Posiflex and Banyan Hills Technologies Launch North American Partnership

|
|November 11, 2019 08:06 AM EST
Posiflex today announced that it has launched a North American channel partnership program with Banyan Hills Technologies, an Internet of Things (IoT) company and provider of innovative software solutions.
Beginning today, Posiflex channel distributors, system integrators (SIs), and independent software vendors (ISVs) will be able to offer their customers paid access to an IoT-enabled remote monitoring service called Canopy, empowered by Posiflex. Sales materials and other educational resources will be made available to Posiflex distributors, SIs and ISVs through a newly-launched Canopy Partner Portal. (Please contact a Posiflex representative to gain access to the Partner Portal)
The centralized management capabilities realized through Canopy will help Posiflex customers increase efficiencies, improve uptimes and save money, while maximizing the utility of their data through advanced analytics and automation. All the capabilities can be managed through a single web portal.
Since its founding in 2013, Banyan has been a recognized global leader in IoT software and has been ranked two years in a row on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the United States.
“We are extremely pleased to be partnering with Posiflex to offer this robust Canopy solution suite, tailored to fit the needs of their clients,” said Banyan’s CEO and Founder Steve Latham. “With Canopy, Posiflex clients will be able to truly leverage the data from all their connected devices to drive changes in day-to-day operations.”
“Posiflex customers using Canopy will be able to easily set up automated tasks, thus freeing up valuable time. Pre-emptive maintenance alerts can be set up so that issues are addressed before causing any disruptions. IoT campaigns can be created to automatically trigger many time-saving actions. There really are no limits to the possibilities of how the device data can be leveraged within Canopy.”
Posiflex Technology, Inc., is a global leader in point of sale (POS), self-service and embedded computing technologies. This new IoT platform offering will allow Posiflex customers to take advantage of centralized monitoring, control, and automation of Posiflex device endpoints.
“Customers deserve control over their technology assets. If they don’t know the health of their technology and devices, are they really in control of their business? Having access to critical health data across even wide-spread deployments gives them that control. Posiflex is excited to offer this value-added service to our customers with Canopy,” said Doyle Ledford, VP of Sales & Marketing for Posiflex Business Machines, Inc. “Canopy’s feature-rich IoT platform expands the capability of Posiflex devices to new levels, enhancing our customers’ existing and future deployment of Posiflex products.”
Posiflex customers can leverage the Canopy platform through Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, or a private cloud. Deploying Canopy modernizes operations and drives increased visibility and control of Posiflex hardware assets — including kiosks and related transaction components, POS, embedded PCs, gateways, and more.
Watch the following video to learn more about this exciting new Internet of Things offering: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s5yGLdfybFc
About Posiflex Group:
Founded in 1984, Posiflex Technology, Inc. has designed and manufactured its own-branded and world-class POS solutions. Since 2016, Posiflex has determined to grow beyond the POS business and further expand itself into self-service solutions (KIOSK), and to a few more vertical markets serving B2B IoT platforms empowered by embedded PC. Posiflex’s offices are in the USA, Germany, Netherlands, UK, China, India, Singapore, UAE, Malaysia, Japan, and Korea along with the global distribution networks to provide direct and timely support to its customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.posiflex.com.
About Banyan Hills Technologies
Banyan Hills Technologies is an Internet of Things (IoT) company and a trusted partner for innovative software solutions. Canopy TM is Banyan’s IoT platform and the most advanced solution for monitoring and managing any network of connected endpoints like self-service kiosks, digital signs and on-premise control systems. Canopy helps enable automation, decrease costs, increase revenue, enhance security, and leverage data for operators of large networks of unattended devices. Banyan’s highly skilled team helps customers launch, scale and secure successful IoT implementations. Banyan’s deep industry knowledge and strong capabilities in machine learning, transaction management, communication protocols, payments, and predictive analytics help companies realize the full potential of their technology strategies. For more information, visit banyanhills.com.
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT