Global Artificial Intelligence Robots Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

November 12, 2019
The "Global Artificial Intelligence Robots Market Size, By Robot Type, By Offering ,By Technology, By Application, By Region; Growth Potential, Trends Analysis, Competitive Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, owing to increased efficiency and effectiveness demands of robots coupled with proliferated increasing usage of robotics in various industries. The increasing developments in the field of artificial intelligence, there has been an increasing shift towards providing autonomy to the machine will foster the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market in the forecast period.
Moreover, the major factor driving market growth is the high adoption of robots for private use namely company and entertainment. Furthermore, organizations are seeking cheaper and more efficient labor given mounting labor costs, particularly in highly-specialized fields where employers have to bid up for top talent will accelerate the growth of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots market. Additionally, High penetration rate of e-commerce giants, such as Amazon, Walmart, and Alibaba coupled with the emergence of big data analysis tools will contribute to Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots market growth during the forecast period.
Service type robot of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period
On the basis of Robot Type, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots market has been segmented into Service and Industrial. Service dominates the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots on account of increasing application use outside of a manufacturing facility within a professional setting like intended to interact with people, typically deployed in retail, hospitality, healthcare, warehouse or fulfillment set. The demand for Industry robot will be influenced by its application use of automating manufacturing tasks, automate menial, dangerous, time-consuming, or repetitive tasks, effectively freeing human workers to perform more cognitive functions.
The software segment is expected to lead the offering segment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market of the overall market during the forecast period
On the basis of offering, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots market has been segmented into Software and Hardware. Software segment will lead the market due to its application such as perform autonomous tasks, developing intelligent mechanical devices, feedback loops, control, pathfinding, data filtering, locating and sharing data. Hardware market will surge by its features like faster, more capable, as the communication between these things becomes more ubiquitous and easier.
Machine Learning Technology of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period
On the basis of Technology, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots market has been categorized into Machine Learning, Computer vision and context awareness. Machine Learning segment will lead the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market in the account of its application for voice recognition, voice search, recommendation engines, sentiment analysis, image recognition, and motion detection applications in smart robots. Computer vision will grow by its application for computers to understand and label images, is now used in convenience stores, driverless car testing, daily medical diagnostics, and in monitoring the health of crops and livestock.
Military & Defense Segment is projected to be the leading industry for utilizing the application of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market during the forecast period
On the basis of Application, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots market has been segmented into Military & Defense, Public Relations, Healthcare Assistance, Industrial, Stock Management and Research and Space Exploration. By application, Military & Defense will lead the market owing to its application such as the development of efficient warfare systems, record the pattern of cyber-attacks and develop counter-attack tools to tackle them and lower transportation costs and reduce human operational efforts. Stock Management will grow by Automated Inventory Monitoring and the ability to change the system and integrate the perspective of taking out and fulfilling an order in a much better way.
North America accounts for the lion's share of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots market during the anticipated period.
On the basis of region, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. the Asia Pacific dominates the world Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots market over the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of AI-based robots in various industry like inventory management, healthcare, and defense. America will trigger by the presence of prominent AI technology providers and rising adopting AI technology for robots for use in multiple application areas.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Framework
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Industry Insights
4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.2. Industry Impact and Forces
4.2.1. Growth Drivers
4.2.2. Challenges
4.2.3. Opportunities
4.3. Regulatory Framework
4.4. By Company (Market Share 2018)
4.5. Growth Potential analysis, 2018
4.6. Strategic Outlook
4.7. Porter's Five forces analysis
4.8. PESTEL Analysis
5. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market Overview
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast 2015-2025
5.2.1. By Robots Types
5.2.1.1. Service
5.2.1.2. Industrial
5.2.2. By Offering
5.2.2.1. Hardware
5.2.2.2. Software
5.2.3. By Technology
5.2.3.1. Machine Learning
5.2.3.2. Computer vision
5.2.3.3. Context awareness
5.2.4. By Application
5.2.4.1. Military & Defense
5.2.4.2. Public Relations
5.2.4.3. Healthcare Assistance
5.2.4.4. Industrial
5.2.4.5. Stock Management
5.2.4.6. Research and Space Exploration
5.2.5. By Region
5.2.5.1. North America
5.2.5.2. Europe
5.2.5.3. Asia Pacific
5.2.5.4. LATAM
5.2.5.5. MEA
6. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market
7. Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market
8. Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market
9. Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market
10. Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market
Company Profiles
- Softbank
- Hanson Robotics
- Nvidia
- Intel
- Microsoft
- IBM
- Alphabet
- Harman International Industries
- Xilinx
- ABB
- Fanuc
- Kuka
- Amazon
- Blue Frog Robotics
- Promobot
