La relazione Market Navigator Novarica conferma che, per numero di clienti, FINEOS è leader di mercato nei sistemi di risarcimento legati alle polizze vita, infortuni e malattia nell'America Settentrionale

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 11, 2019 01:58 PM EST
FINEOS Corporation (ASX: FCL), fornitore della piattaforma leader di base per le polizze vita, infortuni e malattia, è stato valutato nell'ultima relazione Market Navigator sui sistemi di indennizzo legati alle polizze vita/malattia di Novarica (settembre 2019). Il documento evidenzia che FINEOS vanta la maggior base clienti per gli indennizzi del settore nell'America del Nord, sia nel mercato assicurativo di gruppo che in quello individuale. La relazione Market Navigatori di Novarica offre una panoramica sui sistemi di indennizzo autonomi disponibili nei segmenti delle assicurazioni vita, infortuni e malattia. FINEOS è stato valutato sulla base di una vasta gamma di criteri diversi, tra cui funzionalità, tecnologia, fattori di differenziazione e possibilità di implementazione, come illustrato in questo estratto del documento.
Il rapporto indica che gli indennizzi si sono imposti come una delle capacità più importanti a cui gli assicuratori devono saper rispondere per soddisfare le maggiori aspettative dei clienti, per ottemperare ai livelli di servizio offerti in tutti i tipi di attività, inclusi i servizi al dettaglio e finanziari. Ulteriori analisi rivelano che capacità avanzate di elaborazione dei risarcimenti, come le procedure STP basate sulla classificazione, il reindirizzamento basato sulle competenze e l'accesso a moderni strumenti analitici e digitali, sono fondamentali per soddisfare le esigenze di assicuratori e richiedenti.
FINEOS Claims fa parte di FINEOS AdminSuite, un sistema di elaborazione di base integrato. FINEOS Claims presenta livelli elevati di configurabilità che ne consentono sia l'utilizzo indipendente, sia l'utilizzo ottimale con l'intera FINEOS AdminSuite, e supporta inoltre tutte le funzionalità essenziali menzionate nel rapporto Novarica, sia per le linee di prodotti di gruppo che per quelle individuali.
FINEOS Claims, FINEOS Absence e FINEOS Payments, tutti componenti di FINEOS AdminSuite, forniscono la soluzione di gestione integrata inabilità e assenze IDAM (Integrated Disability and Absence Management) completa di FINEOS. Si tratta di una delle linee di attività in maggior crescita per i settori vita, infortuni e salute, perché i fornitori di benefit per i dipendenti statunitensi sono alla ricerca di una soluzione IDAM totalmente integrata per conservare un vantaggio competitivo. FINEOS IDAM è l'unica soluzione di base disponibile sul mercato a supportare invalidità, assenze, fatturazione e pagamenti per tutti i tipi di assicurazione e forme di congedo da un'unica piattaforma.
Michael Kelly, CEO di FINEOS, ha commentato: "È positivo vedere che Novarica evidenzi i risarcimenti come parte essenziale del ciclo di vita assicurativo e come chiave di volta della soddisfazione dei clienti. Come dimostrato nella relazione, FINEOS vanta la maggior base di clienti nei settori Gruppo e Individuali, e questo ci ha consentito di sviluppare ulteriori capacità per i nostri clienti e di investire ulteriormente in FINEOS AdminSuite, in particolare in FINEOS Absence e IDAM. Le capacità integrate di gestione delle inabilità e delle assenze sono un elemento chiave di molte delle strategie di mercato dei nostri clienti assicurativi e siamo lieti di poterli aiutare a offrire questo fattore di differenziazione chiave nel mercato delle richieste di risarcimento per inabilità".
Nancy Casbarro, vicepresidente delle attività di ricerca e consulenza di Novarica, ha aggiunto: "Gli operatori di oggi richiedono soluzioni di elaborazione degli indennizzi autonome, in grado di fornire flessibilità ed efficienza e, ancora più importante, di rispondere alle aspettative crescenti dei clienti in termini di esperienza digitale senza problemi".
Informazioni su Novarica
Novarica aiuta oltre 100 assicuratori a prendere decisioni più informate su progetti e strategie tecnologiche grazie a servizi di consulenza su base continuativa, pubblicazione di ricerche e consulenza strategica. La base di conoscenza dell'azienda copre tendenze, benchmark, pratiche ottimali, casi di studio e soluzioni per i fornitori. Sfruttando l'esperienza del suo team di esperti e di oltre 300 associati al CIO Research Council, Novarica offre ai clienti la capacità di prendere decisioni migliori, più rapide e più informate. L'azienda si specializza nei servizi di consulenza mirati sulla selezione dei fornitori, sul benchmarking personalizzato, sui controlli dello stato dei progetti e sulla strategia IT. Per ulteriori informazioni visitare il sito https://www.novarica.com/.
Informazioni su FINEOS Corporation
FINEOS è tra i leader di mercato nei sistemi di base per le compagnie assicurative vita, infortuni e salute a livello mondiale, con 6 delle 10 maggiori compagnie vita e salute collettive negli Stati Uniti e con 6 delle 10 principali compagnie vita e salute australiane. Con collaboratori e uffici in tutto il mondo, FINEOS continua ad affermarsi rapidamente, lavorando congiuntamente con assicuratori innovativi nell'America Settentrionale, in Europa e nella regione dell'Asia-Pacifico.
La piattaforma FINEOS offre ai clienti un'amministrazione centrale e completa end to end per le polizze di gruppo, singole e volontarie nei settori vita, infortuni e salute. La piattaforma FINEOS comprende FINEOS AdminSuite, la suite di base del prodotto, e prodotti complementari come FINEOS Engage, per il supporto dell'iniziativa digitale, e FINEOS Insight, per le attività di analisi e reportistica.
Per ulteriori informazioni visitare il sito www.FINEOS.com.
Il testo originale del presente annuncio, redatto nella lingua di partenza, è la versione ufficiale che fa fede. Le traduzioni sono offerte unicamente per comodità del lettore e devono rinviare al testo in lingua originale, che è l'unico giuridicamente valido.
Vedi la versione originale su businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005577/it/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT