER DOCUMENTS) AND THE SOLICITATION/RECOMMENDATION STATEMENT ON SCHEDULE 14D-9 WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. ANY HOLDERS OF SHARES ARE URGED TO READ THESE DOCUMENTS CAREFULLY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT HOLDERS SHOULD CONSIDER BEFORE MAKING ANY DECISION REGARDING TENDERING THEIR SHARES. The offer to purchase, the related letter of transmittal and the solicitation/recommendation statement will be made available for free at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional copies may be obtained for free by contacting OpenText or Carbonite. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Carbonite will be available free of charge on Carbonite’s internet website at https://investor.carbonite.com or by contacting Carbonite’s Investor Relations Department at (617) 587-1102. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by OpenText will be available free of charge on OpenText’s internet website at https://investors.opentext.com or by contacting OpenText’s Investor Relations Department at (415) 963-0825.

In addition to the offer to purchase, the related letter of transmittal and certain other tender offer documents, as well as the solicitation/recommendation statement, Carbonite and OpenText will each file annual, quarterly and current reports with the SEC. You may read and copy any reports or other information filed by OpenText or Carbonite at the SEC public reference room at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. 20549. Please call the SEC at 1-800-SEC-0330 for further information on the public reference room. Carbonite’s and OpenText’s filings with the SEC are also available to the public from commercial document-retrieval services and at the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.

Forward Looking Statements

The information contained in this press release is as of November 11, 2019. Carbonite assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

This press release contains forward-looking information related to Carbonite, OpenText and the proposed acquisition of Carbonite by OpenText that involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this document and the accompanying exhibits include, among other things, statements about the potential benefits of the proposed acquisition, Carbonite’s and OpenText’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, the anticipated timing of closing of the proposed acquisition and expected plans for financing the proposed acquisition. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to closing the proposed acquisition (including the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals) in the anticipated timeframe or at all, including uncertainties as to how many of Carbonite’s stockholders will tender their shares in the tender offer and the possibility that the acquisition does not close; the possibility that competing offers may be made; risks related to obtaining the requisite consents to the acquisition, including, without limitation, the timing (including possible delays) and receipt of regulatory approvals from various governmental entities (including any conditions, limitations or restrictions placed on these approvals and the risk that one or more governmental entities may deny approval); risks related to the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed acquisition, including the possibility that the expected benefits and accretion from the proposed acquisition will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the risk that the businesses will not be integrated successfully; Carbonite’s ability to integrate the Webroot acquisition and achieve the expected benefits of such acquisition; Carbonite’s ability to profitably attract new customers and retain existing customers; Carbonite’s dependence on the market for cloud backup services, and its ability to manage growth, changes in economic or regulatory conditions or other trends affecting the Internet and the information technology industry; disruption from the transaction making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships; significant transaction costs; unknown liabilities; the risk of litigation and/or regulatory actions related to the proposed acquisition; other business effects, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions; future exchange and interest rates; and changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies.

A further description of risks and uncertainties relating to Carbonite can be found in Carbonite Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov and www.carbonite.com.

About Carbonite

Carbonite provides a robust Data Protection Platform for businesses, including backup, disaster recovery, high availability and workload migration technology. The Carbonite Data Protection Platform supports businesses on a global scale with secure cloud infrastructure. To learn more, visit www.carbonite.com and follow us on Twitter at @Carbonite.

Carbonite, Inc. serves customers through three brands: Carbonite data protection, Webroot cybersecurity, and MailStore email archiving.

Carbonite, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Revenue: Services $ 118,824 $ 70,290 $ 304,758 $ 193,678 Product 6,772 7,392 23,563 25,764 Total revenue 125,596 77,682 328,321 219,442 Cost of revenue: Services 30,355 17,094 71,413 50,782 Product 540 417 1,363 1,348 Amortization of intangible assets 9,072 4,317 21,447 11,067 Total cost of revenue 39,967 21,828 94,223 63,197 Gross profit 85,629 55,854 234,098 156,245 Operating expenses: Research and development 28,753 14,914 72,439 43,152 General and administrative 16,226 11,159 54,782 39,079 Sales and marketing 37,417 21,184 96,127 63,130 Amortization of intangible assets 10,134 3,924 24,199 8,515 Restructuring charges — 357 702 1,260 Total operating expenses 92,530 51,538 248,249 155,136 (Loss) income from operations (6,901 ) 4,316 (14,151 ) 1,109 Interest expense (10,795 ) (2,873 ) (26,650 ) (8,894 ) Interest income 212 390 1,595 803 Other income (expense), net 587 (147 ) 974 48 (Loss) income before income taxes (16,897 ) 1,686 (38,232 ) (6,934 ) (Benefit) provision for income taxes (2,941 ) 1,100 (15,005 ) (13,777 ) Net (loss) income $ (13,956 ) $ 586 $ (23,227 ) $ 6,843 Net (loss) income per share: Basic $ (0.40 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.67 ) $ 0.23 Diluted $ (0.40 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.67 ) $ 0.21 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 34,639,762 32,876,529 34,423,099 29,965,390 Diluted 34,639,762 36,454,443 34,423,099 32,762,302

Carbonite, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 (in thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 98,537 $ 198,087 Trade accounts receivable, net 43,407 31,569 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,854 10,409 Total current assets 164,798 240,065 Property and equipment, net 44,199 34,101 Right-of-use lease assets 44,826 — Other assets 24,519 13,876 Acquired intangible assets, net 391,786 117,963 Goodwill 543,957 155,086 Total assets $ 1,214,085 $ 561,091 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,355 $ 2,114 Accrued compensation 20,388 11,620 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 32,499 15,844 Current portion of deferred revenue 183,361 121,553 Total current liabilities 243,603 151,131 Long-term debt 590,789 118,305 Long-term lease liabilities 43,404 — Deferred revenue, net of current portion 41,638 29,151 Long-term deferred tax liabilities 40,343 1,456 Other long-term liabilities 8,171 3,838 Total liabilities 967,948 303,881 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 374 366 Additional paid-in capital 466,738 451,618 Treasury stock, at cost (47,593 ) (48,522 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (2,253 ) 1,650 Accumulated deficit (171,129 ) (147,902 ) Total stockholders’ equity 246,137 257,210 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,214,085 $ 561,091

Carbonite, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 (in thousands) Operating activities Net (loss) income $ (23,227 ) $ 6,843 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 57,685 29,622 Amortization of right-of-use lease assets 5,776 — Amortization of deferred costs 2,224 1,521 Gain on disposal of equipment (114 ) (245 ) Impairment of other long-lived assets 6,000 — Impairment of capitalized software 126 653 Stock-based compensation expense 15,005 13,461 Benefit for deferred income taxes (15,131 ) (16,228 ) Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of debt discount 6,260 4,712 Other non-cash items, net (618 ) 136 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition: Accounts receivable 6,586 (7,001 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,004 ) (2,281 ) Other assets (2,125 ) (4,655 ) Accounts payable 4,665 (5,811 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (1,745 ) 3,341 Other long-term liabilities (9,129 ) (38 ) Deferred revenue 17,054 9,784 Net cash provided by operating activities 68,288 33,814 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (9,510 ) (9,927 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment and businesses 138 657 Proceeds from maturities of derivatives 1,809 2,596 Purchases of derivatives (6 ) (1,403 ) Payment for intangibles — (5,750 ) Payment for acquisition, net of cash acquired (621,703 ) (144,597 ) Net cash used in investing activities (629,272 ) (158,424 ) Financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options 340 1,139 Proceeds from issuance of common stock for secondary offering — 199,302 Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock under employee stock purchase plan 1,582 1,215 Payments of withholding taxes in connection with restricted stock unit vesting (905 ) (2,154 ) Proceeds from long-term borrowings, net of debt issuance costs 528,980 88,068 Payments on long-term borrowings (65,000 ) (90,000 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 464,997 197,570 Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash (1,124 ) (210 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (97,111 ) 72,750 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 198,087 128,231 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 100,976 $ 200,981

Carbonite, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Non-GAAP Revenue Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP revenue $ 125,596 $ 77,682 $ 328,321 $ 219,442 Add: Fair value adjustment of acquired deferred revenue 9,448 1,427 24,738 4,425 Non-GAAP revenue $ 135,044 $ 79,109 $ 353,059 $ 223,867

Reconciliation of GAAP Net (Loss) Income and Net (Loss) Income per Share to Non-GAAP Net Income and Net Income per Share Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP net (loss) income $ (13,956 ) $ 586 $ (23,227 ) $ 6,843 Add: Fair value adjustment of acquired deferred revenue 9,448 1,427 24,738 4,425 Amortization of intangibles 19,206 8,241 45,646 19,582 Stock-based compensation expense 5,288 4,983 15,005 13,461 Litigation-related expense 88 22 259 85 Restructuring-related expense — 357 702 1,260 Acquisition-related expense 1,572 219 12,307 6,196 Intangible asset impairment charges 6,000 — 6,000 — CEO recruitment expense 604 — 604 — Non-cash debt interest expense 2,305 1,611 6,260 4,712 Less: Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 9,367 126 31,822 16,944 Non-GAAP net income $ 21,188 $ 17,320 $ 56,472 $ 39,620 GAAP net (loss) income per share: Basic $ (0.40 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.67 ) $ 0.23 Diluted $ (0.40 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.67 ) $ 0.21 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.61 $ 0.53 $ 1.64 $ 1.32 Diluted $ 0.60 $ 0.48 $ 1.60 $ 1.21 GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 34,639,762 32,876,529 34,423,099 29,965,390 Diluted 34,639,762 36,454,443 34,423,099 32,762,302 Non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 34,639,762 32,876,529 34,423,099 29,965,390 Diluted 35,176,186 36,454,443 35,248,853 32,762,302

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net (Loss) Income Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net (loss) income $ (13,956 ) $ 586 $ (23,227 ) $ 6,843 Adjustments: Interest expense, net 10,583 2,483 25,055 8,091 Income tax (benefit) provision (2,941 ) 1,100 (15,005 ) (13,777 ) Depreciation and amortization 23,471 11,859 57,685 29,622 EBITDA 17,157 16,028 44,508 30,779 Adjustments to EBITDA: Fair value adjustment of acquired deferred revenue 9,448 1,427 24,738 4,425 Stock-based compensation expense 5,288 4,983 15,005 13,461 Litigation-related expense 88 22 259 85 Restructuring-related expense — 357 702 1,260 Intangible asset impairment charges 6,000 — 6,000 — Acquisition-related expense 1,572 219 12,307 6,196 CEO recruitment expense 604 — 604 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,157 $ 23,036 $ 104,123 $ 56,206

