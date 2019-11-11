Nordson présente le contrôleur de revêtement en poudre Encore® Engage au salon FABTECH

|By Business Wire
|
November 11, 2019 11:29 AM EST
Nordson Industrial Coating System, une société Nordson (NASDAQ : NDSN), premier fournisseur d’équipements pour l’application précise de revêtements industriels, présente Encore® Engage, son tout dernier contrôleur de revêtement en poudre. Cette nouvelle génération de contrôleurs de revêtement en poudre de Nordson promet une prise en main simple et intuitive pour une plus grande efficacité et une productivité maximale.
Encore Engage permet à ses clients de gagner en clarté et en confiance à chaque étape du processus de poudrage. « Dès le début, nous avons conçu Encore Engage en pensant aux opérateurs, en tenant compte des commentaires de nos clients et en faisant de l’expérience utilisateur notre priorité absolue, » a déclaré Stephen Lovass, vice-président directeur, Nordson Industrial Coating Systems.
Doté d’un écran tactile de 15 pouces facile à comprendre, d’un graphisme moderne et d’une navigation rendue intuitive par l’utilisation de symboles, Encore Engage aide les opérateurs à approfondir leurs connaissances du processus et à devenir des experts du revêtement en poudre. En outre, la fonction « recettes guidées » offre une navigation pas-à-pas et des options prédéfinies pour aider les opérateurs à créer de nouvelles recettes en toute confiance. Les tutoriels vidéo et les instructions assurent une meilleure visibilité des informations clés et apportent une aide supplémentaire pour les tâches essentielles. Pour les opérateurs du monde entier, Encore Engage propose son écran en plusieurs langues afin d’éliminer les incertitudes et les approximations.
Nordson innove depuis 65 ans pour aider ses clients à devenir plus compétitifs et à produire de meilleurs produits. Encore Engage illustre cet esprit d’innovation car il se connecte à Wisdom™, la plateforme connectée de Nordson, une solution IIoT qui fait entrer les clients du revêtement en poudre dans l’ère de l’industrie 4.0. Encore Engage et la plateforme connectée Wisdom combinent le matériel éprouvé de Nordson, ses contrôles, son expertise en matière d’application et son soutien sur site pour aider les clients à améliorer leur processus de fabrication.
« Grâce à notre contrôleur Encore Engage, les opérateurs peuvent devenir des experts du revêtement en poudre, » a commenté Lovass. « Nous avons décidé d’offrir aux opérateurs un contrôleur qui sera agréable à utiliser, mais qui leur donnera également confiance dans la façon dont ils travaillent. »
Pour plus d’informations sur le contrôleur Encore Engage, veuillez visiter le site : www.nordsoncoating.com/engage.
Démonstration Encore Engage lors du salon FABTECH 2019, kiosque B13018
À propos de Nordson Industrial Coating Systems
Nordson Industrial Coating Systems (ICS) conçoit et fabrique des équipements de précision pour l’application et le durcissement de poudres, peintures, liquides, adhésifs et mastics. ICS possède des laboratoires et des sites de production en Amérique du Nord, en Europe et en Asie, ce qui lui permet d’accompagner sa clientèle mondiale sur un large éventail de marchés : l’automobile, l’aérospatiale, l’électronique, l’agriculture, le bâtiment, les appareils électroménagers, les meubles, les boissons et autres marchés industriels. Nordson ICS, Performance by Design. Pour en savoir plus, veuillez visiter le site : www.nordson.com/industrial-coating-systems.
À propos de Nordson Corporation
Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq : NDSN) conçoit, fabrique et commercialise des produits et des systèmes différenciés utilisés pour la distribution et le traitement de précision des adhésifs, revêtements, polymères et plastiques, mastics, biomatériaux et autres matériaux, ainsi que pour la gestion des fluides, les essais et inspections, le durcissement UV et le traitement de surface par plasma. Ces produits s’appuient sur une expertise approfondie en matière d’applications ainsi que sur un réseau international de vente et d’assistance. Nordson dessert une grande variété de marchés finaux de biens de consommation non durables, durables et technologiques, y compris l’emballage, les non-tissés, l’électronique, le médical, les appareils électroménagers, l’énergie, les transports, le bâtiment, ainsi que l’assemblage et la finition de produits en général. Fondée en 1954, la société a établi son siège à Westlake, dans l’état de l’Ohio, aux États-Unis. Elle exerce ses activités et dispose de bureaux d’assistance dans plus de 30 pays.
