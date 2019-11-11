A Storm Is Coming to Times Square

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 11, 2019 12:42 PM EST
Activate The Space (ATS) has been providing Media Headend Design Support and Integration services to Clear Channel New York for more than a decade.
With this release, ATS is pleased to announce it has reached a new extended agreement with Clear Channel New York to integrate its newly designed Media Storm headend system in (9) of the Clear Channel New York LED properties in Times Square.
These new installations will join Media Storm Systems currently driving the Nike Wall on 34th Street, Foot Locker Times Square, Champs Times Square and Modell’s Sporting Good bringing a total of (13) Media Storm Systems in Times Square.
Once installed, Media Storm will be the single largest Media Headend system used in Times Square.
About Media Storm by Activate The Space
The Media Storm Headend System is comprised of (3) distinct sections that are all united and controlled by an integrated cloud and local control-based interface.
The first section is the Media Player hardware that the client chooses to use. Media Storm can accommodate any Media Player primary and redundant, driven by whatever Content Management software the client chooses. Out of the box, Media Storm uses Brightsign, Apple, Windows or IAdea 4K Media Players driven by a specially designed Signagelive CMS version commissioned by ATS for Outdoor LED systems requiring more than a traditional Digital Signage CMS may offer.
The second section is the input / output routing, scaling and layering powered by the SPROLINK VD Series Video Wall Controllers. VD Series models are chosen by the size required for any particular LED wall and can be specified with almost any number of HDMI, DVI, DP and SDI inputs and outputs with options up to 4K 60Hz 4.4.4 per any one or multiple input / output cards as desired. This power and flexibility allow for Media Storm to address almost any resolution LED wall. SPROLINK VD Series is a product of SPROLINK Science & Technology and is sold and supported in the US by ATS Professional a wholly owned subsidiary of Activate The Space.
The third section is Core Control by Activate The Space, powered by Kramer Electronics. Core Control provides a cloud and local based control system for all of the component sections of Media Storm including cloud or local controlled Power Distribution products by Surgex. Control of the Input/ Output and other parameters of the SPROLINK VD Series as well as the Signaglive Media Player hardware if chosen in the configuration. Core Control Software Modules have been specifically designed by ATS for these applications and can be changed or modified easily and remotely as well.
Being cloud and local based, Core Control can be accessed securely from mobile devices, integrated touch screens or computers anywhere in the world. This provides quicker access resulting in faster resolutions of problems or changes that may be needed should the need arise.
"Media Storm was designed from the ground up to be a powerful replacement to our own legacy Apple mac-based systems designed and integrated almost 10 years ago. Systems in Times Square need to be adaptable to a multitude of sources and triggering for Live Events such as external media feeds, web or camera feeds in addition to playing back scheduled media.
By taking the limited Live Capture out of the Consumer Based OS’s such as in the Apple and or Windows machines and placing that burden on the purposefully designed VD Series from SPROLINK, we have created an infinitely flexible, more powerful and reliable system called Media Storm.
We could not be happier than to have our long-term partners at Clear Channel New York move forward with Media Storm."
Chris Pelzar, Founder and CEO of Activate The Space.
About Activate The Space
Activate the Space is one of the pre-eminent LED display and media headend design companies for the past 14 years. Activates the Space’s clientele is a who’s who list from Technology, Retail, Media, Entertainment and Corporate businesses worldwide. www.activatethespace.com
About Clear Channel New York
Clear Channel New York Outdoor is one of the world’s largest outdoor advertising companies with over 450,000 displays in 31 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America and North America.
About Sprolink
SPROLINK Science & Technology Co., Ltd. Is based in Xiamen and Shenzhen, China and is comprised of a talented group of engineers and developers. SPROLINK thrives on continuous innovation, teamwork and the talent of the people they work with.
About ATS-Professional
ATS-Professional is a new division of Activate the Space, one of the pre-eminent LED display and media headend design companies for the past 13 years. The company is focused on discovering cutting-edge tools that work with its designs and is distributing products in the US, which are backed by the team’s technical expertise, knowledge and long-standing history of designing some of the most powerful and affordable video headend systems globally. For more information, please visit our website at ATS-Pro.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005535/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT