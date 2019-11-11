AgreeYa Solutions Launches New COGENT Mobile App on Android and iOS

|By Business Wire
|
November 11, 2019 01:30 PM EST
AgreeYa Solutions, a leader in software, solutions and services, has launched a new mobile application on Android and iOS for COGENT, the company’s case management and collections software program. This highly scalable software empowers firms and organizations to control, manage, govern and automate their collections and case management. The new COGENT Mobile App enables attorneys to be compliant with federal laws of meaningful attorney involvement. Additionally, it’s user-friendly and provides anytime, anywhere, real-time access to all claims-related information.
“Our team of mobile design, development and testing experts created a mobile app that harnesses many of the benefits of our COGENT software into a mobile application, providing our clients with more flexibility and mobility for real-time access to collection and legal processes,” said Ajay Kaul, managing partner of AgreeYa Solutions. “We pride ourselves on the ability to provide continuous value and improvements to our clients through product and service innovations. Through the new COGENT Mobile App, day-to-day processes for many law firms across the country will be streamlined for better, more efficient case management.”
With the COGENT Mobile App, attorneys can access and manage claims anytime, anywhere. From loading claims and accessing claims related information, to adding and reviewing comments, firms can stay connected to claims from any mobile device. The app also allows users to preview documents within the app, eliminating the need to open them externally or download them to a device. Additional features of the COGENT Mobile App include the ability to search for specific claims – based on file number, case number, tax ID, first name, last name, etc.; powerful and advanced authentication through face recognition or touch ID; and claim details, which allows users to view claims-related information like debtors, balance, matter, proceedings and judgements.
AgreeYa’s COGENT software is the intelligent choice for collections and case management, delivering the efficiencies and speed you need to manage and grow your business. COGENT enables collection agencies and law firms to manage the complexity of today’s collection industry with flexible, rule-centric workflow tools that simplify the management of intricate collection and legal processes, without the need for costly custom programming. COGENT’s comprehensive end-to-end case management solutions ensure cases are managed consistently, effectively and in compliance with client and regulatory requirements.
For more information on AgreeYa Solutions or its COGENT Mobile App, please visit: http://agreeya.com/COGENT.html.
ABOUT AGREEYA SOLUTIONS: AgreeYa Solutions is a global systems integrator delivering a competitive advantage for its customers through software, solutions and services. Established in 1999, AgreeYa is headquartered in Folsom, Calif., with an international footprint and a team of more than 1,700 professionals. AgreeYa works with 500+ organizations ranging from Fortune 100 firms to small and large businesses across industries such as telecom, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, pharma/life sciences, utilities, technology, public sector and others. AgreeYa has received considerable recognition in the industry for its technology leadership, quality processes and customer success, including: designation as a Microsoft Gold partner and Cloud Solutions Provider (CSP), CMMI certification, ISO 9001:2015 compliance, Stevie Awards’ 2019 Company of the Year Bronze Winner and Top 5 for 2019 Sacramento Area Software Developers and 2019 Sacramento Area Information Technology Consulting Companies by Sacramento Business Journal. AgreeYa Solutions engages with its customers as a trusted partner to live its motto of “building its future on your success.” Its software portfolio includes QuickApps (an award-winning suite of SharePoint web apps and pre-built templates), Site Administrator (which allows users to gain insight for improved compliance and governance of their SharePoint environments), Recovery Manager (a solution for rapid and scalable SharePoint content restoration), BeatBlip (which simplifies software test automation) and COGENT (a comprehensive end-to-end case management solution for collections agencies and law firms.) As part of its solutions and services offerings, AgreeYa provides intranet/portal, content management, and collaboration, mobile, cloud and infrastructure solutions, business intelligence and big data analytics, product engineering, application development and management, independent software testing and staffing services—including IT, non-IT and risk/compliance/anti-money laundering (AML) solutions. Discover more at www.agreeya.com or connect with AgreeYa on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005553/en/
