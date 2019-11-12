The Chertoff Group and Dragos Form Strategic Partnership to Help Industrial Organizations Improve Risk Mitigation, Threat Detection and Incident Response

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 12, 2019 06:07 AM EST
The Chertoff Group and Dragos, Inc. today announced the formation of a unique alliance that will provide a holistic approach to cybersecurity risk management for industrial organizations seeking to protect critical infrastructure environments from today’s constantly evolving cyber threats.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005174/en/
The Chertoff Group is combining its policy intelligence, technology expertise and vast experience communicating threats to executives with Dragos' industrial control system (ICS) expertise and best-in-class asset identification, threat detection and response platform. This alliance between two of the world’s premier risk management firms is grounded in the belief that effective security must be a comprehensive and continual process that transitions operational “bottom-up findings” into an actionable “top-down” strategy, starting at the board and C-suite level. In fact, this partnership has already successfully concluded several engagements with clients in a variety of sectors, including transportation, power & electric and mining.
“As we usher in 21st century transportation solutions represented by high-speed rail, we believe that the safety of our future passengers is paramount,” said The Chertoff Group-Dragos customer Lori Willox, chief financial officer of Texas Central Railway. “We are excited about the Chertoff–Dragos partnership that helps us ensure best-in-class safety and security in our systems through a converged OT/IT cyber risk management assessment.”
As information technology systems become increasingly integrated into industrial environments, organizations across the critical infrastructure spectrum, especially those dependent on ICS, are facing threats from ever more sophisticated adversaries intent on causing devastating operational, financial and even physical harm. While information technology (IT) systems and operational technology (OT) systems convergence enables efficiencies and business growth, it also expands the attack surface, leaving the vast majority of security teams to defend their most critical assets from new cyber threat vectors.
The Chertoff Group, a global security risk management advisory firm established in 2009 by former U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff, with extensive experience, knowledge and a proven record of protecting critical infrastructure, and Dragos a leading industrial cybersecurity company that has honed an approach specifically designed to secure operational technology, have established this partnership to meet this growing security imperative and support industrial organizations with the necessary threat awareness, expert analysis and actionable recommendations to better protect critical assets across both IT and OT environments.
“I believe we [The Chertoff Group and Dragos] are filling a great void in today’s risk management landscape by giving high profile and highly targeted industrial organizations a one-stop shop for truly understanding their risk profile along with specific risk-based recommendations and actions that can be taken to improve risk mitigation, threat detection and incident response but to also trust that their investments are working,” said Michael Chertoff, executive chairman and co-founder of The Chertoff Group.
Together, The Chertoff Group and Dragos are uniquely positioned to test and communicate real world risk to organizational leadership across the critical infrastructure system. Using a threat-oriented and consequence-driven methodology, the Chertoff-Dragos team ultimately helps organizational leadership move beyond mere compliance to better secure their ICS operations with threat-driven strategic guidance on how to structure and build effective risk-based cybersecurity programs.
The Chertoff-Dragos joint offering addresses the full spectrum of risk management needs across industrial organizations -- from a “bottom-up” threat-oriented view of how attackers could target and exploit ICS systems such as communication networks, power systems, or (SCADA) systems, to a “top-down” picture of the organization’s inherent risk landscape. Complementing this unique approach, the Chertoff-Dragos team can clearly communicate risk management to all levels of an organization – from C-suite leaders to first-line operators.
“We are pleased to team with The Chertoff Group to provide industrial organizations with both the strategic and technical means to protect their networks from increasingly active adversaries,” said Robert M. Lee, CEO and co-founder of Dragos. “From the plant floor to the board room, organizations understand it is critically important to protect their assets and ensure uninterrupted operations. The combination of The Chertoff Group and Dragos brings vast expertise and experience to help clients build a solid and resilient cyber security foundation.”
To learn more about this partnership between The Chertoff Group and Dragos, please visit dragos.com/partners/chertoff and www.chertoffgroup.com/partners.
About The Chertoff Group
The Chertoff Group is a global advisory services firm focused on security and risk management. The firm applies security expertise, technology insights, and policy intelligence to help clients build resilient organizations, gain competitive advantage, and accelerate growth. Through the firm’s Strategic Advisory Services Practice Area, The Chertoff Group offers comprehensive security assessments, risk management strategies, policy and planning frameworks, and ongoing monitoring services to help clients anticipate, prepare for and build capabilities necessary to navigate today’s complex threat environment. For more information about The Chertoff Group, visit www.chertoffgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Dragos, Inc.
Dragos has a global mission: to safeguard civilization from those trying to disrupt the industrial infrastructure we depend on every day. The expert practitioners who founded Dragos were drawn to this mission through their decades of experience in the US Military and Intelligence Community going head-to-head with cyber attackers who threaten the world’s industrial infrastructure. Our solutions combine advanced technologies for asset identification, threat detection and response with the battle-honed insights of our elite team of industrial control systems (ICS) cybersecurity experts. We arm enterprises with the tools to identify threats and respond to them before they become significant breaches. Dragos currently protects hundreds of organizations and provides the industrial control systems community with select free technology products, research and thought leadership. Dragos is privately held and headquartered in the Washington, DC area. Visit dragos.com for more information or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005174/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT