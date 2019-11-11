The Workforce Institute at Kronos Introduces “Being Present: A Practical Guide for Transforming the Employee Experience of Your Frontline Workforce”

|By Business Wire
|

November 11, 2019
KronosWorks--Frontline employees – those individuals who must be physically present to do their jobs – make up the majority of the global workforce, yet these workers are often left out of discussions around flexibility, career growth, employee experience, and impactful benefits that ultimately drive work-life balance. Today, at KronosWorks, The Workforce Institute at Kronos Incorporated launched its fourth book, “Being Present: A Practical Guide for Transforming the Employee Experience of Your Frontline Workforce,” a rich anthology of guiding ideas, advice, and best practices focused on improving people’s work lives, specifically those present workers.
News Facts
- “Being Present” challenges readers to consider the differences in the employee experience between laptop-toting office workers and the frontline workforce, with the goal of inspiring leaders to strategically and creatively build frontline workplace capability, development, productivity, flexibility, empowerment, and trust.
- The anthology is broken into three sections: Work Your Way, where authors explore what it means to have more control over when and – if possible – where one works; Work Smarter, in which the impact of data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and other advanced technologies on the workplace are examined; and Work Inspired, where attention is paid to the critical importance of a healthy culture, centered on values that matter most to employees.
- Each of the 16 chapters in the book can be read individually or chronologically and challenges yesterday’s mindset while strategically examining the future of work with insights and real-life examples of the positive outcomes for employers who invest in their workers’ experiences. Each chapter concludes with five key takeaways called “Focus on the Frontline,” offering readers practical applications to apply the knowledge learned in the chapter.
-
Distinguished authors from Workforce Institute Advisory Board members past and present include:
- David Almeda, chief people officer, Kronos;
- Martin Armstrong, DBA, CPP, vice president, payroll shared services, Charter Communications;
- Steffi Burkhart, PhD, author, speaker, and visiting lecturer;
- Bob Clements, president, Axsium Group;
- David Creelman, chief executive officer, Creelman Research;
- John Frehse, senior managing director, Ankura Consulting Group;
- Julia Hobsbawm, OBE, founder, Editorial Intelligence, and honorary visiting professor;
- John Hollon, contributing editor, ERE Media, and adjunct professor, California State University Fullerton;
- Christian Kromme, technology entrepreneur;
- Sharlyn Lauby, SHRM-SCP, president, ITM Group, and author, HR Bartender;
- Alexandra Levit, partner, PeopleResults;
- Joyce Maroney, executive director, The Workforce Institute at Kronos;
- Dennis Miller, SPHR, chief employment officer, Cal Poly Pomona Foundation;
- Neil E. Reichenberg, JD, executive director, International Public Management Association for Human Resources;
- Dan Schawbel, partner and research director, Future Workplace;
- Raciel Sosa, chief executive officer, Leadex Solutions; and
- Mark Wales, global industry advisor and workforce management thought leader.
-
At KronosWorks, The Workforce Institute at Kronos will drive two speaking sessions:
- “Are You Ready for Gen Z?” will be presented on Nov. 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT with Maroney outlining findings from Workforce Institute global research of more than 3,000 Generation Z workers.
- “Are You Ready for the Future of Work?” will be presented on Nov. 12 from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. PT with Armstrong, Lauby, and Maroney discussing key concepts from “Being Present” focused around the benefits of helping frontline employees work their way; technologies that can help employees and managers work smarter; creative ways to engage frontline workers; and how AI and other automation technologies will change the human-technology relationship.
- “Being Present: A Practical Guide for Transforming the Employee Experience of Your Frontline Workforce” is available for purchase on Amazon.com in hardcover or Kindle version.
Book Endorsements
-
Michael Foster, founder and chairman, Institute for Organizational Mindfulness; founder and chairman, Human Capital Institute
“A long overdue focus on frontline workers in organizations – and how productivity increases when they feel respected, supported, and valued in the workplace. The reader gains significant insights on today’s changing world of work, rapidly evolving with technological changes and generational diversity. It’s a timely must read.”
-
Row Henson, PeopleSoft fellow; writer; HCM thought leader
“Creating a work environment where people want to come and work, want to contribute while they are there, and choose to stay because they feel they are making a difference, is an enterprise-wide challenge today that can be offset by opportunity – the opportunity to become an employer of choice. Read this book and learn the importance of the frontline workers’ view. These are the individuals that often set the standard for what an organization does and underscores its need for bold, efficient, and effective action.”
-
Libby Sartain, former CHRO, Yahoo! Inc. and Southwest Airlines; corporate board member
“The importance of the insight and advice in the chapters before you can’t be overstated. The employee experience defines how frontline workers feel connected to the purpose of their work and organization, thus, put in discretionary effort and are engaged. When tied to performance and purpose driven culture, the experience for frontline workers positively impacts the bottom line. It’s time for a book that outlines actionable ways to enhance workplace adaptability, empowerment, and innovation!”
-
David Willensky, managing director and founder, The Advisory Group, Inc.; former partner, McKinsey & Co.
“This book doesn’t just show us how organizational values and workforce development influence corporate culture and bottom-line results – it also provides a roadmap for workplace success that is keenly focused on how employees work, learn, live, and play.”
-
Jim Wiggett, president and CEO, Jackson Hole Group
“I recommend this practical guide to anyone who wants to grow and bridge workforce engagements and experiences for competitive advantage. The distinguished authors share keen insights on ways to generate positive outcomes through improved workforce practices.”
-
Robert McGarvey, principal, McGarvey’s World; journalist-podcaster-speaker-blogger, Advisory Board Learning Streams
“This concise book presents a ‘how to’ that will help managers help their employees work passionately and engage with their jobs – and that, very simply, is what makes one workplace sing, while another sighs. Read this to discover how your organization can get hyper-focused on the development, engagement, and retention of talent – which is the long way to say ‘how to win’ right now!”
-
Suzanne Palmer, president and CEO, Export Compliance Solutions and Consulting
“A valuable book for leaders and managers who want to establish across their entire workforce a sense of shared passion, purpose, optimism, commitment, trust, and innovation! Its lessons for workplace success unlock the key to sustaining healthier, more satisfied employees worldwide.”
Supporting Resources
- Order “Being Present: A Practical Guide for Transforming the Employee Experience of Your Frontline Workforce” from Amazon.com today.
- This announcement was made from KronosWorks, the world’s largest workforce information exchange. KronosWorks is taking place this week in Las Vegas. See updates on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube, and join the conversation by using #KronosWorks.
- As part of the Kronos “Get Social. Give Back.” campaign, attendees can “Putt for a Purpose” in the Expo Hall. For every putt made, $10 will be donated to One Bahamas Fund, with an additional $5 donated – up to $20,000 total – for every attendee who posts a picture from the green with #KronosWorks.
- Experience immersive innovation at the KronosWorks Expo Hall to see Workforce Dimensions Technology Partner applications and demos from partners that are reshaping the future of work, such as Cornerstone, Microsoft, and Unum Group.
- Learn why Ventana Research ranked Workforce Dimensions No. 1 in the “2019 Workforce Management Value Index Vendor and Category Report.”
- Kronos CEO Aron Ain shares how to transform employee engagement into a growth strategy in his book, “WorkInspired: How to Build an Organization Where Everyone Loves to Work.”
About The Workforce Institute at Kronos
The Workforce Institute at Kronos provides research and education on critical workplace issues facing organizations around the globe. By bringing together thought leaders, The Workforce Institute at Kronos is uniquely positioned to empower organizations with the knowledge and information they need to manage their workforce effectively and provide a voice for employees on important workplace issues. A hallmark of The Workforce Institute’s research is balancing the needs and desires of diverse employee populations with the needs of organizations. For additional information, visit www.workforceinstitute.org.
About Kronos Incorporated
Kronos is a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions. Kronos industry-centric workforce applications are purpose-built for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and government agencies of all sizes. Tens of thousands of organizations — including half of the Fortune 1000® — and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries use Kronos every day. Visit www.kronos.com. Kronos: Workforce Innovation That Works.
© 2019 Kronos Incorporated. All rights reserved. Kronos and the Kronos logo are registered trademarks and Workforce Innovation That Works is a trademark of Kronos Incorporated or a related company. See a complete list of Kronos trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005439/en/
