Salsify Ranked 87th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500

|November 11, 2019 09:03 AM EST
Salsify, a product experience management (PXM) platform that helps brands win on the digital shelf, today announced it ranked 87th on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500. This ranking highlights the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America. Salsify is the only Boston-headquarted software company to rank in the top 100 of the Fast 500.
A significant driver of this growth is Salsify’s continued acquisition and expansion into global brands, including L’Oreal, Mars, Coca-Cola, Nestle, Levi Strauss, Mondelez, Tyson Foods, and Ocean Spray, who have all expanded their use of Salsify’s PXM software. Over the first nine months of 2019 alone, Salsify increased its annual recurring revenue into its existing customer base by 83%. In late 2018, Salsify opened a European office in Portugal that now employs over 25 employees in Lisbon to further support active users across 60 countries.
Product innovation continued to drive adoption, fueled by expanded partnerships with major retailers, including Amazon and Walmart, the introduction of the industry’s newest Global Data Synchronization Network (GDSN) data pool, and the acquisition of chat technology provider Welcome Commerce to expand the kinds of product experiences manufacturers can offer directly to consumers at the point of purchase.
“During 2019, we saw the results of a multi-year, $50 million investment in R&D [research and development] deliver expanded functionality through an integrated platform that directly addresses what brand manufacturers need to win on the digital shelf,” said Jason Purcell, Salsify CEO. “We are grateful for adoption by our new customers this year, as well as expansions of existing relationships with global manufacturers. Their trust in our platform to power their digital transformation has been the driver of our growth and will continue to fuel our expansion in the future.”
Overall, 2019 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 166% to 37,458% from 2015 to 2018, with a median growth of 439%.
About Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500
Now in its 25th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing public and private technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.
Companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of their operating revenues to be eligible for recognition. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Companies must also be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.
About Salsify
Salsify's product experience management (PXM) platform empowers brand manufacturers to win on the digital shelf. Hundreds of the world's biggest brand manufacturers, including Coca-Cola, Bosch, GSK, Asics, Rawlings, and Fruit of the Loom, use Salsify every day to stand out on the digital shelf. Salsify tightly integrates PIM, DAM, digital catalogs, syndication, the GDSN, digital shelf analytics, enhanced content, third-party marketplaces, and chat capabilities into one, purpose-built, enterprise SaaS platform.
Salsify has raised a total of $98.1 million in funding, led by Greenspring Associates, Underscore VC, Venrock, Matrix Partners, and North Bridge, and was named the 87th fastest growing tech company in North America by Deloitte.
For more information, please visit https://www.salsify.com.
About Deloitte
Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients.
In the U.S., Deloitte refers to one or more of the U.S. member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the U.S. and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.
Please visit https://www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about its global network of member firms.
