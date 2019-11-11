KUKA Demonstrates Grinding Solution Alongside 3M at FABTECH 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 11, 2019 09:00 AM EST
KUKA, an intelligent automation solutions global supplier, will be presenting and exhibiting at FABTECH 2019 from November 11-14, 2019. FABTECH is the largest metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing event in North America; it provides attendees with the opportunity to learn about the newest industry trends and solutions, as well as meet with world-class suppliers.
At the event, KUKA will be demonstrating the ready2_grind solution alongside its partner 3M at booth #B33045. Ready2_grind is an automated grinding solution that perfectly combines the precision of a KUKA robot with 3M grinding tool, abrasives and process expertise. This solution can be used for grinding and blending applications across a variety of industries, like automotive, metal fabrication, aerospace, and parts, such as metal enclosures, racks, furniture and car parts with visible weld joints. Customers who purchase the ready2_grind robot will have access to 3M application engineers who will support proof-of-concept and share abrasive process recommendations. Trained 3M and KUKA system integrators will also be available to support implementation and deployment.
“Finding and retaining labor has been a major pain point for those in the welding industry, which is why the ready2_grind cell provides the perfect solution to help pick up slack where human workers can’t keep up with demand,” said Steve Green, President of KUKA US. “Manufacturers in the welding industry are looking to improve production rates, and the ready2_grind’s accuracy and precision allows for consistent production and maximum efficiency.”
In addition to the ready2_grind solution, additional demonstrations will be showcased at KUKA’s booth #B27038 in the North Hall. These demonstrations will show how KUKA’s unmatched portfolio of products and solutions can work with all major welding suppliers to help optimize manufacturers’ processes. These demonstrations include:
- KUKA Connect: KUKA Connect is a cloud-based analytics and intelligence platform that allows users to access their KUKA robots’ data which has been turned into analytic information. During the demo, attendees can use the on-site kiosks to walk through the benefits of KUKA Connect through a series of videos with on-site experts to assist them.
- Arc Welding: This demonstration will use coordinated motion alongside a stiff robot arm and dual axis positioner to showcase its ability to work on large and out of position parts. What makes this demo unique is its easy-to-use coordinated motion and use of collision detection without a clutch.
- KUKA KP3 High Speed Turntable: Designed to reduce cycle time and improve throughput, the KP3 exhibition will display the positioner’s unmatched industry speed in coordination with a KR CYBERTECH arc nano and KR CYBERTECH arc.
- KUKA with OCTOPUZ: In partnership with OCTOPUZ, KUKA will showcase how easy it is to program a KUKA robot offline using simulation software, which is particularly useful for high-mix, low-volume shops or when manufacturers need to commission or make adjustments prior to the cell being built.
- Spot Welding: During this demonstration, KUKA experts will show the ease of calibration, mastering and set-up a KUKA spot welding cell using an integrated calibration routine on KUKA.RoboSpin in conjunction with the brand-new KR QUANTEC series.
- Synchronized Robots: The synchronized, or “kissing,” robotics demonstration will utilize KUKA.RoboTeam software to coordinate the movements of two KUKA robots into geometrically coupled motions for the optimized repeatability and accuracy needed to save valuable space and reduce cycle times.
- Statuebots: These pre-configured robots will showcase the major suppliers KUKA works with, including SKS, Lincoln and Miller Electric. KUKA will display its dress-out kits, mounting brackets and torches on three KR CYBERTECH nanos, which eliminate the need for integrators to design custom brackets or deal with cabling issues.
KUKA leaders will also be presenting on a variety of topics to share their manufacturing, welding and robotics expertise with show attendees. The presentations are as follows:
-
“Using Automation and Industry 4.0 to Support Lights Out Production” by Joe Gemma, Chief Regional Officer at KUKA, North America – Tuesday, November 12 at 12 p.m.
After this presentation, attendees will be able to identify how Industry 4.0 concepts and software can generate and manage data from automated processes. The presentation will also lay the groundwork for attendees to develop lights-out production strategies for manufacturing facilities.
-
“Autonomous Mobile Robots in Diverse Work Settings” by Denise Ebenhoech, Regional Head of Advanced Robotic Applications at KUKA, North America – Wednesday, November 13 at 10 a.m.
During the presentation, Ebenhoech will discuss how manufacturers can know if an autonomous mobile robot (AMR) is right for their applications. She’ll also show how AMRs are being used to improve automation projects’ flexibility in different work settings.
-
“Using the 6 Stages of Human-Robot Collaboration to Find the Right Robot for Your Application” by Simon Whitton, Senior VP of Sales & Marketing at KUKA, North America – Wednesday, November 13 at 1 p.m.
Whitton will show attendees how to match the right stage of human-robot collaboration (HRC) with the right application to find the solution that will provide the best results. He will also define each stage of HRC and discuss the pros and cons of using a collaborative or industrial robot in different scenarios.
-
“IoT Strategies to Drive Robotic Predictive Maintenance” by Wesley Mershon, Product Manager at KUKA, North America – Thursday, November 14 at 9 a.m.
This presentation will provide actionable advice for successful robotic IoT adoption and utilization. Mershon will also use real-life examples to discuss the best practices for surfacing information and identify challenges encountered during implementations.
“As welders continue to feel the pressure to produce more with limited resources, they need to rely more on their solutions to help them keep up with demand and understand how to best use those products and services,” said Gemma. “That’s why we’re glad we can share our expertise and experiences at FABTECH and show attendees how they can alleviate some of the pressure on their factory floor with industrial automation.”
For more information about FABTECH and KUKA’s exhibit and speaking sessions at the show, visit: https://www.fabtechexpo.com/
For more information about KUKA and its solutions, visit: https://www.kuka.com/
About KUKA
KUKA is a global automation corporation with sales of around EUR 3.2 billion and around 14,200 employees. As a leading global supplier of intelligent automation solutions KUKA offers its customers everything from a single source: from robots and cells to fully automated systems and their networking in markets such as automotive, electronics, general industry, consumer goods, e-commerce/retail and healthcare. The KUKA Group is headquartered in Augsburg, Germany.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005017/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT