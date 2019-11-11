A Storm Is Coming to Times Square

Activate The Space (ATS) has been providing Media Headend Design Support and Integration services to Clear Channel New York for more than a decade.

With this release, ATS is pleased to announce it has reached a new extended agreement with Clear Channel New York to integrate its newly designed Media Storm headend system in (9) of the Clear Channel New York LED properties in Times Square.

These new installations will join Media Storm Systems currently driving the Nike Wall on 34th Street, Foot Locker Times Square, Champs Times Square and Modell’s Sporting Good bringing a total of (13) Media Storm Systems in Times Square.

Once installed, Media Storm will be the single largest Media Headend system used in Times Square.

About Media Storm by Activate The Space

The Media Storm Headend System is comprised of (3) distinct sections that are all united and controlled by an integrated cloud and local control-based interface.

The first section is the Media Player hardware that the client chooses to use. Media Storm can accommodate any Media Player primary and redundant, driven by whatever Content Management software the client chooses. Out of the box, Media Storm uses Brightsign, Apple, Windows or IAdea 4K Media Players driven by a specially designed Signagelive CMS version commissioned by ATS for Outdoor LED systems requiring more than a traditional Digital Signage CMS may offer.

The second section is the input / output routing, scaling and layering powered by the SPROLINK VD Series Video Wall Controllers. VD Series models are chosen by the size required for any particular LED wall and can be specified with almost any number of HDMI, DVI, DP and SDI inputs and outputs with options up to 4K 60Hz 4.4.4 per any one or multiple input / output cards as desired. This power and flexibility allow for Media Storm to address almost any resolution LED wall. SPROLINK VD Series is a product of SPROLINK Science & Technology and is sold and supported in the US by ATS Professional a wholly owned subsidiary of Activate The Space.

The third section is Core Control by Activate The Space, powered by Kramer Electronics. Core Control provides a cloud and local based control system for all of the component sections of Media Storm including cloud or local controlled Power Distribution products by Surgex. Control of the Input/ Output and other parameters of the SPROLINK VD Series as well as the Signaglive Media Player hardware if chosen in the configuration. Core Control Software Modules have been specifically designed by ATS for these applications and can be changed or modified easily and remotely as well.

Being cloud and local based, Core Control can be accessed securely from mobile devices, integrated touch screens or computers anywhere in the world. This provides quicker access resulting in faster resolutions of problems or changes that may be needed should the need arise.

"Media Storm was designed from the ground up to be a powerful replacement to our own legacy Apple mac-based systems designed and integrated almost 10 years ago. Systems in Times Square need to be adaptable to a multitude of sources and triggering for Live Events such as external media feeds, web or camera feeds in addition to playing back scheduled media.

By taking the limited Live Capture out of the Consumer Based OS’s such as in the Apple and or Windows machines and placing that burden on the purposefully designed VD Series from SPROLINK, we have created an infinitely flexible, more powerful and reliable system called Media Storm.

We could not be happier than to have our long-term partners at Clear Channel New York move forward with Media Storm."

Chris Pelzar, Founder and CEO of Activate The Space.

About Activate The Space

Activate the Space is one of the pre-eminent LED display and media headend design companies for the past 14 years. Activates the Space’s clientele is a who’s who list from Technology, Retail, Media, Entertainment and Corporate businesses worldwide. www.activatethespace.com

About Clear Channel New York

Clear Channel New York Outdoor is one of the world’s largest outdoor advertising companies with over 450,000 displays in 31 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America and North America.

About Sprolink

SPROLINK Science & Technology Co., Ltd. Is based in Xiamen and Shenzhen, China and is comprised of a talented group of engineers and developers. SPROLINK thrives on continuous innovation, teamwork and the talent of the people they work with.

About ATS-Professional

ATS-Professional is a new division of Activate the Space, one of the pre-eminent LED display and media headend design companies for the past 13 years. The company is focused on discovering cutting-edge tools that work with its designs and is distributing products in the US, which are backed by the team’s technical expertise, knowledge and long-standing history of designing some of the most powerful and affordable video headend systems globally. For more information, please visit our website at ATS-Pro.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005535/en/