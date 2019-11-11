Kronos HCM Advanced People Analytics Provides Personalized and Proactive Insights, Predictions, and Recommendations

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 11, 2019 12:00 PM EST
KronosWorks--Kronos Incorporated today announced the introduction of Advanced People Analytics for its human capital management (HCM) full-suite solutions, applying machine learning to real-time data available across the entire employee lifecycle to provide personalized and proactive people-centric insights, predictions, and recommendations.
News Facts
- Powered by AIMEE, the award-winning artificial intelligence (AI) engine for managers and employees, Advanced People Analytics further enhances the proactive, personalized nature of Kronos HCM solutions – beginning with Kronos Workforce Ready today and then Workforce Dimensions HCM in 2020 – and will use machine learning to help organizations analyze, understand, and act on the incredible volume of human resources (HR), workforce management, and payroll data in the unified Kronos HCM database to influence future business outcomes.
-
With Advanced People Analytics, organizations gain access to three powerful, intuitive data science tools that any manager or administrator can use to replace anecdotal decisions with unbiased, evidence-based actions.
- Insights Powered by AIMEE delivers strategic data views in planned areas such as absence, flight risk, leave, onboarding, performance, and recruiting. Flight risk, the first available Insights data view, combines predictions around employee attrition with succession planning to help organizations make proactive choices to prevent at-risk employees from leaving.
- Insights Explorer is an enhanced data exploration tool that makes it simple for HR and payroll professionals, finance teams, and operations managers to dissect data from across the employee lifecycle using a descriptive analytics engine to find connections between engagement, performance, and productivity with a variety of datasets. The first datasets are HR trends, timecard exceptions, time-off, and points, which are often used to reward and reinforce desired behaviors.
- Insights Dashboard displays at-a-glance visualizations generated in Insights Explorer, providing people managers, senior leaders, and executives with a single view of the most critical people-centric data in one spot to further foster in-the-moment decisions.
- Advanced People Analytics complements Employee Perspectives, an award-winning, self-service predictive analytics tool that allows organizations to define and build their own people-centric indicators around the workforce trends and employee behaviors that matter to them using data from across the Kronos HCM unified database.
Supporting Quotes
-
Kevin Black, HRIT manager, KYOCERA SGS Precision Tools
“Kronos is transforming how organizations like ours use our people data to enhance the employee experience and propel our business forward. Kronos is the leader in workforce innovation because it understands the unique needs of each specific industry and actively collaborates with professionals like me who use HCM solutions every day to understand the current and future problems we need to overcome to be successful.”
-
Bob DelPonte, vice president and general manager, HCM practice group, Kronos
“It’s time to stop the HCM industry’s standard practice of forcing customers who want AI to bolt on acquired products or deploy expensive analytics modules that only analyze one problem. Unlike other solutions, the Kronos HCM unified platform lets our customers access the most data points from across the entire employee lifecycle – in real time – to provide personalized insights and drive proactive, unbiased decisions. Our natively developed AI tools provide superior value to customers because they tackle the widest possible range of business challenges.”
-
Stacey Harris, vice president, research and analytics, Sierra-Cedar
“One of the biggest challenges that data-driven organizations face is reconciling information from a variety of disparate sources. By the time the data is gathered, scrubbed, and ready to be analyzed, it’s usually outdated, making real-time decisions difficult. A single-suite HCM solution where one database supports the entire employee lifecycle provides direct access to real-time data that can be leveraged by AI-powered tools to provide in-the-moment decisions.”
Supporting Resources
- This announcement was made from KronosWorks, the world’s largest workforce information exchange. KronosWorks is taking place this week in Las Vegas. See updates on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube, and join the conversation by using #KronosWorks.
- As part of the Kronos “Get Social. Give Back.” campaign, attendees can “Putt for a Purpose” in the Expo Hall. For every putt made, $10 will be donated to One Bahamas Fund, with an additional $5 donated – up to $20,000 total – for every attendee who posts a picture from the green with #KronosWorks.
- Experience immersive innovation at the KronosWorks Expo Hall to see Workforce Dimensions Technology Partner applications and demos from partners that are reshaping the future of work, such as Cornerstone, Microsoft, and Unum Group.
- Learn why Ventana Research ranked Workforce Dimensions No. 1 in the “2019 Workforce Management Value Index Vendor and Category Report.”
- See the fourth anthology from The Workforce Institute at Kronos released at KronosWorks titled, “Being Present: A Practical Guide for Transforming the Employee Experience of Your Frontline Workforce.”
- Kronos CEO Aron Ain shares how to transform employee engagement into a growth strategy in his book, “WorkInspired: How to Build an Organization Where Everyone Loves to Work.”
About Kronos Incorporated
Kronos is a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions. Kronos industry-centric workforce applications are purpose-built for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and government agencies of all sizes. Tens of thousands of organizations — including half of the Fortune 1000® — and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries use Kronos every day. Visit www.kronos.com. Kronos: Workforce Innovation That Works.
© 2019 Kronos Incorporated. All rights reserved. Kronos and the Kronos logo are registered trademarks and Workforce Innovation That Works is a trademark of Kronos Incorporated or a related company. See a complete list of Kronos trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005440/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT